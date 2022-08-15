Read full article on original website
There’s a Swap Meet in Union Gap You Won’t Want to Miss This Weekend
I do love me a good swap meet. So many vendors with random stuff for sale, you never know what you'll find. The Pioneer Power Show & Swap Meet is coming up this weekend in Union Gap and it should be a great one. This event is labeled the oldest...
Who Needs a Job? Find Fresh Money Making Positions Right Here!
If you're looking for a job, these are the latest positions that just became available through the Yakima Valley and into the Tri-Cities! If you're in need of more money, this is a great place to start and if you're wanting to get your position in front of more eyes, please message me via the app and I will update the list!
Yakima’s COVID-19 Testing Site is Moving
Many people are still using the COVID-19 testing site in Yakima and it's moving. Officials from the Yakima Health District say the site at Yakima Valley College is moving to the former Orthopedics Northwest clinic at 1211 N 16th Avenue. The new location will open August 23. The site is moving from the parking because it's almost time for students to use the lot to go back to school this fall. A press release from the health district says "COVID-19 testing continues to remain an important strategy to control the spread of Covid-19. Testing, along with vaccinations and boosters provide the means to limit the spread."
One GIANT Moth Is on the Run in Bellevue WA: It’s HUGE
One gigantic moth has been discovered flying around in Washington state. A homeowner saw the huge moth on their garage in Bellevue, Washington just a month ago. (Fox13 Seattle) The moth is so unusually big that it might scare someone but the Washington State Department of Agriculture says this particular moth is not dangerous to humans. It is believed to be a tropical moth and this is the first reported sighting of this species of moth in the country.
Yakima Washington Will Get How Hot This Week? 100 Degrees Plus!
Summertime in the Yakima Valley. Mother Nature is going to be cranking up the heat this week. Heat Advisory is in Effect for Yakima and Central Washington. Be prepared to stay cool this week in the Yakima Valley as temperatures will sore above 100 degrees. The National Weather Service office in Pendleton, Oregon has issued a Heat Advisory for the following areas of Washington, the Eastern Columbia River Gorge of Washington, Simcoe Highlands, Kittitas Valley, and Yakima Valley. In Oregon, Eastern Columbia River Gorge of Oregon.
Yakima Apple Crop Big But Not as Big as Last year
That's a lot of apples but less than last year's crop. The Washington State Tree Fruit Association has released its forecast for the 2022 Washington state fresh apple crop projecting 108.7 million standard forty-pound boxes of fresh apples, a 11.1% decrease from 2021’s 122.3 million boxes. Officials say however...
Yakima Council Considers Free Transit For Young Riders
When the Yakima City Council meets Tuesday the council will talk about a state program that would allow young people to ride Yakima Transit free. The program was developed by the state legislature and provides grant funding to fully replace lost youth fare revenue for transit agencies that adopt fare-free policies for those 18 years of age and younger. The council is expected to approve the fare-free policies to start the program during the Tuesday council meeting.
Major Yakima Road Work on I-82 Delayed Until After Labor Day
Major road work to preserve an 8-mile stretch of I-82 from the Fred G. Redmon Bridge to N. 1st Street has delayed until after Labor Day due to the contractor’s schedule. When the work does start crews from the Washington State Department of Transportation and contractor crews will be making repairs to the Naches and Yakima River Bridge decks.
The top 3 Thrift Shops in Yakima Washington
Whether you're an enthusiast of Maklamore, a hipster who loves good deals, or someone looking to redo their wardrobe on a budget, thrift shops have some pretty huge scores with clothing you won't easily find at other stores. Not many people go thrifting as much as they used to, but...
Yakima Signal Upgrade Wednesday Could Slow Your Commute
More road and signal work continues in the city as the summer winds down toward the fall. Yakima City crews have been busy upgrading traffic signals throughout the city this summer and another upgrade happens on Wednesday, August 17. The work will impact the intersection of Yakima Avenue and 3rd Avenue. Crews will be upgrading the traffic signal heads at the intersection from 7:00 am to 1:00 pm Wednesday.
Crumbl Cookies Now Open in Yakima, But Are They Worth It?
It was a day many were looking forward to since they first announced it. Crumbl Cookies opened today for what's called a soft open (which is a great pun since it's a cookie shop). There are people in Yakima who used to drive all the way to Tri-Cities just to check this place out and now it's open right here in town. But at $4.90 per cookie, is it worth the hype?
The Three Amigas: Wild Chickens on the Loose on Tieton Drive
Three wild chickens are on the loose in Yakima and some are calling it fowl play. Yes, "fowl" play is afoot because the three chickens were recently spotted on Tieton Drive lollygagging around the gorgeous Franklin Middle School lawn. Sixth-grade students were entering the school building for middle school orientation day when the chickens were first spotted. The first of the three wild chickens was spotted alone on the school property around 7:58 a.m. on Wednesday.
Former Toppenish Teacher Arrested in California
A former teacher at Toppenish High School, wanted on an arrest warrant from Yakima County has been arrested in California. 40-year-old Bertha Cerna was jailed in Orange County California on Sunday. She remains jailed Today but could soon be back in Yakima. Cerna is wanted on several different charges in...
Summer Road Work in Yakima Continues This Week
Yakima city crews continue to work this summer to complete sidewalk, road and other repairs before the cold weather arrives. City crews are performing water line work starting Tuesday that will result in the closure of 6th Avenue between River Road and Hathaway Street. The work is set for Tuesday, August 16 through Friday August 19. The work gets underway at 7:00 am and lasts until 3:30 pm each day. City officials say because of heavy traffic on 6th Avenue, drivers can expect delays and should use alternate routes if possible until the work is completed. Drivers are reminded that the speed limit through all traffic-related work zones within the City of Yakima is 20 miles per hour.
The top 3 Places to start your Stand Up Career in Yakima
Have you been secretly writing down jokes in a notebook? Do you feel larger than life when you make someone laugh? Do you practice your own material in the mirror in the morning? If you said yes to any of these questions we suggest finally getting up on stage and trying out your jokes.
Motorcycle Rider Dies After Yakima Crash
A 73-year-old man died in a motorcycle crash in Yakima Saturday. Yakima Police say the man was riding eastbound in the 1400 block of West Lincoln Avenue when a delivery vehicle stopped in front of him. Witnesses say the man crashed while trying to change lanes. Witnesses told police they...
Here’s Where Spirit of Halloween is opening in Yakima in 2022
It's no secret the world has truly fallen in love with Halloween, people are already getting costumes, decorations, and candy ready with a little over a month and a half to go. However, people are still searching far and wide for when and where the Spirit of Halloween is opening up in Yakima.
10 Things We Can’t Wait to Eat at the Fair This Fall
10 Things We Can't Wait to Eat at the Fair This Fall. Our mouths are watering just thinking about fair food and soon, we won't have much longer to wait to eat them! The Central Washington State Fair is happening in Yakima on September 23rd through October 2, 2022. We fairgoers in Central WA can't wait to eat at the fair. We need our food fix! Which ones are your faves?
Do You Love Christmas Lights? Sunnyside Parade Sets 2022 Date!
It's the most wonderful time of the year! I know that makes you think of the holidays but let's split those vibes between the coming holidays and that sweet spot of summer where the sun is still shining longer, the days are warmer and we're not quite back in school yet. Maybe you have already started but that ok, you can be included as well!
The Top Three Fall Colors of High Schools in the Yakima Valley
THE TOP FOUR FALL COLORS OF HIGH SCHOOLS IN THE YAKIMA VALLEY. Thousands of kids in the Yakima Valley are gearing up for the 2022-2023 school year, whether it means getting their sports physicals scheduled, buying new fall clothes and shoes because they've outgrown last year's wear, and going to class orientation sessions. ESD105 houses all of the public school districts in our neck of the Central Washington woods (and backwoods).
