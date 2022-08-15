Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Six Shreveport United Players Make GCPL Best XI
The Bistineau Village Legend: Remembering Doyline Coach James Roach
Mudbugs Busy During Offseason
Crazy GCPL Cup Night End As Shreveport United Falls To Gaffa FC
Long Road For Shreveport United With GCPL Championship Trip Has Paid Off
westcentralsbest.com
Arrests made in shooting that injured Shreveport woman
SHREVEPORT, La. -- Shreveport police have arrested two people in connection with a shooting earlier this month that left a woman injured. Detectives charged Mavin Savannah, 52, and Damion Wilson, 44, with aggravated second-degree battery, convicted felon in possession of a firearm and aggravated criminal damage to property. Savannah was...
Bossier and Shreveport Police Investigating I-20 Murder
The Bossier City Police Violent Crimes Unit is assisting the Shreveport Police Department with the investigation of a shooting that occurred during the early morning hours of Thursday, August 18, in the westbound lane of Interstate 20. Authorities say that an adult male with life threatening injuries was found in a black 2006 Jeep Liberty on the Shreveport side of I-20 near the Red River bridge.
KSLA
Fatal crash claims life of Shreveport woman in DeSoto
DESOTO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - According to Louisiana State Police, a woman is dead following a single-vehicle crash that happened just before 5 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 18. The incident occurred on I-49, just north of LA Hwy 175. Officials say Tracey Shaver, 54, was driving north on I-49 in...
Ruston Police searching for individuals allegedly involved in burglary
Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. RUSTON, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Ruston Police Department is currently attempting to identify and locate the individuals in the pictures below who are allegedly responsible for a burglary. If you have any information, contact Ruston Police at 318-255-4141.
KTAL
Shreveport woman killed in De Soto Parish crash
FRIERSON, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Louisiana State Police have identified the Shreveport woman killed in a crash on Thursday evening in De Soto Parish. State police are investigating the single-vehicle crash that killed 54-year-old Tracey Shaver on I-49, just north of La. Highway 157 before 5:00 p.m. on Thursday. Shaver...
Caddo Parish Man Arrested For Bootlegging Diesel Fuel
Caddo detectives arrested a 32-year-old man who was caught selling fuel he stole from his employer. On Thursday, July 21, a fuel company reported Justin Price for stealing 1,425 gallons of diesel fuel from worksites in Desoto and Sabine Parishes between June 26 and July 17. He then sold the stolen fuel to 18-wheeler truck drivers in Caddo Parish. The company filed theft reports with the Desoto and Sabine Parish Sheriff’s Offices and hired a private investigator who was able to record video evidence of Price with the stolen fuel in Caddo.
westcentralsbest.com
Shreveport woman dead in single-vehicle crash in DeSoto
NEAR FRIERSON, La. -- A Shreveport woman died late and another person was injured Thursday afternoon in a one-vehicle crash on Interstate 49 in DeSoto Parish, troopers said Friday in a news release. The crash claimed the life of Tracey Shaver, 54, who was pronounced dead after being transported to...
KTAL
BCPD confirms victim in I-20 shooting has died
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Police have confirmed the victim in a shooting on I-20 early Thursday morning has died. Shreveport police found the male victim with a gunshot wound to the head after his black 2006 Jeep Liberty first struck the guardrail on the Red River bridge just before 4 a.m. before ultimately crashing on the interstate just before the Fairfield Ave. exit.
KTAL
GPD seize hundreds of ecstasy pills in traffic stop
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Greenwood police arrested a Texas woman after they say officers found hundreds of ecstasy pills in her car Wednesday morning. Police stopped her car for allegedly running a stop sign. While searching the vehicle, officers discovered over 200 MDMA pills, approximately 12 grams of marijuana, and a firearm.
bossierpress.com
Interstate 20 Homicide Investigation
The Bossier City Police Violent Crimes Unit is assisting the Shreveport Police Department. with the investigation of a shooting that occurred during the early morning hours of Thursday, August. 18, in the westbound lane of Interstate 20. Authorities say that an adult male with life threatening. injuries was found in...
KSLA
BCPD looking for runaway teen girl
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - The Bossier City Police Department is currently looking for a teen girl who ran away from home. Police say Keyana Williams, 16, ran away from her home in Bossier City on Aug. 15. Williams is 5′ 5″ tall and weighs about 160 lbs.
lincolnparishjournal.com
Woman arrested in Grambling burglary
A woman was arrested Tuesday after she allegedly broke into a Grambling residence and stole several items. Grambling Police responded to a Bowmans Place residence where the victim said he left home about 9:30 a.m. for a doctor’s appointment. When he returned several hours later, he found his door kicked off the hinges. The victim reported several items missing, including music CDs, a bag of medication, and a coffee can of coins.
Five Defendants Apprehended in a Louisiana Drug Enforcement Operation Sentenced to 55 Years Combined
Five Defendants Apprehended in a Louisiana Drug Enforcement Operation Sentenced to 55 Years Combined. Louisiana – On August 18, 2022, United States Attorney Brandon B. Brown announced that five defendants who were indicted as a result of the Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force (OCDETF) “Operation Lost and Found” have been sentenced by United States District Judge Elizabeth E. Foote for their involvement in a drug trafficking conspiracy.
redriverparishjournal.com
Two Coushatta men arrested on cruelty to a juvenile and other charges
Coushatta Police arrested two men August 5th and 7th on various charges including 2nd degree cruelty to a juvenile. Larry James Rainey was arrested August 5th on charges of 2nd Degree cruelty to a juvenile, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and domestic abuse aggravated assault. His total bond was set at $20,000. The weekly arrest report indicated he had not posted bail as of last Friday.
Louisiana Authorities Seeking Information in 2018 Cold Case Homicide, New Video Evidence Released
Louisiana Authorities Seeking Information in 2018 Cold Case Homicide. Shreveport, Louisiana – The Shreveport Police Department reported on August 17, 2022, that on July 29, 2018, Justin Kemp and an acquaintance were parked in the parking lot of 4920 Jewella Avenue, engaging in what police think were narcotics transactions. Numerous shots were fired at the rear of the vehicle (from the north toward Doris Street) shortly after 9:57 p.m., striking Justin Kemp multiple times and his passenger once. Kemp had life-threatening injuries that he battled for months before dying as a result of them.
Caddo District Court Returns Four True Bills Involving Murder
The Caddo Parish Grand Jury returned four true bills in its session ending August 16, 2022. Three indictments were in connection with recent homicides, with one of those carrying an added weapons charge. A fourth indictment was issued regarding a man charged with being an accessory after-the-fact to a murder.
2 arrested in East Texas for ‘felony-level’ property theft
HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — Two people were arrested in East Texas on Monday after they allegedly stole a utility trailer, along with several other items. Brandon Whitehorn and Shelby Rosas were arrested Monday by Harrison County Sheriff’s deputies and booked into the Gregg County Jail for “felony-level” theft of property. The two were reportedly […]
westcentralsbest.com
Caddo Parish grand jury returns 3 second-degree murder indictments
SHREVEPORT, La. - The Caddo Parish grand jury returned four indictments against homicide suspects Tuesday. Charlene Henderson, 43, of Shreveport is charged with second-degree murder in connection with the May shooting death of her husband. He was shot in the head at a home on Regent Street in Shreveport's Ingleside neighborhood.
Texas Man Arrested for Vehicular Homicide in Connection with Firey Fatal Crash in Louisiana
Texas Man Arrested for Vehicular Homicide in Connection with Firey Fatal Crash in Louisiana. The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office reported on August 16, 2022, that a Marshall, Texas man had been arrested after causing a fiery crash on U.S. Highway 80 in Louisiana in late May that killed a driver and injured two others.
Man Arrested in Texas for Deadly Louisiana Vehicle Crash
A Marshall man has been arrested on Friday after causing a fiery crash that killed a driver and injured two others on Highway 80 late in May. Just before noon on May 27, Caddo Parish Sheriff’s deputies and investigators responded to a crash on Highway 80 in Greenwood. Upon arrival they found two vehicles on fire, and a third destroyed. A crime scene investigator determined that a gray pickup truck, driven by 40-year-old Stephen Stasny, was traveling eastbound on Highway 80 when it crossed over onto oncoming traffic, hitting another pickup truck head-on. Then, a third vehicle crashed into the back of the second pickup truck. Stasny's pickup ended up on the side of the road, while the other two vehicles went up in flames.
