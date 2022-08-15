Read full article on original website
westseattleblog.com
9 for your West Seattle Thursday
(Wednesday night photo by Kanit Cottrell) Here’s what’s happening for the rest of today/tonight – there’s even more on our West Seattle Event Calendar:. BLOCK DROP DIY CLEANUP SUPPLIES: Until 6 pm, today’s Block Drop is at Fairmount Park Elementary (3800 SW Findlay). HELP WITH...
westseattleblog.com
From Thrift Shop Day to Jazz Night, 15+ options for your West Seattle Wednesday
Here’s what’s happening in West Seattle in the (very warm) hours ahead:. TODAY’S BLOCK DROP: Until 6 pm, DIY cleanup equipment is available at Arbor Heights Elementary (3700 block of Beach Drive SW). DAYSTAR RETIREMENT VILLAGE JOB FAIR: Now until 2 pm, stop by 2615 SW Barton...
westseattleblog.com
‘Maintenance surge,’ comfort-station challenges: What Seattle Parks told city councilmembers
(Photos from Parks slide deck, Westcrest Park before/after ‘maintenance surge’) We’ve talked before about Seattle Parks‘ recent maintenance woes – including this report from the Alki Community Council‘s June meeting.This afternoon, Parks managers told the City Council’s Public Assets and Homelessness Committee that they’ve been catching up via what they call a “maintenance surge.” That was the first of two Parks presentations to the committee, and you can watch starting at 48 minutes into the video recording of the meeting:
westseattleblog.com
West Seattleite invites you to take the Seattle Civility Pledge
(Planting flowers for bystanders and bees is a community kindness. WSB photo, Gatewood) Hi, neighbors! My good friend and I have been contemplating ways to contribute to creating a slightly kinder, more civil city. We’ve embarked personally on what we call our “Seattle Civility Pledge.” I’m sharing here in case any of y’all would care to join – and she’s doing the same in her Rainier Beach neighborhood. Small acts, done with love. We know laws, policies, etc. are critical, but we don’t underestimate the power of small stuff, either. So here we go!
Seattle to clean up stretch of Interurban Trail filled with encampments, trash
SEATTLE — The City of Seattle will be cleaning up a section of the Interurban Trail on Wednesday and Thursday after receiving complaints and concerns from community members. Viewers contacted KIRO 7 last week saying part of the scenic route is now filled with trash and homeless encampments. The...
lynnwoodtoday.com
Save the date: Lynnwood Dave & Buster’s opening Aug. 29 at Alderwood Mall
The new Alderwood Mall Dave & Buster’s is planning to finally open its doors to the public on Aug. 29. This will be the restaurant and entertainment business’s third location in Washington State, with the other two in Auburn and Bellevue. The approximately 40,000-square-foot building, which was once Sears, will host multiple games, serve food and drinks and offer a multitude of TVs for sports fans to catch the latest games.
Eater
Shota Nakajima Starts a Smash Burger Pop-Up in Capitol Hill
Starting today, celebrity chef Shota Nakajima is serving up his take on a smash burger at Redhook Brewlab in Capitol Hill, next door to his fried chicken restaurant, Taku. Updates and details will be posted on the former Top Chef contestant’s Instagram. Nakajima’s smash burger include two two-ounce smashed...
westseattleblog.com
Camp Second Chance’s long-planned expansion brings 50% population increase
After a short hiatus following the departure of its longtime chair, the Camp Second Chance Community Advisory Committee regrouped Tuesday night online and heard a progress report on the camp’s expansion. We first mentioned more than a year ago that West Seattle’s only sanctioned tiny-house encampment, at 9701 Myers...
secretseattle.co
New York’s Cult-Favorite Milk Bar Bakery Is Coming To The Seattle Area
Good news for Seattleites with a sweet tooth: A new Milk Bar location is opening in the Seattle area this fall!. Chances are you’ve at least heard of the New York bakery Milk Bar, even if it its inventive desserts were geographically out of reach for you. Now, Seattleites will be able to enjoy these sweet treats in their own backyard. A new Milk Bar location will be opening in Nordstrom Bellevue this fall.
KUOW
Another heat wave arrives in the Northwest
For the 11th time this year, Seattle-Tacoma International Airport hit 90 degrees on Wednesday, as did much of south King County and the south Puget Sound region. The Cascade foothills got even hotter. Maple Falls, on the Mount Baker Highway, hit 94, while Marblemount, at the base of the North...
westseattleblog.com
WEST SEATTLE WEATHER: Heat alert, early library openings for next two days
Small>(Before this morning’s short-lived fog, sunrise colors – photographed by Stewart L.) By this time tomorrow, we’ll be under another Heat Advisory alert, decreed by the National Weather Service with two days of 90s expected instead of one. The alert is for noon Wednesday through midnight Thursday night. If we really do see two days in the 90s, that’ll tie the record for 12 90-or-more-degree highs in a year (set in 2015),
westseattleblog.com
TRAFFIC, TRANSIT, ROAD WORK, WEATHER: Thursday info
6:04 AM: Good morning! It’s Thursday, August 18th, one month until the expected West Seattle Bridge reopening date. Sunny and hot today, with the high likely to hit 90 again. (That’s where it topped out Wednesday at the official Sea-Tac gauge, which means that 90 or higher today would tie the record, twelve 90-or-higher-degree days in a year.)
Forecast calls for La Nina winter after hot, dry summer
Following one of the hottest summers on record comes the expectation that winter will be extra cold, and extra dark. This week, meteorologists with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration confirmed that La Nina will be back for the third winter in a row. As a result, this winter could...
One of world's largest moths discovered in Bellevue; officials ask Washington residents to look out for more
BELLEVUE, Wash. — A moth with 10-inch wings that is most commonly found in the tropical forests of Asia was discovered on a homeowner's garage in Bellevue, according to the Washington State Department of Agriculture (WSDA). Washington entomologists have now turned to the public for help to get more...
425magazine.com
Bis on Main Transferring Ownership This Fall
Eastside staple Bis on Main is transferring ownership from Joe Vilardi to Bobby Moore effective Oct. 1. Vilardi and Michael Fredi — who had been friends for nearly 25 years when they joined forces on the joint endeavor — opened the restaurant in September 1998, and has in the years since become one of the area’s defining premier restaurants. (Vilardi took over full ownership in 1999.)
WWEEK
Gordon’s Fireplace Shop Is Covered in Graffiti and Tangled in Red Tape
Gordon’s Fireplace Shop closed in 2016 after 61 years in business selling andirons, pokers, screens and other equipment necessary for burning trees indoors—as well as lamps, furniture and well, everything. Now a target for every tagger who can afford a spray can, the three-story structure overlooking Sullivan’s Gulch...
New heat wave poised to roast the Northwest
Temperatures have been trending upward across the Pacific Northwest since this past weekend, and AccuWeather meteorologists say that Mother Nature will turn the thermostat up higher for the remainder of the week. The heat began to expand on Wednesday with temperatures reaching about 10 degrees Fahrenheit above normal in Seattle,...
KING-5
Are you a tattoo fanatic? Gear up for the Seattle Tattoo Expo this weekend
SEATTLE — Calling all tattoo enthusiasts! If you'd like to add a new piece of art to your permanent collection, this weekend is for you. The Seattle Tattoo Expo is making a comeback this Friday-Sunday after being paused for two years during the COVID-19 pandemic. On the agenda are...
lazytrips.com
Road Trip from Seattle to Banff
If you're looking to escape the bustling city and immerse yourself in stunning mountain scenery, then the road trip from Seattle to Banff is a real get back to nature adventure. Along the way you'll discover quaint towns, gorgeous rivers and lakes and incredible parks and forests. The 600-mile road...
westseattleblog.com
FOUND DOG: North Burien – August 16, 2022 4:08 pm
Found super sweet dog, black/grey, in our custody and well loved and cared for until his owner is found. We found him circling our neighborhood for 2+ days, S 120th St and 3rd Ave S in North Burien/White Center. We are asking for anyone who believes he is theirs to...
