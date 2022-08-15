Read full article on original website
Houston Chronicle
TX WFO CORPUS CHRISTI Warnings, Watches, and Advisories
WFO CORPUS CHRISTI Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, August 19, 2022. ...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Texas... Nueces River Near Three Rivers affecting Live Oak County. For the Nueces River...including Three Rivers, George West...Major. flooding is forecast. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Motorists should not attempt to...
Houston Chronicle
Recipe for a reliable Texas grid: A gas plant plus 22,000 batteries and backup fuel
GRANBURY, Texas — This is what modern reliability looks like on the Texas grid. A 240-acre industrial site, along a bend of the Brazos River an hour’s drive southwest of Fort Worth, brings together old-school fossil fuels and the latest in renewables. A natural gas power plant and...
Houston Chronicle
Book World: Beto O'Rourke's book spotlights Texans' struggles for voting rights
- - - As you may have heard, Beto O'Rourke is running for governor of Texas. It's still a red state. But the Democrat is undaunted. And so, the title of his new book, "We've Got to Try," is also a fitting mantra for the indefatigable runner - that is, jogger - who also ran for Senate in 2018, and for president in 2020, after coming to Congress in 2012 by improbably unseating an incumbent.
