ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

Comments / 0

Related
US News and World Report

China Opposes U.S. Chip Act, to Take Measures to Safeguard Rights

BEIJING (Reuters) - China opposes a new chips act passed by the United States and will take forceful measures to safeguard its legitimate rights when necessary, said China's commerce ministry on Thursday. Some provisions in the U.S. act restricted normal economic, trade and investment activities of relevant firms in China,...
FOREIGN POLICY
shefinds

Former Donald Trump Official Just Revealed That The President's Office Mishandled Confidential Documents: It Was 'A Known Thing'

Olivia Troye— a national security official who worked as a homeland security and counter-terrorism adviser to former Vice President Mike Pence— is opening up about the Trump White House being frivolous with important documents. In a new interview with MSNBC, Troye, 45, revealed that while working with the Trump administration, it was a “known thing” that her colleagues were careless with sensitive papers and information.
POTUS
Business Insider

Ex-official who investigated Hillary Clinton's emails said the documents recovered by the FBI at Trump's Mar-a-Lago were particularly 'stunning' and 'egregious'

A former DOJ official who oversaw Hillary Clinton's emails said documents retrieved at Mar-a-Lago were "egregious." FBI agents found Trump with 11 sets of highly sensitive government information. One set of documents contained Sensitive Compartmented Information. A former Justice Department official who oversaw the investigation of former Secretary of State...
PALM BEACH, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Washington Examiner

Jim Jordan says 14 FBI whistleblowers have come forward

More than a dozen FBI whistleblowers have come forward to Republican investigators in Congress, according to Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH). The congressman, who is the ranking member of the House Judiciary Committee, told Fox News host Trey Gowdy the number has risen to 14 after the FBI raid at Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort.
CONGRESS & COURTS
americanmilitarynews.com

Putin slams US, makes ‘doomed’ world prediction

Russian President Vladimir Putin faulted the U.S. for prolonging the fighting in Ukraine on Tuesday and predicted the world as the U.S. currently sees it is “doomed.”. In a Kremlin address, Putin said the U.S. and its North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) allies are “destroying the European security system.” He cited NATO expanding, moving weapons and forces eastward and ignoring Russian security concerns.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Corruption#Bribery#Liberian#Reuters#Cephus
Fortune

China has been waging a secret decade-long campaign targeting U.S. economic data, and the Fed’s defense is a joke, senator says

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. In recent years, the U.S. has accused China of infiltrating American university campuses, businesses, and government computer systems for the purposes of obtaining Western intellectual property and technology. Now, a...
FOREIGN POLICY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Department of the Treasury
NewsBreak
Terrorism
US News and World Report

Federal Agents Raid Miami-Area Pharmacy as Part of Opioid Prescription Crackdown

MIRAMAR/WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Federal law enforcement agents raided a Miami-area pharmacy on Tuesday after investigators uncovered evidence the establishment might be operating the largest opioid pill mill in Florida, according to a source familiar with the investigation. A videographer and a Reuters photographer on Tuesday witnessed more than a dozen federal...
MIRAMAR, FL
The Conversation Africa

What William Ruto’s presidency would mean for Kenya’s economy

William Ruto has been declared the winner of Kenya’s 2022 presidential election. The close results have been queried, raising the risk of a prolonged political transition. But, if cleared, Ruto is set to inherit an economy that’s not in great shape. For example, unemployment is running high, a fact that fuelled the youth resentment against the government of outgoing president Uhuru Kenyatta. Kenya’s economy generates less than 200,000 formal jobs for the over one million young people who join labour market every year. The country is also grappling with huge public debt and a high inflation rate. We asked Kathleen Klaus, XN Iraki and Oscar Mwangi about the likely impact of Ruto’s win on Kenya’s economy.
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy