Rad Intelligence (RAD AI) and LA HOPE DEALER Join Forces to Integrate AI-infused Street Art and Marketing
LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 18, 2022-- RAD INTELLIGENCE (RAD AI) and LA HOPE DEALER today announced the formation of a strategic partnership designed to conceive and execute authentic, purpose-driven brand campaigns through the combination of creator marketing, street art and Artificial Intelligence (AI). The partnership will focus on Fortune 1500 companies that understand the importance of taking the lead in the creation of cause-related marketing and branding campaigns, especially in today’s highly complex and diverse marketplace. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220818005157/en/ LA HOPE DEALER Corie Mattie - Courtesy of Mercedes-Benz
coingeek.com
Bryan Daugherty on The Cyber Pro Podcast: ‘Cybersecurity is one of these topics that is near and dear to my heart’
Recently, Bryan Daugherty was featured on The Cyber Pro Podcast, a show that features IT and Cyber Security professionals and explores the reasons they are attracted to these industries, the problems that the industries suffer from, and the solutions they are building. Daugherty’s expertise in these fields comes from his...
