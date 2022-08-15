ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Foley, MN

Foley School Board Gets Ready For The Year

FOLEY -- With the start of the school year just a few weeks away, the Foley School Board is finalizing the student handbook. At the board meeting Monday night, a number of changes to the handbook were approved. Among changes:. Students on school grounds after the end of the school...
FOLEY, MN
Back to School Health Tips for Central MN Kids/Parents

It is back to school time and a child's health readiness is another item on the checklist for parents. Dr. David Smith from Sartell Pediatrics says sports physicals are something they are doing right now with fall sports beginning. Smith says going into 7th grade they talk with parents about meningitis and HPV vaccines. The meningitis and tetanus vaccine are mandatory for most schools while the HPV vaccine remains optional.
SARTELL, MN
Foley, MN
Minnesota Education
Annual Celebration In Rice Returns Under New Name

RICE -- The annual city celebration in Rice is back this weekend, under a new name. Rice Family Summer Festival, formerly Rice Family Fun Day, will debut this Saturday. Organizer Rhonda Jeurissen says following the dissolution of the previous committee, she wanted to make sure the community continued to come together.
RICE, MN
Rock The Riverside in Sauk Rapids Postponed Thursday Night

SAUK RAPIDS -- Thursday night's Rock The Riverside at The Clearing in Sauk Rapids has been postponed due to the weather. The music line-up for tonight including the opening act Jennifer Lamb-Randolph and Jim Anderson, along with the headliner Mall Rats, have been rescheduled for Thursday, September 8th. LOOK: Here...
SAUK RAPIDS, MN
Filing Period Closes for More Local Cities, School Districts

UNDATED -- The candidate filing period closed Tuesday for cities and school districts that didn't participate in the recent primary election. In St. Joseph incumbent Mayor Rick Schultz is being challenged by Kelly Bieniek. And, there are three people running for two council seats, the incumbents Kevin Kluesner and Jon Hazen as well as newcomer Adam Scepaniak.
SAINT JOSEPH, MN
Most Haunted Cemetery is in Minnesota With “Smiling Jack”

I know people who drive by cemeteries and get an uneasy feeling just because they are driving by a bunch of dead bodies. I live very near a cemetery, and it's really never creeped me out. I've even walked through and looked at some of the really old gravestones and noticed the ages. Some of these people died very young. Then I wonder what they could have died from, and think that it's sort of sad that they didn't have a very long life. But at that time, a lot of people died fairly young. Disease, child birth, and other things that time has taken care of, and those things don't happen nearly as much as they used to.
ROSEVILLE, MN
#Foley High School#Foley Falcons#The Foley High School Gym
What’s Better Than Pizza? Pizza & Video Games! Check Out This Brainerd Gem!

It's hard to believe that school will be starting before we even know it, I mean the Great Minnesota Get-Together is just a few weeks away, and then after that, it's Labor Day. If you are looking for a spot to take the kids, or maybe get away from the kids...check out this Brainerd stop I just learned about...Big Jay's Pizza Arcade! Not only do they have homemade pies, but they also offer up an assortment of vintage and new arcade games to satisfy your craving for fun!
BRAINERD, MN
These 2 Are the Worst Coaches in Minnesota Sports History [OPINION]

Minnesota sports teams have had some bad coaches and general managers in their history whether it be the Timberwolves, Vikings, Twins, Wild or University of Minnesota. Star Tribune Sports Columnist Jim Souhan joined me on WJON. Jim explains that former Gopher head football coach Tim Brewster and former Timberwolves head coach Kurt Rambis are the worst 2 coaches in Minnesota sports history.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Traffic Delays Expected on Highway 371 Ahead of BIR Races

BAXTER -- Plan for heavy traffic and delays this week if you're driving on Highway 371 and other Brainerd Lakes Area roads. A combination of road construction in the area and the Lucas Oil National Hot Rod event at Brainerd International Raceway will create increased traffic congestion. The Minnesota Department...
BAXTER, MN
Movie Celebrates 35th Anniversary With One Showing in Waite Park Theatre

I remember seeing this moving in the theatre when it first came out...and now it's the 35th anniversary of that movie. I officially feel very old. Dirty Dancing is actually not a great movie if you are looking at all of the technical things - and if you were looking at it from a critic's point of view. BUT it had an all-star cast, and a few of them are no longer with us. One of which is Patrick Swayze and another being Jerry Orbach.
WAITE PARK, MN
St. Cloud, MN
103.7 THE LOON plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for St. Cloud, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

