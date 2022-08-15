Boat ties up traffic on Jamestown Bridge
JAMESTOWN, R.I. (WPRI) — All lanes on the eastbound side of the Jamestown Bridge were blocked after a crash Monday morning.
A boat on a trailer appeared to have gotten stuck against the median around 11 a.m.
Traffic was backed up for miles in both directions as crews worked to clear the scene.Pinpoint Traffic: Live interactive map
The bridge fully reopened around 11:30 a.m.
