Entire SNBuilding To Be Put On Display Friday During Open House, Chamber Coffee
WAYNE – All are invited to attend this week’s Friday morning chamber coffee to meet the tenants inside the SNBuilding near Wayne State College. According to a release from State Nebraska Bank & Trust, an open house is being scheduled for Friday, August 19 at 1010 Main Street in Wayne. Tours will be available for a chance to say ‘hi’ to the bank’s Campus Branch team from 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.
Wayne City Council August 16 Meeting Recap
WAYNE – A regularly scheduled Wayne City Council meeting was held earlier this week pertaining to possible grant funding and a ‘conceptual master plan’ on lake development was presented. From council chambers inside City Hall, a request item first approached the board on the Wayne State College...
Commissioners Interested In Buying Health Department Building, ARPA Grant Application Available At Courthouse
WAYNE – As Wayne County continues to work on their budget, members with the Wayne County Board of Commissioners held their regularly scheduled meeting earlier this week. From the Wayne County Courthouse courtroom, first on the appointment agenda was Julie Rother, Health Director with the Northeast Nebraska Public Health Department.
Wayne State College Volleyball Takes DI Kansas State University To Five Sets
MANHATTAN, KS – Preseason rated #17 in Division II, Wayne State College took on DI Big 12 Kansas State University in an exhibition volleyball match. From Bramlage Coliseum on Friday, the match went five sets as the WSC Wildcats showcased their talent but fell by three points in the fifth set.
Wayne Softball Opens 2022 Schedule Vs. Blair Thursday Night
WAYNE – Following an evening jamboree outing last Thursday, the Wayne High softball team will open their 2022 season this evening with a Class B opponent. Wayne High softball will compete in Class C during the postseason but play several Class B opponents this year. The Blue Devils are...
Health Alert Issued For Three Nebraska Lakes, Toxic Blue-Green Algae
LINCOLN – A third Nebraska lake has joined two northeast reservoirs among the health alert for Harmful Algal Blooms, also known as toxic blue-green algae. According to a release from the Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS), Willow Creek Reservoir in Pierce County, Maskenthine Reservoir in Stanton County and Iron Horse Trail Lake (Wildlife Management Area) in Pawnee County were issued with the health alert.
Wayne State Volleyball Excited For Non-Conference Schedule In Preparation For Highly Competitive NSIC Matches
WAYNE – Members of the Wayne State College volleyball program hit to the road Friday for an exhibition match against a Division I opponent before heading east and also taking part a premier tournament. When WSC gets into league play, they’ll be battle tested with a non-conference schedule.
Wildcat Football Fall Camp Coming To A Close, Situational Thursday Practice
WAYNE – Saturday’s with no Wayne State College football is dwindling down as September 3 inches closer to open an 11-game schedule. With fall camp coming to an end and regular season practices to take over next week, the Wildcats have had a busy off-season. Logan Masters has...
Los Angeles Residents Arrested In Rural Winside, 20 Pounds Of Meth Discovered
WINSIDE – During the morning of Wednesday, August 17, two individuals were arrested following an investigation into 20 pounds of suspected methamphetamine. According to a release from the Nebraska State Patrol, the incident began at approximately 6:30 a.m. on Wednesday when residents of rural Winside reported suspicious activity on their property.
