Sartell School’s Changing Open House Format For Younger Students
SARTELL -- The Sartell-St. Stephen School District is changing how they hold open house this year. Families of PreK-5th grade students will be able to sign up for a time to meet with your child's teacher instead of the old come and go format. Zach Dingmann is the Principal at...
Foley School Board Gets Ready For The Year
FOLEY -- With the start of the school year just a few weeks away, the Foley School Board is finalizing the student handbook. At the board meeting Monday night, a number of changes to the handbook were approved. Among changes:. Students on school grounds after the end of the school...
Back to School Health Tips for Central MN Kids/Parents
It is back to school time and a child's health readiness is another item on the checklist for parents. Dr. David Smith from Sartell Pediatrics says sports physicals are something they are doing right now with fall sports beginning. Smith says going into 7th grade they talk with parents about meningitis and HPV vaccines. The meningitis and tetanus vaccine are mandatory for most schools while the HPV vaccine remains optional.
Love Gardening? Register Now For Local Minnesota Gardening Expo ‘Season Of Change”
AUTUMN GARDENING EXPO - SEASON OF CHANGE. You are invited to register now to join the Sherburne County Master Gardeners for a great day of garden information, which will be held on Saturday, October 1st from 8:15 am to 2:15 pm at The Oliver Kelley Farm, located at 15788 Kelley Farm Road NW, in Elk River. Minnesota 55330.
Annual Celebration In Rice Returns Under New Name
RICE -- The annual city celebration in Rice is back this weekend, under a new name. Rice Family Summer Festival, formerly Rice Family Fun Day, will debut this Saturday. Organizer Rhonda Jeurissen says following the dissolution of the previous committee, she wanted to make sure the community continued to come together.
Rock The Riverside in Sauk Rapids Postponed Thursday Night
SAUK RAPIDS -- Thursday night's Rock The Riverside at The Clearing in Sauk Rapids has been postponed due to the weather. The music line-up for tonight including the opening act Jennifer Lamb-Randolph and Jim Anderson, along with the headliner Mall Rats, have been rescheduled for Thursday, September 8th. LOOK: Here...
Filing Period Closes for More Local Cities, School Districts
UNDATED -- The candidate filing period closed Tuesday for cities and school districts that didn't participate in the recent primary election. In St. Joseph incumbent Mayor Rick Schultz is being challenged by Kelly Bieniek. And, there are three people running for two council seats, the incumbents Kevin Kluesner and Jon Hazen as well as newcomer Adam Scepaniak.
Most Haunted Cemetery is in Minnesota With “Smiling Jack”
I know people who drive by cemeteries and get an uneasy feeling just because they are driving by a bunch of dead bodies. I live very near a cemetery, and it's really never creeped me out. I've even walked through and looked at some of the really old gravestones and noticed the ages. Some of these people died very young. Then I wonder what they could have died from, and think that it's sort of sad that they didn't have a very long life. But at that time, a lot of people died fairly young. Disease, child birth, and other things that time has taken care of, and those things don't happen nearly as much as they used to.
Carver County Sheriff Asks Parents to Think Twice About Back to School Pictures
The Carver County Sheriff's Office posted a warning to parents on their Facebook page over the weekend. Back to school photos often reveal personal information about your child. School name, grade, age, and identifying features, etc. - these can all be used by predators and scammers. The big trend online...
What’s Better Than Pizza? Pizza & Video Games! Check Out This Brainerd Gem!
It's hard to believe that school will be starting before we even know it, I mean the Great Minnesota Get-Together is just a few weeks away, and then after that, it's Labor Day. If you are looking for a spot to take the kids, or maybe get away from the kids...check out this Brainerd stop I just learned about...Big Jay's Pizza Arcade! Not only do they have homemade pies, but they also offer up an assortment of vintage and new arcade games to satisfy your craving for fun!
These 2 Are the Worst Coaches in Minnesota Sports History [OPINION]
Minnesota sports teams have had some bad coaches and general managers in their history whether it be the Timberwolves, Vikings, Twins, Wild or University of Minnesota. Star Tribune Sports Columnist Jim Souhan joined me on WJON. Jim explains that former Gopher head football coach Tim Brewster and former Timberwolves head coach Kurt Rambis are the worst 2 coaches in Minnesota sports history.
Sauk Rapids Police, Fire To Hold Training At Mississippi Heights
SAUK RAPIDS -- Don't be alarmed if you see several emergency vehicles at a Sauk Rapids elementary school Tuesday night. The Sauk Rapids Police and Fire Department are holding a training event from 5:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. at Mississippi Heights Elementary School. Every year the department's hold an annual...
Looking For Specialty Ice Cream, Treats & More? Welcome To ‘The Purple Parlor’
The Purple Parlor, located at 1140 Sinclair Lewis Avenue, #4, in Sauk Centre, Minnesota is a brand new year-round ice cream parlor, that offers 16+ flavors of premium ice cream, specialty sweets and treats, frappes, cookies, smoothies and so much more! They are located about 1/2 mile from the city center in the Kan Do Mall and Lake Wobegon Trail.
Minnesota Zoos Don’t Have Baby Hippos, But Have you Seen These Great Attractions?
Did you know that Hippos are the second largest land animal on Earth? Second only to elephants. Did you know Hippos are usually most active at night?. Lastly, did you know that a baby hippo could be as mischievous as this little guy was at a zoo in Copenhagen, Denmark?
Emerald Ash Borer Discovered in Another Central MN County
ELK RIVER -- Emerald Ash Borer has been found in another central Minnesota county. The Minnesota Department of Agriculture has confirmed EAB in Sherburne County. It's now the 36th county in Minnesota with the invasive species. The infestation came to light when a professional tree care company suspected a tree...
Traffic Delays Expected on Highway 371 Ahead of BIR Races
BAXTER -- Plan for heavy traffic and delays this week if you're driving on Highway 371 and other Brainerd Lakes Area roads. A combination of road construction in the area and the Lucas Oil National Hot Rod event at Brainerd International Raceway will create increased traffic congestion. The Minnesota Department...
Movie Celebrates 35th Anniversary With One Showing in Waite Park Theatre
I remember seeing this moving in the theatre when it first came out...and now it's the 35th anniversary of that movie. I officially feel very old. Dirty Dancing is actually not a great movie if you are looking at all of the technical things - and if you were looking at it from a critic's point of view. BUT it had an all-star cast, and a few of them are no longer with us. One of which is Patrick Swayze and another being Jerry Orbach.
Waite Park Officials Could Place Referendum on November Ballot
WAITE PARK -- Waite Park officials are considering bringing a referendum to the voters this November. During Monday's city council meeting, they will look to approve a resolution to place two questions on the general election ballot. The ballot questions would authorize the city to collect a new half-cent sales...
Sartell Officials Amend Purchase Agreement to Include Mill Site
SARTELL -- The former Verso Paper Mill site in Sartell will soon be under city control. During Monday's city council meeting the council approved an amended purchase agreement to acquire the former Paper Mill site in addition to the 167 acre landfill along 4th Avenue South. Both properties are currently...
Yum! This Family Run Food Truck From Clear Lake Just Opened Up!
We did get some positives from when the world stopped in 2020, one of those positives we got was more food trucks across the #BoldNorth. One of the newest food trucks to come along hails from Clear Lake, MN, and is a family-run business. Get to know Buddy's Burritos and Bowls!
