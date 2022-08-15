Read full article on original website
Related
1027wbow.com
Evansville firefighter’s widow charged with murder
EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – Elizabeth Fox-Doerr and Larry Richmond Sr. have been charged with the 2019 murder of Evansville firefighter Robert Doerr. Evansville Police say Robert Doerr was shot and killed outside his home in the 2700 block of Oakley Street on February 26, 2019. Elizabeth Fox-Doerr, Robert Doerr’s widow, has been incarcerated since July 12 for the charge of perjury, and Larry Richmond Sr. has been incarcerated for federal guns charges since 2019.
1027wbow.com
Real-life ‘Rudy’ speaks at Vincennes University
VINCENNES, Ind. (WAWV/WTWO) – The former Notre Dame football player who inspired the movie “Rudy” spoke with Vincennes University students Tuesday for Student Activities Welcome Week. Rudy Ruettiger whose true life story was immortalized in the sports movie “Rudy”, shared powerful messages to VU students, faculty, and...
1027wbow.com
Our Community Foundation Awards Grant for 2023 Yarn Art in the Park
WASHINGTON, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – A local philanthropy group has awarded a grant to a Retired Senior Volunteer Program (RSVP) in Daviess County. RSVP received the grant through Our Community Foundation’s $250 mini-grant program. The grant will help RSVP manage the 2023 Yarn Art in the Park Event. Program...
Comments / 0