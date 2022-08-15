Read full article on original website
‘She-Hulk,’ ‘House of the Dragon’ Scores Add to TV’s Fantasy Canon
Fantasy films and television have been the basis for some of the most memorable scores in history, and more are on display with the debuts of “She-Hulk: Attorney at Law” this week and “House of the Dragon” on Sunday. Disney+ and HBO are, for the most part, keeping a lid on music until the shows premiere, but Variety got a preview of both from the composers themselves. “I feel like every composer wants to, at some stage, write that big action-adventure score and get to work with an orchestra,” says Amie Doherty, composer of “She-Hulk,” the Marvel series with Tatiana Maslany as...
Johnny Depp has landed a role he hasn’t played in more than 25 years
Johnny Depp is stepping into a role he hasn’t played in more than 25 years. For the first time since 1997, Depp is directing a full-length feature film, and his fans can’t wait to see the finished product. The Pirates of the Caribbean star is slated to direct...
Where to Watch and Stream JLA Adventures: Trapped in Time Free Online
Where is the best place to watch and stream JLA Adventures: Trapped in Time right now? Read on to find out!. Cast: Diedrich Bader Laura Bailey Dante Basco Corey Burton Grey DeLisle. Geners: Family Animation Action Science Fiction. Director: Giancarlo Volpe. Release Date: Jan 21, 2014. About. Get ready for...
Death Note Watch Guide: What Order to Watch Death Note Series and Movie
Death Note is one of the most successful and enduring anime of the 2000s, known and loved even by viewers who aren't anime fans. As such, many more media have sprung from the mystery anime, from movies to live-action works. So, what's the best Death Note watch order? Here's your Death Note watch guide!
Is One Punch Man Manga Finished or Ongoing? Current Status
Since the anime only has two seasons, fans might be searching for. . With that, is the One Punch Man manga finished or ongoing, and what's the current status?. One-Punch Man is set on a version of Earth where there are a lot of powerful monsters destroying the cities. As such, there is the existence of the Hero Association, consisting of many superheroes tasked to fight these villains.
Where to Watch and Stream Thor: Tales of Asgard Free Online
Cast: Matthew Wolf Rick Gomez Alistair Abell Tara Strong Paul Dobson. Hungry for adventure, Thor secretly embarks on the journey of a lifetime, joined by his loyal brother Loki, whose budding sorcery equips him with just enough magic to conjure up trouble, along with the Warriors Three - a band of boastful travelers reluctant to set sail on any adventure that might actually be dangerous. But what starts out as a harmless treasure hunt quickly turns deadly, and Thor must now prove himself worthy of the destiny he covets by saving Asgard itself.
Will There Be a Season 3 of Steins;Gate? Is It Finished or Coming Back?
So you've just finished Season 2 of Steins;Gate and want to know if there is more in store for you? Fear not otaku, we've got the answer for you!. Stein; Gate first released in April 06, 2011, making the anime series now over 10 years old officially! So congrats on the series for remaining relevant a decade after its original release.
House of the Dragon Gets Negative Reviews for Having 'Too Many Targaryens'
House of the Dragon is already set to premiere this weekend and early reviews are finally here. So what are people saying about the Game of Thrones prequel? Not surprisingly, the new HBO series is already getting a lot of great feedback. However, there are also some negative reviews claiming that the show has "too many Targaryens."
TV Network Boss Draws Major Flak for Joking About Emilia Clarke's Body
The CEO of Australian television company Foxtel is drawing a lot of flak for his distasteful comments directed at Game of Thrones star Emilia Clarke. According to a report from SFF Gazette, Foxtel executive Patrick Delany was delivering a speech before the screening of the first episode of the highly anticipated GOT prequel series House of the Dragon which premieres this Sunday.
