Read full article on original website
Related
KRQE News 13
What’s happening around New Mexico August 19 – August 25
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events happening from Aug. 19 – Aug. 25 around New Mexico. Aug. 1 – 26 – Wilson Middle School supply drive – Help HHC Supply and Wilson Middle School as we are collecting school supplies for the students. It is crucial that students in our community have the tools they need to be successful in the classroom. Donation locations: HHC Supply 3511 Gibson Blvd. SE and other participating locations. Businesses can donate $300 of School supplies (Monetarily or Physical donations) to the students at Wilson Middle School.
First farmers market in Upper Eastside El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The City of El Paso Downtown Art and Farmers Market, will be hosting a Family Fest and Farmers Market this Friday. The event will start at 5p.m. Friday, August 19th and will be located on 13501 Jason Crandall, at the Beast Urban Park. The Family Fest and Farmers Market will […]
KOAT 7
Celebrate New Mexico: Clayton Lake State Park
CLAYTON, N.M. — Millions of years ago, dinosaurs paced Clayton Lake State Park where visitors today can see their movements. The number of dinosaur tracks is one of the largest in the United States. A boardwalk was built so visitors could observe the footprints without concern of damage or...
Support Local Women Owned Businesses This Weekend At Mija Market Event
The local nonprofit organization, Mija, Yes You Can, is holding its first-ever Women’s Financial Conference this weekend and although tickets are sold out to attend the conference, event organizers are inviting the public to join them after the conference for their National Latina Day “Mija Market.”. “Supporting locally...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Things to do in El Paso this Weekend
EL PASO, TEXAS -- Join El Paso Ghost Tours on a downtown tour for a historical and paranormal experience that will not be forgotten. They will be hosting a paranormal investigation experience today at 8 pm. General admission is $15.00 For more information visit: http://www.elpasoghosttours.com/ If you're a fan of Stranger Things, Lowbrow Palace will The post Things to do in El Paso this Weekend appeared first on KVIA.
KVIA
Las Cruces adopts Mesilla Valley Community of Hope master plan
LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- The Las Cruces City Council has adopted a master plan for the Mesilla Valley Community of Hope Campus. The plan was reviewed and approved by the City's Development Review Committee in June. It defines the buildout of the site based on future expansion needs and improvements for various groups.
Apple Festival in New Mexico Returns This Fall – See What’s in Store
Apple season has arrived in the Land of Enchantment. From now through the end of October, families looking for a fun excuse to get out of town can spend a day or the weekend picking apples at one of a handful of U-Pick orchards a short driving distance from El Paso.
KRQE News 13
Fourth annual largest car event ‘New Mexico Cruise’
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Bringing the cruise to Belen, the New Mexico Motor’s event is proud to present its largest annual event “New Mexico Cruise 2022” this weekend. The event will consist of a static car show, vendors, food trucks, and entertainment. This event will be...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Sandwich Lovers Invited To Earl Of Sandwich Grand Opening in Far East El Paso
Sandwich lovers unite! The sandwich that started it all is soon opening its doors in far east El Paso. Earl of Sandwich will be opening its first El Paso location Friday, August 19, 2022 and the community is invited to a special grand opening celebration!. “The people of El Paso...
Las Cruces offering free sandbags with floods possible
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – With heavy rain and flash flooding possible throughout New Mexico Friday and Saturday, the Las Cruces Fire Department is offering free sandbags to residents. Residents can use the sandbags to help prevent floodwaters from entering homes. LCFD says the best place to put the sandbags is around doorways where water can […]
lascrucesbulletin.com
ACTion Programs for Animals offers low-cost vaccination, microchip clinic Aug. 20
ACTion Programs for Animals (APA) of Las Cruces will host a low-cost microchip and vaccination clinic 9-11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 20, at the APA adoption center, 537 N. Solano Drive. Pre-registration is not required, ACT said in a news release. The following will be offered for $15 each at the...
Is chile a dying industry in New Mexico?
HATCH, N.M. (KRQE) – There was a time when New Mexico’s farmers harvested tens of thousands of acres of chile a year. Last year, farmers harvested just 8,500 acres, a 75% decrease from the all-time high, back in the 1990s. In fact, in 2021 New Mexico had its smallest chile pepper production in more than a […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
A Quarter Honoring a Powerful Woman from New Mexico Has Been Created
"Floyd Morelos placed his order for a thousand of the commemorative quarters shortly after noon Tuesday...Morelos, senior vice president of marketing for Century Bank, was expecting a run on the new U.S. Mint commemorative quarter honoring the late New Mexico suffragist, school superintendent and educator Nina Otero-Warren." —Robert Nott.
KOAT 7
Nearly 1,100 New Mexico restaurants closed in 2 years
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The pandemic hit the hospitality and food service sector the hardest, and new data shows nearly a fifth of all full-service New Mexico restaurants shut down over two years. "We lost about 1,100 restaurants during the pandemic and that's 18% of the restaurants in New Mexico,"...
Fill ‘er Up, El Paso! 7-Eleven Announces Return This Month of Bring Your Own Cup Slurpee Day
Slurpee lovers mark your calendars. 7-11 is bringing back Bring Your Own Cup Day at the end of this month. Pitchers, fish bowls, the container you use to carry out Menudo on Sundays -- as long as it meets a few requirements you can get your giant-sized brain freeze on in almost anything.
spotlightepnews.com
Vitalant El Paso received a brand new Mobile Unit!
(Aug 18, 2022 )The bus is updated with the Vitalant logo and colors. This new bus couldn’t have come at a better time. We are ramping-up our mobile collections as we come into our “busier” time of the year with blood drive opportunities. Having a new bus...
cbs4local.com
Local school districts find help with teacher shortage through New Mexico State University
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — New Mexico State University said it has seen a 48% increase in students joining the education program between 2019 and 2021 and it is having a positive impact on some local schools. “In 2021 total we actually admitted 123 preservice teachers which was a...
Top 10 Diners’ Choice Winners In El Paso According To Open Table
We are sharing the top ten restaurants preferred by diners according to Open Table in El Paso, Texas. If you've made online dining reservations, chances are you've probably used Open Table, and now the convenient online service is sharing the top ten hot spots preferred by diners in the Sun City.
KFOX 14
Structure collapse in west El Paso leaves 20 people displaced
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A rock wall collapsed on an apartment building in west El Paso. According to a spokesperson for El Paso Fire Department, the collapse damaged multiple apartments. The structure collapsed on apartments near UTEP at the 3500 block of Sun Bowl. Officials say around 20...
Rock Out With Bands You’ll Get To See Live In El Paso Soon
Every Sunday, 95.5 KLAQ brings you 2 hours of the latest national rock release & we shine the spotlight on local rock from El Paso & around the Borderland: The Q rocks 5-7pm with Q Connected. This week we're getting into the metal spirit with Las Cruces's own Cordova. A...
Comments / 0