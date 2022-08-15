ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

The Boot

David Nail Announces 2022 Story to Tell Tour

David Nail is hitting the road again this fall for a three-month headlining tour. On Wednesday (Aug. 10), the "Night's on Fire" singer unveiled his 2022 Story to Tell Tour, which includes stops in South Carolina, Tennessee, Georgia and Ohio. The announcement follows the June 17 release of Nail's nostalgic...
GEORGIA STATE
The Boot

Drake Milligan Announces Debut Album, ‘Dallas/Fort Worth’

America’s Got Talent contestant and Stoney Creek Records/BBR Music Group artist Drake Milligan has announced that his highly-anticipated debut album, Dallas/Fort Worth, will drop on September 15. The 14-song collection, produced by the legendary Tony Brown (George Strait, Reba McEntire) and songwriter/producer Brandon Hood, will prominently feature Milligan’s Texas...
FORT WORTH, TX
State
Ohio State
The Boot

Arlo McKinley Announces 35-Date Fall Headlining Tour

Arlo McKinley is hitting the road this fall in support of his celebrated new album, This Mess We’re In. The Ohio native's third studio album, which was released July 15 via Oh Boy Records, showcases McKinley's immeasurable talents as a both a lyricist and performer. His thoughtful, moving story-songs will take center stage during McKinley's upcoming headlining tour, which includes 35 newly-announced performances.
LAKEWOOD, OH
The Boot

Blake Shelton Throws It Back to His Early Days — and Early Look — With a New Single, ‘No Body’

Fans of Blake Shelton's early days have a treat in store: The singer's got plans to release a new single that he says is a throwback to the heyday of '90s country. Called "No Body," the song is a co-write between Rodney Clawson, Josh Kear and Chris Tompkins, and Shelton says hearing it for the first time reminded him of his electric first years in Nashville.
Russell Dickerson
Tim Mcgraw
The Boot

Walker Hayes Eyes ‘Fancy Like’-Themed Applebee’s in Downtown Nashville

Walker Hayes flew to the top of the charts in the summer of 2021 with the release of his viral tune, "Fancy Like." The song details a country version of a "fancy" date night, which inherently includes a trip Applebee's. Not only did the song spur a social media craze with a TikTok dance trend, but it also prompted the restaurant to bring back their previously-discontinued Oreo Shake.
NASHVILLE, TN
The Boot

Interview: The Truth About Dylan Scott

Dylan Scott can't tell a lie, even when it might serve him to do so. The 16 songs on his new Livin' My Best Life album were either inspired by his life or — if he wasn't the primary songwriter — describe his life. "I can't record or...
The Boot

Luke Bryan’s ‘Country On’ Video Tips a Hat to Blue Collar Workers [Watch]

Luke Bryan's "Country On" video puts some of America's hardest working individuals in the spotlight. The video opens with a nod to Bryan's own upbringing on a peanut farm. After parking his tractor, the country singer hopes into his pickup truck and heads for town. Along the way, he encounters the very people he sings about in the lyrics: Farmers, big rig drivers and cowboys.
NASHVILLE, TN
The Boot

The Boot’s Weekly Picks: Sunny Sweeney, Steve Moakler + More

Every week, The Boot highlights recent favorites from country, Americana and everything in between. In each list, music fans will find picks from our contributing team that we think you'll love. Keep reading to check out the latest installment of The Boot's Weekly Picks. Sunny Sweeney. "As Easy As Hello"
ABOUT

The top source for the latest country music news, videos, songs, interviews and live performances from countrys biggest stars.

