CINCINNATI - No. 24 Xavier women's soccer (1-0) returns to Corcoran Field on Sunday evening, hosting the Ohio Bobcats at 7:30 p.m. Xavier's match with Ohio will be streamed through FloSports. vs. Ohio (0-1-0) Sunday, August 21 - 7:30 PM. Corcoran Field - Cincinnati. The Bobcats enter the match at...

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 17 HOURS AGO