The 75th Annual Maine Lobster FestivalThe Maine WriterRockland, ME
Things to do in Maine July 30th and 31stThe Maine WriterMaine State
Pick-your-own Maine blueberriesThe Maine WriterMaine State
Larger than life road tripThe Maine WriterMaine State
Weekend events for July 23rd and 24thThe Maine WriterMaine State
Thelma Corrine Sprague House
Thelma House, 81, of South Bristol, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022 at LincolnHealth’s Miles Campus. She was born Aug. 5, 1941, a daughter of Ralph Herbert and Thelma Cornish Sprague at Miles Memorial Hospital in Damariscotta. She grew up in Newcastle on Liberty Street. She attended Franklin Grammar School and Lincoln Academy and Tremont High in Cupertino, Calif. She finally received her GED from LA in 1975, in her own words, “15 years late.”
Handmade Original Sign Returns to Merry Barn
After about 35 years, a Merry Barn dance hall sign, handmade by former owner Howie Davison, was returned to the 1905 barn by Gup Gascoigne, a resident of Edgecomb and Denville, N.J. Davison started a dance hall in the Merry Barn in 1951, taught square dancing, and held dances for...
Olde Bristol Days Returns From COVID Hiatus
Returning after a two-year absence due to COVID-19, the 68th Olde Bristol Days proved to be a smaller, leaner, but no less celebratory version of Bristol’s signature community event. Previous editions of Olde Bristol Days sprawled across a week or more, involving multiple locations. This year the majority of...
Realism in the River Room
River Arts invites the public to the opening reception of Elaine Abel and Elizabeth Palmer’s gallery show on Saturday, Aug. 13 from 2-4 p.m. Their show, “Realism, Two Views” will be in the River Room gallery from Thursday, Aug. 11 through Wednesday, Aug. 31. This collaboration displays...
Jordan N. Knox
Jordan N. Knox passed away unexpectedly at her home in Whitefield on Aug. 12, 2022, at the age of 28. She was born on Feb. 24, 1994 in Rockport to Daniel A. Achorn and Susan L. Peaslee. Jordan grew up in Jefferson and attended local schools. She graduated from Richmond...
Lincoln County Sheriff’s Report
The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office responded to 274 calls for service for the period of Aug. 9-16. Year to date, LCSO has responded to 6,869 calls for service. Aug. 13, Christopher B. Parks, 55, Boothbay Harbor, operating after suspension, on Route 1, Edgecomb, by Deputy Samuel Alexander. Aug. 15,...
Damariscotta Police Report
The Damariscotta Police Department reports the following activity from Aug. 8-14: Heather Clark, Damariscotta, domestic violence assault, Aug 12. Layli Harandi, Old Greenwich, Conn., operating after suspension, Route 1, Aug. 9. Raymond Dore, of The Villages, Fla., improper passing, Route 1, Aug. 9. Other activity. Aug. 8: Sgt. Erick Halpin...
Lincoln County Dispatcher Receives Stork Award
Lincoln County Communications Director Tara Doe presented the Maine Emergency Medical Services for Children’s Program Stork Awards to dispatcher Anita Sprague during the Lincoln County Board of Commissioners meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 16 for successfully delivery a baby girl via telephone on June 13, 2022, prior to EMS arrival at the scene.
Wiscasset Police Report
Alex A. Clavette, 31, Bath, OUI (alcohol), Aug. 1. Brandon Plummer, 40, Wiscasset, domestic violence aggravated assault, Aug. 2. Amber Ladd, 37, Wiscasset, warrant, Aug. 7. Daniel Grenier, 59, Waterville, OUI (alcohol), Aug. 8. Summonses. Matthew A. Taylor, 37, Augusta, displaying fictitious vehicle certificate and operating after habitual offender, Aug...
New Edgecomb Principal Seeks to Build Confidence in Students
New Edgecomb Eddy School principal Tom Landberg is looking to bring community learning back to school this year. The Edgecomb School Committee unanimously approved Landberg’s hiring in July. He comes to the school having worked as an assistant principal with MSAD 11 for the previous 13 years. He took the position in Edgecomb, Landberg said, for an opportunity to make a bigger impact on education and help guide students like teachers did for him during his school years.
Bayview Road Culvert Urgent Issue, Nobleboro Road Commissioner Warns
The Cotton Stream culvert on Bayview Road is rapidly deteriorating, according to Nobleboro Road Commissioner Dale Wright. Wright brought the concern before the town’s board of selectmen at its meeting on Wednesday, Aug. 10. According to Wright, the plastic culvert looks like “a broken snake’s back” from the pressure...
