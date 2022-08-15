ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Combat Sports

4-time boxing champ Broner withdraws from Saturday fight

By The Associated Press
WOKV
WOKV
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uNigU_0hHyJu8000
Broner Withdraws boxing FILE - Boxer Adrien Broner takes questions from the media at the Ten Goossen boxing gym in Van Nuys, Calif., Jan. 9, 2019. Four-time world champion Adrien Broner withdrew Monday, Aug. 15, 2022, from his nationally televised fight against Omar Figueroa on Saturday night, Aug. 20, 2022, citing mental health. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes, File) (Damian Dovarganes)

Four-time world champion Adrien Broner withdrew Monday from his nationally televised fight against Omar Figueroa on Saturday night, citing mental health.

Broner announced his decision on Instagram, apologizing to his fans and asking for prayers. He said mental health is real and that "I've watched a lot of people die playing with they boxing career and that is something I won't do ..."

Showtime was scheduled to air the fight from Hollywood, Florida.

The 33-year-old from Cincinnati also said he loves boxing and “I feel like I came up short before because my mind was not 100% there."

Broner said he needed to make some changes instead of worrying about other's people's feelings.

“In all reality I have nothing to prove to nobody,” Broner wrote. “I'm a 4 time world champion in 4 different weight classes and if I never lace up another pair of gloves again I feel like it's safe to say I will be inducted into the #BoxingHallOfFame.”

Broner last fought on Feb. 20, 2021, posting a unanimous decision over previously undefeated Jovanie Santiago, also on Showtime. It ended a 25-month absence from boxing and improved his record to 34-4-1. There was one fight ruled no contest.

Broner has had issues away from boxing, including several arrests. In 2019, he had a restraining order issued against him after making homophobic threats on social media. He later was ordered to pay over $830,000 for sexually assaulting a woman in a Cleveland nightclub.

Broner was jailed for a parole violation last year after failing to enroll in a court-mandated alcohol treatment program.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Brittney Griner's Ex-Wife Made Opinion On Situation Very Clear

Brittney Griner remains in custody in Russia, as the WNBA star was sentenced to nine years in prison for drug smuggling. While the Griner situation has sparked debate back in the United States, the WNBA star's ex-wife has made her opinion on the situation extremely clear. Glory Johnson, the WNBA...
NBA
WOKV

Injured Utah little leaguer recovering, has call with coach

SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — (AP) — A Little League World Series player who seriously injured his head when he fell out of his top bunk in dorms at the world series complex has FaceTimed with his coach and continues to improve, the coach said Friday. Mark Ence, the...
BASEBALL
WOKV

WOKV

Jacksonville, FL
9K+
Followers
83K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WOKV 104.5 FM radio for Jacksonville's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wokv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy