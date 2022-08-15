ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

thecharlottepost.com

Julius Chambers High leads preseason Magnificen Seven football rankings

Julius Chambers High leads preseason Magnificen Seven football rankings. Cougars followed by Queen City 3A/4A rivals Hough and Mallard Creek. Julius Chambers, Hough and Mallard Creek hold the top three spots in The Post's preseason Magnificent Seven rankings. The Queen City 3A/4A Conference opens the season with a strong presence...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Freshman basketball player at Wingate dies, university announces

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Wingate basketball player Kyle Honore died after being hit by a train Tuesday night, the school announced Wednesday. Honore was hit by a train near the university entrance just before 11 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 17. He was rushed to a hospital where he died from his injuries, Wingate said.
WINGATE, NC
Statesville Record & Landmark

2 varsity football games moved to today

Several Iredell County high school varsity football teams have moved their season openers up to tonight in an effort to dodge Friday’s forecasted inclement weather. South Iredell hosts North Iredell at 7:30 p.m. Lake Norman hosts West Iredell at 7:30 p.m. There are no changes at Statesville and Mooresville....
IREDELL COUNTY, NC
charlotteonthecheap.com

Community Block Party at Johnson C. Smith University

Healthy Blue and Power 98 invite you to join them for a Community Block Party. It takes place on Saturday, August 20th, 2022, from 12 to 2 p.m., at Johnson C. Smith University, 100 Beatties Ford Road, Charlotte. Check out a big list of back to school bashes in the...
CHARLOTTE, NC
thecharlottepost.com

Atrium Health and JCSU collaborate on student health services center

Atrium Health and JCSU collaborate on student health services center. $3 million grant is part of Mayor's Racial Equity initiative. Atrium Health and Johnson C. Smith University have partnered on an initiative to improve the delivery of healthcare services on the campus. Johnson C. Smith University receives funding to improve...
CHARLOTTE, NC
FOX Carolina

Earthquakes continue to hit North Carolina, USGS says

TROUTMAN. N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The United States Geological Survey (USGS) says another earthquake hit the state of North Carolina early Tuesday morning. The 1.8 magnitude earthquake hit Troutman, NC just after 6 a.m., according to USGS. Troutman is located near the Charlotte area. North Carolina had an earthquake hit...
TROUTMAN, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Queen City Jam Session brings 3 days of music to Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — Earlier this month, social media was buzzing after Governor Roy Cooper advocated for a canceled Atlanta music festival to come to North Carolina. The two-day annual festival, Music Midtown, was canceled because of what organizers called “circumstances beyond our control.”. In a tweet, Cooper encouraged organizers...
CHARLOTTE, NC
thecharlottepost.com

Student theater and education iniatives available at Matthews Playhouse

Student theater and education iniatives available at Matthews Playhouse. Young thespians get a chance to learn and observe stagecraft. Matthews Playhouse is launching theater education programs and live performances for young audiences during the 2022-23 academic year. Student thespians can sharpen their stagecraft at Matthews Playhouse of the Performing Arts.
MATTHEWS, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Missing Charlotte Man Found Dead In McAlpine Park

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Detectives are investigating after finding a missing 48-year-old Charlotte man dead inside McAlpine Park. Matt Sullivan was reported missing on Friday, August 12th around 1:45 p.m. Police say he was last seen at McAlpine Park located on Monroe Road in Charlotte. He told his family that...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

4 charged after robberies in Cabarrus and Stanly counties

STANLY COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Four people face charges after deputies say they used a machete to rob a drug store in Richfield and a convenience store in Cabarrus County. According to Stanly County Sheriff Jeff Crisco, on Monday at approximately 4:05 p.m., four individuals arrived at the CVS in Richfield brandishing a machete to the store clerk.
CABARRUS COUNTY, NC
thecharlottepost.com

Stage production ‘Unforgettable’ raises Alzheimer’s awareness

Stage production ‘Unforgettable’ raises Alzheimer’s awareness. Play focuses on dementia's impact on communities of color. The stage play “Unforgettable” earned a standing ovation at the Knight Theater last weekend for its focus on Alzheimer’s in people of color. The play, presented by the award-winning...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

A Charlotte man said he was hiking in a park on Friday. Police say he's missing a day later

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is looking for a man they say went for a hike on Friday afternoon, but has not been heard from since. CMPD reports that 48-year-old Matt Sullivan told his family of his plans on Friday and went to McAlpine Creek Park along Monroe Road around 1:45 p.m. Police say he promised his family he'd be back after a few hours, but he has not been heard from since. He's believed to be wearing teal shorts.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Fox 46 Charlotte

Inmate served with warrants in 2021 W CLT murder

CHARLOTTE, NC (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A murder suspect who was already in federal prison was served with warrants in the shooting death of a man killed last year in west Charlotte, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said Tuesday. 31-year-old Joseph Banks, who was already in federal prison, was served with warrants for felony gun possession and the […]
CHARLOTTE, NC

