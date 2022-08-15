ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Cruces, NM

KRQE News 13

What’s happening around New Mexico August 19 – August 25

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events happening from Aug. 19 – Aug. 25 around New Mexico. Aug. 1 – 26 – Wilson Middle School supply drive – Help HHC Supply and Wilson Middle School as we are collecting school supplies for the students. It is crucial that students in our community have the tools they need to be successful in the classroom. Donation locations: HHC Supply 3511 Gibson Blvd. SE and other participating locations. Businesses can donate $300 of School supplies (Monetarily or Physical donations) to the students at Wilson Middle School.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KTSM

First farmers market in Upper Eastside El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The City of El Paso Downtown Art and Farmers Market, will be hosting a Family Fest and Farmers Market this Friday. The event will start at 5p.m. Friday, August 19th and will be located on 13501 Jason Crandall, at the Beast Urban Park. The Family Fest and Farmers Market will […]
EL PASO, TX
KOAT 7

Celebrate New Mexico: Clayton Lake State Park

CLAYTON, N.M. — Millions of years ago, dinosaurs paced Clayton Lake State Park where visitors today can see their movements. The number of dinosaur tracks is one of the largest in the United States. A boardwalk was built so visitors could observe the footprints without concern of damage or...
Las Cruces, NM
New Mexico State
Las Cruces, NM
KVIA ABC-7

Things to do in El Paso this Weekend

EL PASO, TEXAS -- Join El Paso Ghost Tours on a downtown tour for a historical and paranormal experience that will not be forgotten. They will be hosting a paranormal investigation experience today at 8 pm. General admission is $15.00 For more information visit: http://www.elpasoghosttours.com/ If you're a fan of Stranger Things, Lowbrow Palace will The post Things to do in El Paso this Weekend appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

Las Cruces adopts Mesilla Valley Community of Hope master plan

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- The Las Cruces City Council has adopted a master plan for the Mesilla Valley Community of Hope Campus. The plan was reviewed and approved by the City's Development Review Committee in June. It defines the buildout of the site based on future expansion needs and improvements for various groups.
LAS CRUCES, NM
KRQE News 13

Fourth annual largest car event ‘New Mexico Cruise’

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Bringing the cruise to Belen, the New Mexico Motor’s event is proud to present its largest annual event “New Mexico Cruise 2022” this weekend. The event will consist of a static car show, vendors, food trucks, and entertainment. This event will be...
BELEN, NM
#Appreciation Day
KRQE News 13

Las Cruces offering free sandbags with floods possible

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – With heavy rain and flash flooding possible throughout New Mexico Friday and Saturday, the Las Cruces Fire Department is offering free sandbags to residents. Residents can use the sandbags to help prevent floodwaters from entering homes. LCFD says the best place to put the sandbags is around doorways where water can […]
LAS CRUCES, NM
KRQE News 13

Is chile a dying industry in New Mexico?

HATCH, N.M. (KRQE) – There was a time when New Mexico’s farmers harvested tens of thousands of acres of chile a year. Last year, farmers harvested just 8,500 acres, a 75% decrease from the all-time high, back in the 1990s. In fact, in 2021 New Mexico had its smallest chile pepper production in more than a […]
AGRICULTURE
News Break
Politics
Daniella Cressman

A Quarter Honoring a Powerful Woman from New Mexico Has Been Created

"Floyd Morelos placed his order for a thousand of the commemorative quarters shortly after noon Tuesday...Morelos, senior vice president of marketing for Century Bank, was expecting a run on the new U.S. Mint commemorative quarter honoring the late New Mexico suffragist, school superintendent and educator Nina Otero-Warren." —Robert Nott.
KOAT 7

Nearly 1,100 New Mexico restaurants closed in 2 years

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The pandemic hit the hospitality and food service sector the hardest, and new data shows nearly a fifth of all full-service New Mexico restaurants shut down over two years. "We lost about 1,100 restaurants during the pandemic and that's 18% of the restaurants in New Mexico,"...
RESTAURANTS
spotlightepnews.com

Vitalant El Paso received a brand new Mobile Unit!

(Aug 18, 2022 )The bus is updated with the Vitalant logo and colors. This new bus couldn’t have come at a better time. We are ramping-up our mobile collections as we come into our “busier” time of the year with blood drive opportunities. Having a new bus...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Structure collapse in west El Paso leaves 20 people displaced

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A rock wall collapsed on an apartment building in west El Paso. According to a spokesperson for El Paso Fire Department, the collapse damaged multiple apartments. The structure collapsed on apartments near UTEP at the 3500 block of Sun Bowl. Officials say around 20...
EL PASO, TX

