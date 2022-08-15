LINCOLN – A third Nebraska lake has joined two northeast reservoirs among the health alert for Harmful Algal Blooms, also known as toxic blue-green algae. According to a release from the Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS), Willow Creek Reservoir in Pierce County, Maskenthine Reservoir in Stanton County and Iron Horse Trail Lake (Wildlife Management Area) in Pawnee County were issued with the health alert.

NEBRASKA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO