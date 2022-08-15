Read full article on original website
A Wingate University student-athlete died after he was struck by a train Tuesday night near the entrance to the university, authorities said.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Wingate basketball player Kyle Honore died after being hit by a train Tuesday night, the school announced Wednesday. Honore was hit by a train near the university entrance just before 11 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 17. He was rushed to a hospital where he died from his injuries, Wingate said.
