Reservations open for 'Grandfather Presents: Mike Leonard'

By Staff report
 4 days ago

LINVILLE – Grandfather Mountain, the not-for-profit nature park run by the Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation, has announced that you may now reserve your seat for the third of the Saturday presentations in its revamped Grandfather Presents speaker series. Mike Leonard, retired lawyer and one of the South’s leaders in protecting land for trails, parks, forests and historic sites, will share “Stories From the Conservation Deal Maker for Grandfather Mountain... and Another 150,000 Mountain Acres” on August 27. Leonard is also a member of the Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation Board of Directors.

Guests are sure to enjoy his entertaining backstories on key land conservation deals at and around the Blue Ridge Mountains of North Carolina.

The brand-new Wilson Center for Nature Discovery will play host to the free hourlong event, which takes place at 2 p.m. and is included in park admission or with a Bridge Club membership. For some, it will be their first chance to check out the new space and exhibits that just opened to the public.

In addition to Leonard, the series has one remaining Saturday afternoon presenter focusing on nature, adventure or conservation-related topics on a local or regional scale: Andy Hill, MountainTrue High Country regional director and Watauga Riverkeeper, on September 17.

The 2022 lineup also features one more ticketed Thursday evening event with a focus on internationally and nationally known presenters who make it their life’s mission to highlight the challenges, opportunities and good work happening around nature and conservation: CBS “Sunday Morning” Correspondent Conor Knighton on Sept. 29.

“As a member of our board of directors, Mike very much knows and amplifies our mission to inspire wonder and conservation of the natural world,” said Jesse Pope, president and executive director of the Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation. “We really look forward to having him here in this role as a guest speaker and feel that our visitors will connect with the truly tangible efforts he has made throughout his career helping to preserve, literally, thousands of acres of land.”

Leonard is a ninth-generation North Carolinian and received his undergrad and law degrees from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. When he practiced law, he was named as one of the “Best Lawyers in America” in Mass Torts Litigation. Leonard served as Chair of the Board of The Conservation Fund from 2014 through 2019 and has provided valuable assistance to a number of nonprofits and government agencies in protecting more than a quarter million acres in the Southeast. In 2010, he received the North Carolina Award for Public Service, the highest civilian honor given by the State of North Carolina. The late Hugh Morton received the same award in 1983.

In Western North Carolina, Leonard played lead roles in negotiating and locating funds for the transactions that led to Chimney Rock and Grandfather Mountain becoming part of the North Carolina State Parks system and transactions that have more than doubled the size of Mount Mitchell State Park since 2016. He also assisted in protecting the Mast General Store in Valle Crucis with a historic preservation easement held by the state and in locating funds to protect numerous tracts along the Blue Ridge Parkway, including the Orchard at Altapass, over 3,000 acres at 6,200-foot-high Waterrock Knob near Sylva and more than 2,000 acres at Fisher Peak on the North Carolina side of the Virginia state line. Leonard was a partner at Womble Carlyle Sandridge & Rice in Winston Salem, before retiring from the practice of law at the end of 2020. He now works as a Senior Real Estate Associate for The Conservation Fund from his office in the historic town of Bethania, N.C.

The presentation will be held in the Wilson Center’s Classroom in the Clouds event space, and guests are encouraged to arrive early or stay after to chat with Leonard.

To learn more about “Grandfather Presents: Mike Leonard” – which is included in park admission or with a Bridge Club membership – and to reserve your spot, visit www.grandfather.com/event/mike-leonard.

To learn more about the Grandfather Presents speaker series, visit www.grandfather.com/grandfather-presents.

The nonprofit Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation strives to inspire conservation of the natural world by helping guests explore, understand and value the wonders of Grandfather Mountain. For more information, visit www.grandfather.com.

The Avery Journal-Times has proudly served as Avery County's newspaper of record since 1959, covering community news for the whole of Avery County, southern Watauga County, northern Mitchell County and Roan Mountain, Tenn.

