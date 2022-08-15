WAYNE – All are invited to attend this week’s Friday morning chamber coffee to meet the tenants inside the SNBuilding near Wayne State College. According to a release from State Nebraska Bank & Trust, an open house is being scheduled for Friday, August 19 at 1010 Main Street in Wayne. Tours will be available for a chance to say ‘hi’ to the bank’s Campus Branch team from 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.

