Ernest Plans First-Ever Headlining Run With His 2022 Sucker for Small Towns Tour
"Flower Shops" up-and-comer Ernest is taking his show on the road as a headliner for the first time ever. Beginning in early October, he'll hit college towns across the South and Midwest for his 11-date Sucker for Small Towns Tour. Jake Worthington, Noah Hicks and Lauren Watkins are splitting the opening slot on the trek.
David Nail Announces 2022 Story to Tell Tour
David Nail is hitting the road again this fall for a three-month headlining tour. On Wednesday (Aug. 10), the "Night's on Fire" singer unveiled his 2022 Story to Tell Tour, which includes stops in South Carolina, Tennessee, Georgia and Ohio. The announcement follows the June 17 release of Nail's nostalgic...
The Lone Bellow’s Powerful New Track ‘Gold’ Highlights the Painful Impact of Addiction [LISTEN]
The Lone Bellow are back with their first new music since 2020. The Nashville-based trio's latest single "Gold" is written as a powerful testimony from someone who has lost a loved one from opioid addiction. “We don’t ever try to write songs with an agenda, so with ‘Gold’ the idea...
Drake Milligan Announces Debut Album, ‘Dallas/Fort Worth’
America’s Got Talent contestant and Stoney Creek Records/BBR Music Group artist Drake Milligan has announced that his highly-anticipated debut album, Dallas/Fort Worth, will drop on September 15. The 14-song collection, produced by the legendary Tony Brown (George Strait, Reba McEntire) and songwriter/producer Brandon Hood, will prominently feature Milligan’s Texas...
Arlo McKinley Announces 35-Date Fall Headlining Tour
Arlo McKinley is hitting the road this fall in support of his celebrated new album, This Mess We’re In. The Ohio native's third studio album, which was released July 15 via Oh Boy Records, showcases McKinley's immeasurable talents as a both a lyricist and performer. His thoughtful, moving story-songs will take center stage during McKinley's upcoming headlining tour, which includes 35 newly-announced performances.
Who Is Drake Milligan? ‘America’s Got Talent’ Singer Is More Than the ‘New Elvis of Country’
America's Got Talent judges didn't hesitate in sending Drake Milligan to the live rounds after his debut in June. On Tuesday night (Aug. 9), the accomplished country singer will rely on fans to keep him in the competition. Those tuning in for the first time may ask, "Who is Drake Milligan?"
Blake Shelton Throws It Back to His Early Days — and Early Look — With a New Single, ‘No Body’
Fans of Blake Shelton's early days have a treat in store: The singer's got plans to release a new single that he says is a throwback to the heyday of '90s country. Called "No Body," the song is a co-write between Rodney Clawson, Josh Kear and Chris Tompkins, and Shelton says hearing it for the first time reminded him of his electric first years in Nashville.
Dierks Bentley Put His Guitar Away ‘For a Year’ Prior to Making Upcoming Album
It's been more than four years since Dierks Bentley released his last studio album, The Mountain, and after the release of two non-album singles (2020's "Gone" and 2021's "Beers on Me"), the singer's next full-length project is well on its way. Bentley shared information about the upcoming project with hosts...
Walker Hayes Eyes ‘Fancy Like’-Themed Applebee’s in Downtown Nashville
Walker Hayes flew to the top of the charts in the summer of 2021 with the release of his viral tune, "Fancy Like." The song details a country version of a "fancy" date night, which inherently includes a trip Applebee's. Not only did the song spur a social media craze with a TikTok dance trend, but it also prompted the restaurant to bring back their previously-discontinued Oreo Shake.
Tim McGraw Celebrates 24th Birthday of Daughter, Maggie, With Sweet Post
Tim McGraw is always celebrating his three daughters, and this week, he sent a very special birthday shoutout to his middle daughter, Maggie. In a social media post shared on Friday, Aug. 12, McGraw wished his daughter a happy 24th birthday, including a heartfelt note to Maggie in the caption.
Shannen Moser Finds Comfort Amidst the Quiet in ‘Paint By Number’ [LISTEN]
When the busy shuffle of life comes to an unexpected stop, it can sometimes feel like life is moving in slow motion. Those moments of reflective pause are at the center of Shannen Moser's beautifully melancholy new track "Paint By Number." The Philadelphia-based artist first shared the stunning tune and...
Interview: The Truth About Dylan Scott
Dylan Scott can't tell a lie, even when it might serve him to do so. The 16 songs on his new Livin' My Best Life album were either inspired by his life or — if he wasn't the primary songwriter — describe his life. "I can't record or...
Luke Bryan’s ‘Country On’ Video Tips a Hat to Blue Collar Workers [Watch]
Luke Bryan's "Country On" video puts some of America's hardest working individuals in the spotlight. The video opens with a nod to Bryan's own upbringing on a peanut farm. After parking his tractor, the country singer hopes into his pickup truck and heads for town. Along the way, he encounters the very people he sings about in the lyrics: Farmers, big rig drivers and cowboys.
Anthony D’Amato Navigates Through Heartbreak in ‘Ships in the Night’ [PREMIERE]
Accomplished singer-songwriter Anthony D'Amato yearns for a love that will turn the tides in his aching new story-song "Ships in the Night," which is premiering exclusively today (Aug. 17) at The Boot. "'Ships in the Night' is a song about longing and desire," D'Amato tells The Boot. "I imagined a...
Brandi Carlile, Parker McCollum + More Coming to ‘Austin City Limits’ Season 48
Legendary performance series Austin City Limits is set to return this fall for its 48th season. Beginning Oct. 1, artists will once again grace the ACL stage, kicking off with a performance from Brandi Carlile. It'll be Carlile's third appearance on the show, and backed by a nine-piece band, she's...
The Boot’s Weekly Picks: Sunny Sweeney, Steve Moakler + More
Every week, The Boot highlights recent favorites from country, Americana and everything in between. In each list, music fans will find picks from our contributing team that we think you'll love. Keep reading to check out the latest installment of The Boot's Weekly Picks. Sunny Sweeney. "As Easy As Hello"
Mitchell Tenpenny Aimed to ‘Beef It Up’ on New Album ‘This Is the Heavy’
Mitchell Tenpenny will drop a hefty project next month with the release of his new album, This Is the Heavy. Not only does his sophomore collection — due out Sept. 16 — feature 20 songs, but each song will be heavier than the music we've gotten from him in the past.
Reba McEntire and Rex Linn Will Play Husband and Wife in ‘Big Sky’ Season 3
Reba McEntire has been full-steam ahead expanding her acting resume. This fall, fans will see the country singer in Season 3 of ABC's Big Sky alongside her boyfriend, Rex Linn. The duo will be playing a married couple. For the first time, McEntire has been cast as a villain. She...
Keith Urban’s Ambition Still Gets the Best of Him [Interview]
Keith Urban knows a thing or two about viral concert moments. Crowd interaction is in his DNA, which — combined with a willingness to take huge risks — makes each of his tours over the last decade a series of breathless "what if" moments for both audience and performer.
Noah Thompson Feels a Bit Guilty About Winning ‘American Idol’
Noah Thompson is enjoying his American Idol success after winning Season 20 in May. But he is also busy learning the ropes of the music industry, plus the hard work that comes with taking home the top prize. Fans will recall that Thompson entered the popular televised competition with little...
