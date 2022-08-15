BATON ROUGE- More than 8,000 people are waiting to see if they are getting help with their Entergy bill. "It says that the demand for this kind of relief is high. We knew it. Entergy knew it. It also just speaks to how urgent this process, and very generous offer of support has been received," Capital Area United Way President & CEO, George Bell, said.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO