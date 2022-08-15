Fantasy films and television have been the basis for some of the most memorable scores in history, and more are on display with the debuts of “She-Hulk: Attorney at Law” this week and “House of the Dragon” on Sunday. Disney+ and HBO are, for the most part, keeping a lid on music until the shows premiere, but Variety got a preview of both from the composers themselves. “I feel like every composer wants to, at some stage, write that big action-adventure score and get to work with an orchestra,” says Amie Doherty, composer of “She-Hulk,” the Marvel series with Tatiana Maslany as...

MOVIES ・ 28 MINUTES AGO