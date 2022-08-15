Read full article on original website
Related
US News and World Report
China Opposes U.S. Chip Act, to Take Measures to Safeguard Rights
BEIJING (Reuters) - China opposes a new chips act passed by the United States and will take forceful measures to safeguard its legitimate rights when necessary, said China's commerce ministry on Thursday. Some provisions in the U.S. act restricted normal economic, trade and investment activities of relevant firms in China,...
Former Donald Trump Official Just Revealed That The President's Office Mishandled Confidential Documents: It Was 'A Known Thing'
Olivia Troye— a national security official who worked as a homeland security and counter-terrorism adviser to former Vice President Mike Pence— is opening up about the Trump White House being frivolous with important documents. In a new interview with MSNBC, Troye, 45, revealed that while working with the Trump administration, it was a “known thing” that her colleagues were careless with sensitive papers and information.
DOJ officials were alarmed by surveillance footage of the Mar-a-Lago room where classified info was being stored, report says
Officials decided to request a warrant to search Mar-a-Lago after new evidence emerged about classified information kept there, the NYT reported.
Ex-official who investigated Hillary Clinton's emails said the documents recovered by the FBI at Trump's Mar-a-Lago were particularly 'stunning' and 'egregious'
A former DOJ official who oversaw Hillary Clinton's emails said documents retrieved at Mar-a-Lago were "egregious." FBI agents found Trump with 11 sets of highly sensitive government information. One set of documents contained Sensitive Compartmented Information. A former Justice Department official who oversaw the investigation of former Secretary of State...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington Examiner
Jim Jordan says 14 FBI whistleblowers have come forward
More than a dozen FBI whistleblowers have come forward to Republican investigators in Congress, according to Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH). The congressman, who is the ranking member of the House Judiciary Committee, told Fox News host Trey Gowdy the number has risen to 14 after the FBI raid at Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort.
americanmilitarynews.com
Putin slams US, makes ‘doomed’ world prediction
Russian President Vladimir Putin faulted the U.S. for prolonging the fighting in Ukraine on Tuesday and predicted the world as the U.S. currently sees it is “doomed.”. In a Kremlin address, Putin said the U.S. and its North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) allies are “destroying the European security system.” He cited NATO expanding, moving weapons and forces eastward and ignoring Russian security concerns.
It's 'Over' for Trump Organization if Weisselberg Pleads Guilty: Expert
The organization and its former chief financial officer were indicted last year in an probe led by the Manhattan District Attorney's Office.
FOXBusiness
Biden approves largest oil, gas lease sale in US history, steamrolls eco review with inflation bill
President Biden reinstated the largest oil and gas lease sale in U.S. history, essentially steamrolling the need for environmental review, by signing the Inflation Reduction Act into law on Tuesday. While the Inflation Reduction Act includes several green energy provisions opposed by the fossil fuel industry, the bill also orders...
IN THIS ARTICLE
China has been waging a secret decade-long campaign targeting U.S. economic data, and the Fed’s defense is a joke, senator says
Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. In recent years, the U.S. has accused China of infiltrating American university campuses, businesses, and government computer systems for the purposes of obtaining Western intellectual property and technology. Now, a...
Motley Fool
Ten Thousand Rich Chinese Residents Are Trying to Pull Their Wealth Out of the Country
You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. For more crisp and insightful business and economic...
Nuclear war between the U.S. and Russia would kill more than 5 billion people – just from starvation, study finds
The toll of nuclear war would be instantly catastrophic for those who are within the immediate path of the weapons. But a new study shows just how deadly the scope of such a war would be. A nuclear blast would cause worldwide famine, according to the study, published in Nature...
U.S. Treasury eyes Brazil drug gang ties to illegal Amazon gold mines
SAO PAULO, Aug 17 (Reuters) - The U.S. government is concerned about links between Brazil's largest drug gang and illegal gold mining in the Amazon rainforest, a U.S. Treasury official said on Wednesday following meetings with Brazilian law enforcement and civil society.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
International Business Times
Chinese Minister Bristles At Blinken Statement; Says China Will Never Forget Its National Shame
A top Chinese official has taken to Twitter to lash out against U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken's statement that China's military response to U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's trip to Taiwan was an "overreaction." In a series of tweets, Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Hua Chunying unleashed a scathing attack on...
US News and World Report
Residents of Rushdie Suspect's Lebanese Village Say Incident Has Little to Do With Them
YAROUN, Lebanon (Reuters) -Street-side signs in the southern Lebanese village of Yaroun, the ancestral home of the suspect in the stabbing of Salman Rushdie, bear posters of Iran's former supreme leader Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini who in 1989 issued a fatwa calling for the author's death. The logo of Lebanon's powerful,...
US News and World Report
Federal Agents Raid Miami-Area Pharmacy as Part of Opioid Prescription Crackdown
MIRAMAR/WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Federal law enforcement agents raided a Miami-area pharmacy on Tuesday after investigators uncovered evidence the establishment might be operating the largest opioid pill mill in Florida, according to a source familiar with the investigation. A videographer and a Reuters photographer on Tuesday witnessed more than a dozen federal...
US News and World Report
Exclusive-Biden's Emergency Board Calls for Railroad Wage Hikes to Resolve Contract Talks
WASHINGTON/LOS ANGELES (Reuters) -U.S. President Joe Biden's emergency board tasked with helping major freight railroads and unions end a contract negotiation stalemate proposed on Tuesday annual wage increases of between 4% and 7% through 2024, according to a report seen by Reuters. The board also recommended in its 119-page report...
Fox News
South Korean president skips in-person meeting with Pelosi, causing controversy
SEOUL, South Korea – House Speaker Nancy Pelosi wrapped up her two-day visit to Seoul on Thursday, but her non-in-person meeting with the president has led to controversy among South Koreans. Pelosi is the first sitting speaker to visit South Korea since Dennis Hastert visited Seoul in 2002. She...
U.S. faces international crises with Russia and China
Tensions between the U.S. and both Russia and China ratcheted up this week with the imprisonment of WNBA star Brittney Griner dragging on and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's defiant visit to Taiwan. Steven Portnoy reports.
Xi Jinping's Government Asks India To Reiterate 'One China' Principle Amid Standoff With US Over Taiwan
Xi Jinping-led China is asking India to reaffirm the "One China" policy after U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan triggered massive aggression from China's communist government, which claims sovereignty over the island nation. What Happened: "We hope that the Indian side could openly reiterate its 'One China' policy...
What William Ruto’s presidency would mean for Kenya’s economy
William Ruto has been declared the winner of Kenya’s 2022 presidential election. The close results have been queried, raising the risk of a prolonged political transition. But, if cleared, Ruto is set to inherit an economy that’s not in great shape. For example, unemployment is running high, a fact that fuelled the youth resentment against the government of outgoing president Uhuru Kenyatta. Kenya’s economy generates less than 200,000 formal jobs for the over one million young people who join labour market every year. The country is also grappling with huge public debt and a high inflation rate. We asked Kathleen Klaus, XN Iraki and Oscar Mwangi about the likely impact of Ruto’s win on Kenya’s economy.
Comments / 0