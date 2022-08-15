Read full article on original website
Related
US News and World Report
Court Rejects Appeal of Wichita Woman Convicted in Beheading
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — The Kansas Supreme Court on Friday upheld the conviction and sentence of a Wichita woman accused of beheading her ex-boyfriend’s mother. Rachael Hilyard, 40, was convicted in 2020 of first-degree murder in the killing 63-year-old Micki Davis three years earlier. She was sentenced to life in prison with no chance of parole for 50 years.
US News and World Report
Ruling Puts Arizona Voting Access Initiative on Life Support
PHOENIX (AP) — An Arizona voter initiative that would expand voting access and roll back tightened election laws passed by the Republican-controlled Legislature and signed by GOP Gov. Doug Ducey was teetering on the edge of failure Friday after a judge disqualified tens of thousands of signatures backers turned in to qualify it for the November ballot.
US News and World Report
Oregon Identifies First Pediatric Monkeypox Case
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Oregon health officials said Wednesday that the state has identified its first pediatric case of the monkeypox virus. The case is linked to an adult monkeypox infection that was diagnosed in July, the Oregon Health Authority said in a statement. Health authorities did not release...
US News and World Report
5 Great Danes Attack, Kill Owner in Northwest Iowa
ROSSIE, Iowa (AP) — A northwest Iowa woman who was found in a ditch died after being attacked by her five Great Danes, authorities said Wednesday. A man found the woman in a rural area of Clay County on Monday but couldn't get close to her because of several large dogs, according to KTIV-TV.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
US News and World Report
Grand Jury Wants School Board Members Removed Over Massacre
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — A Florida grand jury empaneled after a 2018 school massacre has recommended that Gov. Ron DeSantis remove from office four members of the Broward County school board, saying they and district administrators displayed “deceit, malfeasance, misfeasance, neglect of duty and incompetence” in their handling of a campus safety program.
US News and World Report
Louisiana Tax Refunds May Be Going to Unclaimed Property
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana taxpayers have until Oct. 6 to claim millions in state income tax refunds before they become unclaimed property. The Louisiana Department of Revenue sent letters to 20,400 people and business taxpayers advising them to claim their refunds before they are transferred by law to the Unclaimed Property Division of the state treasurer’s office. More than $36 million in unclaimed refunds is due for transfer if not claimed, the department said in a news release.
US News and World Report
2 More Coast Guard Cutters Now Call Rhode Island Home
NEWPORT, R.I. (AP) — A pair of 270-foot (82.3-meter) U.S. Coast Guard vessels involved in search-and-rescue operations, military exercises and maritime law enforcement are now based in Rhode Island, authorities said Friday. The cutters Tahoma and Campbell, each with a crew of about 100, were welcomed to Naval Station...
US News and World Report
'River Dave,' Banned From New Hampshire Site, Moves to Maine
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A hermit known as River Dave — whose cabin in the New Hampshire woods burned down after he had spent nearly three decades on the property and was ordered to leave — has found a new home in Maine. David Lidstone, 82, has...
IN THIS ARTICLE
US News and World Report
New York 9/11 Museum Closes After Telling Tragedy's Story, Helping Survivors Heal
NEW YORK (Reuters) - A museum in New York City that told the story of the 9/11 attacks from the perspectives of the people affected has closed its building and ended its walking tours, a co-founder said Thursday. After shuttering the doors of the 16-year-old 9/11 Tribute Museum Wednesday evening,...
Comments / 0