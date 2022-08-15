ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Damariscotta, ME

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
lcnme.com

Thelma Corrine Sprague House

Thelma House, 81, of South Bristol, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022 at LincolnHealth’s Miles Campus. She was born Aug. 5, 1941, a daughter of Ralph Herbert and Thelma Cornish Sprague at Miles Memorial Hospital in Damariscotta. She grew up in Newcastle on Liberty Street. She attended Franklin Grammar School and Lincoln Academy and Tremont High in Cupertino, Calif. She finally received her GED from LA in 1975, in her own words, “15 years late.”
SOUTH BRISTOL, ME
lcnme.com

Handmade Original Sign Returns to Merry Barn

After about 35 years, a Merry Barn dance hall sign, handmade by former owner Howie Davison, was returned to the 1905 barn by Gup Gascoigne, a resident of Edgecomb and Denville, N.J. Davison started a dance hall in the Merry Barn in 1951, taught square dancing, and held dances for...
EDGECOMB, ME
lcnme.com

Olde Bristol Days Returns From COVID Hiatus

Returning after a two-year absence due to COVID-19, the 68th Olde Bristol Days proved to be a smaller, leaner, but no less celebratory version of Bristol’s signature community event. Previous editions of Olde Bristol Days sprawled across a week or more, involving multiple locations. This year the majority of...
BRISTOL, ME
lcnme.com

Realism in the River Room

River Arts invites the public to the opening reception of Elaine Abel and Elizabeth Palmer’s gallery show on Saturday, Aug. 13 from 2-4 p.m. Their show, “Realism, Two Views” will be in the River Room gallery from Thursday, Aug. 11 through Wednesday, Aug. 31. This collaboration displays...
DAMARISCOTTA, ME
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Nobleboro, ME
City
York Beach, ME
City
Damariscotta, ME
City
Camden, ME
City
Sweden, ME
Maine State
Maine Obituaries
Damariscotta, ME
Obituaries
lcnme.com

Jordan N. Knox

Jordan N. Knox passed away unexpectedly at her home in Whitefield on Aug. 12, 2022, at the age of 28. She was born on Feb. 24, 1994 in Rockport to Daniel A. Achorn and Susan L. Peaslee. Jordan grew up in Jefferson and attended local schools. She graduated from Richmond...
WHITEFIELD, ME
lcnme.com

Lincoln County Sheriff’s Report

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office responded to 274 calls for service for the period of Aug. 9-16. Year to date, LCSO has responded to 6,869 calls for service. Aug. 13, Christopher B. Parks, 55, Boothbay Harbor, operating after suspension, on Route 1, Edgecomb, by Deputy Samuel Alexander. Aug. 15,...
LINCOLN COUNTY, ME
lcnme.com

Damariscotta Police Report

The Damariscotta Police Department reports the following activity from Aug. 8-14: Heather Clark, Damariscotta, domestic violence assault, Aug 12. Layli Harandi, Old Greenwich, Conn., operating after suspension, Route 1, Aug. 9. Raymond Dore, of The Villages, Fla., improper passing, Route 1, Aug. 9. Other activity. Aug. 8: Sgt. Erick Halpin...
DAMARISCOTTA, ME
lcnme.com

Lincoln County Dispatcher Receives Stork Award

Lincoln County Communications Director Tara Doe presented the Maine Emergency Medical Services for Children’s Program Stork Awards to dispatcher Anita Sprague during the Lincoln County Board of Commissioners meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 16 for successfully delivery a baby girl via telephone on June 13, 2022, prior to EMS arrival at the scene.
LINCOLN COUNTY, ME
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sewing#Knitting#Quarry Hill#Swedish
lcnme.com

Wiscasset Police Report

Alex A. Clavette, 31, Bath, OUI (alcohol), Aug. 1. Brandon Plummer, 40, Wiscasset, domestic violence aggravated assault, Aug. 2. Amber Ladd, 37, Wiscasset, warrant, Aug. 7. Daniel Grenier, 59, Waterville, OUI (alcohol), Aug. 8. Summonses. Matthew A. Taylor, 37, Augusta, displaying fictitious vehicle certificate and operating after habitual offender, Aug...
WISCASSET, ME
lcnme.com

New Edgecomb Principal Seeks to Build Confidence in Students

New Edgecomb Eddy School principal Tom Landberg is looking to bring community learning back to school this year. The Edgecomb School Committee unanimously approved Landberg’s hiring in July. He comes to the school having worked as an assistant principal with MSAD 11 for the previous 13 years. He took the position in Edgecomb, Landberg said, for an opportunity to make a bigger impact on education and help guide students like teachers did for him during his school years.
EDGECOMB, ME
lcnme.com

Bayview Road Culvert Urgent Issue, Nobleboro Road Commissioner Warns

The Cotton Stream culvert on Bayview Road is rapidly deteriorating, according to Nobleboro Road Commissioner Dale Wright. Wright brought the concern before the town’s board of selectmen at its meeting on Wednesday, Aug. 10. According to Wright, the plastic culvert looks like “a broken snake’s back” from the pressure...
NOBLEBORO, ME

Comments / 0

Community Policy