ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Comments / 0

Related
wbrz.com

Attorneys sue to keep state from moving juvenile offenders to Angola

BATON ROUGE - Attorneys have filed a federal lawsuit seeking to halt the state from temporarily moving its most violent juvenile offenders to the state prison in Angola. The suit spearheaded by several Louisiana attorneys aims to stop the Office of Juvenile Justice from transferring those offenders from the Bridge City Center for Youth, a jail that's been plagued by constant escapes and violence within its walls.
ANGOLA, LA
wbrz.com

Some EBR Head Start centers to delay opening amid nationwide teacher shortage

BATON ROUGE - A number of Head Start centers across East Baton Rouge Parish will delay openings amid a nationwide teacher shortage. The Division of Human Development and Services said Friday the Head Start Program will be staggering the opening of several centers until they can hire enough teachers to satisfy regulatory agency requirements.
BATON ROUGE, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Education
City
Shreveport, LA
Baton Rouge, LA
Education
New Orleans, LA
Education
City
New Orleans, LA
Shreveport, LA
Education
City
Baton Rouge, LA
wbrz.com

Want to learn to fish with LDWF? New free classes can help you do just that

The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries is launching the first class in its new free Fishing Course Series offering informative sessions for beginner and experienced anglers alike. This first course in the series, Intro to Fishing, will help introduce new and rusty anglers to versatile techniques for getting started...
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Police investigating burglary at LSU dorm

BATON ROUGE - Campus police are looking for a man who burglarized a residential building at LSU. Officials said a man stole a bike from Cedar Hall August 9. Authorities shared photos of the burglar walking into the dorm Thursday. Anyone with information should contact LSU police at (225) 578-3231.
BATON ROUGE, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
wbrz.com

United Way receives overwhelming amount of applicants for utility assistance

BATON ROUGE- More than 8,000 people are waiting to see if they are getting help with their Entergy bill. "It says that the demand for this kind of relief is high. We knew it. Entergy knew it. It also just speaks to how urgent this process, and very generous offer of support has been received," Capital Area United Way President & CEO, George Bell, said.
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

LSU named a top-10 place to tailgate for football games

BATON ROUGE - It's no secret that LSU is famous for its gameday vibes, and the Death Valley air is making its way to the top of the list for the best tailgating spots across college and the pros. In an Aug. 8 post from RVT, a blog centered around...
BATON ROUGE, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
wbrz.com

New solar-powered parking meters going up soon around downtown Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE - People will soon notice solar-powered parking kiosks throughout the downtown area, replacing the old coin-operated meters. Officials with the Downtown Development District said Wednesday that about 100 of the Flowbird kiosks will start going up in phases throughout September. Most of the new meters will be focused in Baton Rouge's central business district.
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Knock Knock Children's Museum celebrating upcoming fifth birthday

BATON ROUGE - A popular day destination for kids and parents alike is celebrating its fifth birthday this weekend. On Aug. 21, the Knock Knock Children's Museum, a relatively new site in Baton Rouge aimed at giving kids a sensory and educational experience, will celebrate five years since opening its doors for children to come in and have a day of fun.
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Photos: Police looking for robbers who held up Gonzales hotel

GONZALES- Police are searching for two people who robbed a hotel in Ascension Parish over the weekend. The Gonzales Police Department released photos Thursday showing a man who robbed the Holiday Inn on LA 30 around 10:40 p.m. Sunday. The man got away in a black Mercedes driven by an accomplice.
GONZALES, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy