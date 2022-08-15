EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – Elizabeth Fox-Doerr and Larry Richmond Sr. have been charged with the 2019 murder of Evansville firefighter Robert Doerr. Evansville Police say Robert Doerr was shot and killed outside his home in the 2700 block of Oakley Street on February 26, 2019. Elizabeth Fox-Doerr, Robert Doerr’s widow, has been incarcerated since July 12 for the charge of perjury, and Larry Richmond Sr. has been incarcerated for federal guns charges since 2019.

