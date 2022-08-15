Read full article on original website
Attorneys sue to keep state from moving juvenile offenders to Angola
BATON ROUGE - Attorneys have filed a federal lawsuit seeking to halt the state from temporarily moving its most violent juvenile offenders to the state prison in Angola. The suit spearheaded by several Louisiana attorneys aims to stop the Office of Juvenile Justice from transferring those offenders from the Bridge City Center for Youth, a jail that's been plagued by constant escapes and violence within its walls.
Meeting about future of Capitol High brings more questions than answers
BATON ROUGE - Alumni and community members are trying to figure out what is next for Capitol High after the parish announced they want to integrate the campus into the parish's school system with a concentration in medical studies. State education leaders invited the public to a forum to hear...
Some EBR Head Start centers to delay opening amid nationwide teacher shortage
BATON ROUGE - A number of Head Start centers across East Baton Rouge Parish will delay openings amid a nationwide teacher shortage. The Division of Human Development and Services said Friday the Head Start Program will be staggering the opening of several centers until they can hire enough teachers to satisfy regulatory agency requirements.
Mardi Gras in peril; police, EMS staffing issues could affect Carnival Season
NEW ORLEANS - Partygoers looking forward to this upcoming Mardi Gras season could possibly be in for a massive disappointment due to a critical shortage of important city employees. "If we don't have adequate police, it could mean that there will be no Mardi Gras—and that's a fact," said New...
Want to learn to fish with LDWF? New free classes can help you do just that
The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries is launching the first class in its new free Fishing Course Series offering informative sessions for beginner and experienced anglers alike. This first course in the series, Intro to Fishing, will help introduce new and rusty anglers to versatile techniques for getting started...
Police investigating burglary at LSU dorm
BATON ROUGE - Campus police are looking for a man who burglarized a residential building at LSU. Officials said a man stole a bike from Cedar Hall August 9. Authorities shared photos of the burglar walking into the dorm Thursday. Anyone with information should contact LSU police at (225) 578-3231.
Crumbling bridges could leave hundreds of residents on an island in West Feliciana
WEST FELICIANA PARISH - Frustration is boiling over for residents in West Feliciana Parish and Parish President Kenny Havard, who has been trying to get two new bridges built to help residents that could be left on an island. Already, one bridge was closed by the state over Bayou Sara...
Crews contain natural gas leak on LSU campus Thursday afternoon
BATON ROUGE - Crews were able to contain a natural gas leak on LSU campus Thursday afternoon. University officials said shortly after 5 p.m. the leak was contained and deemed safe. The leak was initially detected at South Campus Drive and Forestry Lane around 4:40 p.m.
Grand jury declines to charge suspect in brazen Mall of La. killings; prosecutors plan to revisit case
BATON ROUGE - Jurors decided there was not enough evidence to formally charge a man accused in a midday double murder outside the Mall of Louisiana earlier this year, though prosecutors will likely bring the case back before a grand jury once they review the evidence. The jury opted to...
East Baton Rouge, Livingston leaders propose plan to clear debris out of Amite River
Leaders in East Baton Rouge and Livingston parishes announced a proposal for a joint project to clean out the Amite River in an effort to mitigate flooding risks. The proposal would need to be cleared by each parish's respective councils. Read the full announcement from Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome's office...
United Way receives overwhelming amount of applicants for utility assistance
BATON ROUGE- More than 8,000 people are waiting to see if they are getting help with their Entergy bill. "It says that the demand for this kind of relief is high. We knew it. Entergy knew it. It also just speaks to how urgent this process, and very generous offer of support has been received," Capital Area United Way President & CEO, George Bell, said.
LSU named a top-10 place to tailgate for football games
BATON ROUGE - It's no secret that LSU is famous for its gameday vibes, and the Death Valley air is making its way to the top of the list for the best tailgating spots across college and the pros. In an Aug. 8 post from RVT, a blog centered around...
Brett Favre's daughter signs with LSU beach volleyball, transfers from Southern Miss
BATON ROUGE - Breleigh Favre, daughter of Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback Brett Favre, has transferred from Southern Miss to join LSU beach volleyball, according to The Advocate. The school announced Favre was joining the program as a graduate transfer on Thursday, the Advocate reports. “We are excited to...
Fish Bayou flood control project wrapping up; Alligator Bayou Road soon to be reopened
ASCENSION PARISH - Situated just near I-10, Alligator Bayou Road has been a shortcut between Ascension and Iberville parishes for residents in the area for decades. “I know people are anxious to use this road to get to the Prairieville, Baton Rouge area," Iberville Parish President Mitch Ourso said. That...
Judge declares mistrial for teenage suspect after beloved baseball coach's killing at West Baton Rouge bar
WEST BATON ROUGE PARISH - A jury failed to reach a decision after hours of discussion Thursday for a teenager accused of killing a man outside a bar in 2021, meaning the trial will get a do-over later this year. Ronald Campbell was 17 years old when he shot and...
DCFS supervisor who oversaw case involving toddler's overdose death resigns
BATON ROUGE - A supervisor with the Department of Children and Family Services has resigned after the agency failed to prevent the overdose death of a 2-year-old despite getting three reports that the child nearly died twice before in the months prior. DCFS said Friday that the employee who oversaw...
New solar-powered parking meters going up soon around downtown Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE - People will soon notice solar-powered parking kiosks throughout the downtown area, replacing the old coin-operated meters. Officials with the Downtown Development District said Wednesday that about 100 of the Flowbird kiosks will start going up in phases throughout September. Most of the new meters will be focused in Baton Rouge's central business district.
Knock Knock Children's Museum celebrating upcoming fifth birthday
BATON ROUGE - A popular day destination for kids and parents alike is celebrating its fifth birthday this weekend. On Aug. 21, the Knock Knock Children's Museum, a relatively new site in Baton Rouge aimed at giving kids a sensory and educational experience, will celebrate five years since opening its doors for children to come in and have a day of fun.
Months after deputies raided police department, missing money suddenly found in evidence room
ST. GABRIEL- Missing money tied to a murder case that became the center of an investigation into St. Gabriel Police Chief Kevin Ambeau has been found in the same evidence room that deputies from Iberville Parish searched months ago. The money was found recently according to Iberville Parish Sheriff Brett...
Photos: Police looking for robbers who held up Gonzales hotel
GONZALES- Police are searching for two people who robbed a hotel in Ascension Parish over the weekend. The Gonzales Police Department released photos Thursday showing a man who robbed the Holiday Inn on LA 30 around 10:40 p.m. Sunday. The man got away in a black Mercedes driven by an accomplice.
