Jamestown, RI

Boat ties up traffic on Jamestown Bridge

By Steven Matregrano
 4 days ago

JAMESTOWN, R.I. (WPRI) — All lanes on the eastbound side of the Jamestown Bridge were blocked after a crash Monday morning.

A boat on a trailer appeared to have gotten stuck against the median around 11 a.m.

Traffic was backed up for miles in both directions as crews worked to clear the scene.

The bridge fully reopened around 11:30 a.m.

