Yakima’s COVID-19 Testing Site is Moving
Many people are still using the COVID-19 testing site in Yakima and it's moving. Officials from the Yakima Health District say the site at Yakima Valley College is moving to the former Orthopedics Northwest clinic at 1211 N 16th Avenue. The new location will open August 23. The site is moving from the parking because it's almost time for students to use the lot to go back to school this fall. A press release from the health district says "COVID-19 testing continues to remain an important strategy to control the spread of Covid-19. Testing, along with vaccinations and boosters provide the means to limit the spread."
One GIANT Moth Is on the Run in Bellevue WA: It’s HUGE
One gigantic moth has been discovered flying around in Washington state. A homeowner saw the huge moth on their garage in Bellevue, Washington just a month ago. (Fox13 Seattle) The moth is so unusually big that it might scare someone but the Washington State Department of Agriculture says this particular moth is not dangerous to humans. It is believed to be a tropical moth and this is the first reported sighting of this species of moth in the country.
Yakima Washington Will Get How Hot This Week? 100 Degrees Plus!
Summertime in the Yakima Valley. Mother Nature is going to be cranking up the heat this week. Heat Advisory is in Effect for Yakima and Central Washington. Be prepared to stay cool this week in the Yakima Valley as temperatures will sore above 100 degrees. The National Weather Service office in Pendleton, Oregon has issued a Heat Advisory for the following areas of Washington, the Eastern Columbia River Gorge of Washington, Simcoe Highlands, Kittitas Valley, and Yakima Valley. In Oregon, Eastern Columbia River Gorge of Oregon.
Yakima Apple Crop Big But Not as Big as Last year
That's a lot of apples but less than last year's crop. The Washington State Tree Fruit Association has released its forecast for the 2022 Washington state fresh apple crop projecting 108.7 million standard forty-pound boxes of fresh apples, a 11.1% decrease from 2021’s 122.3 million boxes. Officials say however...
Yakima Council Considers Free Transit For Young Riders
When the Yakima City Council meets Tuesday the council will talk about a state program that would allow young people to ride Yakima Transit free. The program was developed by the state legislature and provides grant funding to fully replace lost youth fare revenue for transit agencies that adopt fare-free policies for those 18 years of age and younger. The council is expected to approve the fare-free policies to start the program during the Tuesday council meeting.
More Roundabouts Planned for Lower Yakima Valley
Most people don't mind them. Some hate them but more are on the way in the lower valley. They're called roundabouts and the Yakama Nation Tribal Council has signed a resolution for the Washington State Department of Transportation to move forward with building four more roundabouts along US 97 and State Route 22 from Lateral A to State Route 223.
The 5 Best Spots to Watch the Sunset in Washington State
We talk about the beauty of Washington a lot here, but can you blame us? Everywhere you look is like a beautiful Bob Ross painting. The Pacific North West is a place you can truly get lost in...in a good way. That being said we've decided to make a top five list of the best places to watch a sunset in Washington.
Yakima Signal Upgrade Wednesday Could Slow Your Commute
More road and signal work continues in the city as the summer winds down toward the fall. Yakima City crews have been busy upgrading traffic signals throughout the city this summer and another upgrade happens on Wednesday, August 17. The work will impact the intersection of Yakima Avenue and 3rd Avenue. Crews will be upgrading the traffic signal heads at the intersection from 7:00 am to 1:00 pm Wednesday.
The Three Amigas: Wild Chickens on the Loose on Tieton Drive
Three wild chickens are on the loose in Yakima and some are calling it fowl play. Yes, "fowl" play is afoot because the three chickens were recently spotted on Tieton Drive lollygagging around the gorgeous Franklin Middle School lawn. Sixth-grade students were entering the school building for middle school orientation day when the chickens were first spotted. The first of the three wild chickens was spotted alone on the school property around 7:58 a.m. on Wednesday.
Former Toppenish Teacher Arrested in California
A former teacher at Toppenish High School, wanted on an arrest warrant from Yakima County has been arrested in California. 40-year-old Bertha Cerna was jailed in Orange County California on Sunday. She remains jailed Today but could soon be back in Yakima. Cerna is wanted on several different charges in...
Summer Road Work in Yakima Continues This Week
Yakima city crews continue to work this summer to complete sidewalk, road and other repairs before the cold weather arrives. City crews are performing water line work starting Tuesday that will result in the closure of 6th Avenue between River Road and Hathaway Street. The work is set for Tuesday, August 16 through Friday August 19. The work gets underway at 7:00 am and lasts until 3:30 pm each day. City officials say because of heavy traffic on 6th Avenue, drivers can expect delays and should use alternate routes if possible until the work is completed. Drivers are reminded that the speed limit through all traffic-related work zones within the City of Yakima is 20 miles per hour.
The top 3 Places to start your Stand Up Career in Yakima
Have you been secretly writing down jokes in a notebook? Do you feel larger than life when you make someone laugh? Do you practice your own material in the mirror in the morning? If you said yes to any of these questions we suggest finally getting up on stage and trying out your jokes.
Motorcycle Rider Dies After Yakima Crash
A 73-year-old man died in a motorcycle crash in Yakima Saturday. Yakima Police say the man was riding eastbound in the 1400 block of West Lincoln Avenue when a delivery vehicle stopped in front of him. Witnesses say the man crashed while trying to change lanes. Witnesses told police they...
Here’s Where Spirit of Halloween is opening in Yakima in 2022
It's no secret the world has truly fallen in love with Halloween, people are already getting costumes, decorations, and candy ready with a little over a month and a half to go. However, people are still searching far and wide for when and where the Spirit of Halloween is opening up in Yakima.
10 Things We Can’t Wait to Eat at the Fair This Fall
10 Things We Can't Wait to Eat at the Fair This Fall. Our mouths are watering just thinking about fair food and soon, we won't have much longer to wait to eat them! The Central Washington State Fair is happening in Yakima on September 23rd through October 2, 2022. We fairgoers in Central WA can't wait to eat at the fair. We need our food fix! Which ones are your faves?
Yakima Irrigation Water Off Tuesday for Repairs
For those city residents who do not have irrigation water this is not a problem. But when the heat is on and the water is off it can get dry fast. If you haven't noticed city irrigation water customers in the West Yakima area are without irrigation water Tuesday, Aug. 9th, for repairs to the main transmission line.
Homelessness Increasing in Yakima County
The annual Point in Time Homeless Community Survey is out and it found increases in homelessness in Yakima over the last year. The Yakima County Department of Human Services conducted the survey on February 24. The 2022 survey included 670 people experiencing homeless in Yakima County, an increase of 4%...
There Are Only 3 Sweet As A Peach Days in August, Head to Grandview!
The summer may be almost over but it is the ripe time for picking fresh, juicy, sweet, delicious peaches. Bill's Berry Farm is hosting 3 Sweet As A Peach Days during the month of August, so head to Grandview, WA!. WHAT IS SWEET AS PEACH DAYS?. Bill's Berry Farm is...
Wednesday Work on North 16th Avenue Will Slow Drivers
More road work this week that could slow down your drive to wherever you are going. Yakima city crews are busy Wednesday with an asphalt repair job that will result in traffic restrictions on North 16th Avenue between Cherry Avenue and Jerome Avenue. Work on the project will begin at 7:00 am and last until 3:30 pm.
