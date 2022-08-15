Read full article on original website
US News and World Report
Taiwan's Air Force Flexes Muscles in Face of Chinese War Games
HUALIEN, Taiwan (Reuters) - Taiwanese F-16 fighters roared into the night sky on Wednesday in a show of force in front of the media, demonstrating the military's determination to defend the democratically governed island in the face of days of Chinese war games. China, which claims Taiwan as its territory,...
US News and World Report
'Nowhere to Hide' if War Comes to Taiwan's Front-Line Islands
NANGAN/DONGYIN, Taiwan (Reuters) - On Taiwan's windswept Matsu islands, close to China's coast, one topic has been driving conversations in recent days: prospects of an invasion by China since it began military exercises in response to visits to Taiwan by U.S. lawmakers. Held by Taiwan since the defeated Republic of...
US News and World Report
Germany, Israel Condemn Palestinian President's Holocaust Remarks
BERLIN/JERUSALEM (Reuters) -German Chancellor Olaf Scholz voiced disgust on Wednesday at remarks by Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas that the German leader said diminished the importance of the Holocaust, while Israel accused Abbas of telling a "monstrous lie". During a visit to Berlin on Tuesday, Abbas accused Israel of committing "50...
US News and World Report
China Opposes U.S. Chip Act, to Take Measures to Safeguard Rights
BEIJING (Reuters) - China opposes a new chips act passed by the United States and will take forceful measures to safeguard its legitimate rights when necessary, said China's commerce ministry on Thursday. Some provisions in the U.S. act restricted normal economic, trade and investment activities of relevant firms in China,...
US News and World Report
German Dependence on China Growing 'At Tremendous Pace', Research Shows
BERLIN (Reuters) - The German economy became more dependent on China in the first half of 2022, with direct investment and its trade deficit reaching new heights, despite political pressure on Berlin to pivot away from Beijing, according to research seen by Reuters. At the same time, growth in German...
US News and World Report
Half of Russia's Black Sea Fleet's Combat Jets Out of Operation - Western Official
LONDON (Reuters) - Blasts at the Saky air base in the annexed Crimean peninsula earlier this month have put more than half of the Russian Black Sea fleet's naval aviation combat jets out of use, a Western official said on Friday. The air base near Novofedorivka on the west coast...
US News and World Report
Russia Has No Moral Right to Sit at G20, Says Britain
LONDON (Reuters) - Russia has no moral right to sit at the Group of 20 nations while it presses on with its invasion of Ukraine, a spokesperson for Britain's foreign ministry said on Friday. "Russia has no moral right to sit at the G20 while its aggression in Ukraine persists,"...
US News and World Report
Russia Writes to U.N. Security Council Over 'Provocation' at Ukraine Nuclear Plant -TASS
(Reuters) - Russia has submitted a letter to the United Nations Security Council warning of planned "provocations" by Ukraine at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in southern Ukraine, TASS reported on Friday citing a diplomat. The letter repeated Russia's previous claim that Kyiv was planning a "provocation" at the plant...
US News and World Report
Ukraine, UN Agreed Parameters for IAEA Mission to Nuclear Plant - Zelenskiy
LVIV, Ukraine (Reuters) -Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said he agreed the parameters of a mission of the International Atomic Energy Agency to the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant at talks on Thursday with the U.N. secretary-general and Turkey's leader. Zelenskiy told a news conference after the talks in the western Ukrainian city...
US News and World Report
Unidentified Attackers Seize Control of Hotel in Somali Capital
MOGADISHU (Reuters) -Unidentified armed attackers have taken control of a hotel in the Somali capital, Mogadishu, following two car bomb blasts and gunfire, police and intelligence officers said on Friday. "Two car bombs targeted Hotel Hayat. One hit a barrier near the hotel and then the other hit the gate...
US News and World Report
Nicaraguan Police Detain Bishop, Other Priests in Raid
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Nicaraguan police on Friday raided the residence of a Roman Catholic bishop who is an outspoken critic of President Daniel Ortega’s government, detaining him and several other priests who had been holed up inside for two weeks as tensions escalated between the government and the church.
US News and World Report
UN Chief Says Electricity at Russian-Held Nuclear Plant Belongs to Ukraine
KYIV (Reuters) -U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Friday that the electricity generated at the Russian-held nuclear power plant in Ukraine's southern region of Zaporizhzhia belonged to Ukraine and demanded that principle be fully respected. Ukraine accused Russia earlier on Friday of planning a "large-scale provocation" at the vast nuclear...
US News and World Report
Hezbollah Chief Vows 'Escalation' if Lebanon Does Not Get Maritime Rights
BEIRUT (Reuters) - The head of Lebanon's powerful Iran-backed group Hezbollah said on Friday the outcome of nuclear talks in Vienna would have no impact on maritime talks aimed at delineating Lebanon's border with Israel. "Whether a nuclear deal with Iran is signed or not, if the U.S. mediator does...
US News and World Report
Sri Lanka's Ruling Party Asks New President to Help With Ex-Leader Rajapaksa's Return
COLOMBO (Reuters) - Sri Lanka's ruling party has asked the country's new president to provide security and other assistance for his predecessor who fled to Southeast Asia last month after protests flared amid a crippling economic crisis, an official said on Thursday. Gotabaya Rajapaksa flew to Singapore last month and...
US News and World Report
Bombing at Kabul Mosque Kills 10, Including Prominent Cleric
KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — A bombing at a mosque in the Afghan capital of Kabul during evening prayers on Wednesday killed at least 10 people, including a prominent cleric, and wounded at least 27, an eyewitness and police said. There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack,...
US News and World Report
Taliban Leader Says Foreign Engagement Will Be in Line With Sharia
PESHAWAR/KABUL (Reuters) - The Taliban will deal with the international community in line with sharia law, the supreme leader of the hardline Islamist group said, according to a copy of his speech shared by the information ministry on Friday. Yet to be formally recognised as a government by any foreign...
US News and World Report
Islamic State Militant Gets Life in U.S. Prison Over Killing of American Hostages
ALEXANDRIA, Va. (Reuters) -A U.S. federal judge on Friday sentenced a member of an Islamic State cell known as "The Beatles" to life in prison for involvement in a hostage-taking plot that led to the killings of American journalists and aid workers in Syria. Families and friends of the four...
US News and World Report
Israeli Forces Kill Palestinian Man in West Bank -Health Officials
TUBAS, West Bank (Reuters) -A Palestinian man died of his wounds on Friday after Israeli forces shot him, the Palestinian Health Ministry said, during what Israel's military said was an early morning raid against suspected militants in the occupied West Bank. Salah Tawfiq Sawafta, 58, was shot in the head...
US News and World Report
China Risks Miscalculation With Pressure on Taiwan, U.S. Says
TAIPEI/BEIJING (Reuters) -China's efforts to coerce and undermine Taiwan risk miscalculation and its pressure campaign will most likely continue, Daniel Kritenbrink, the top U.S. diplomat for East Asia, said. China, which claims Taiwan as its territory, has been carrying out war games and military drills around the island this month...
US News and World Report
U.S. to Give Czechs Eight Attack, Utility Helicopters
PRAGUE (Reuters) - The United States will give the Czech Republic eight Bell military helicopters for free, the U.S. embassy in Prague said, in what the Czech defence minister said was recognition of the NATO country's aid to Ukraine. The Czechs are looking at speeding up the modernisation of their...
