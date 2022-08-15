ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBC News

Teen dies after going swimming in California lake during hike

A California teenager was found dead after going swimming in a lake during a hike earlier this month, authorities said. The Madera County Sheriff's office said in a statement Thursday that it had received a call at around 8 p.m. local time (11 p.m. ET) on Aug. 10 that the 19-year-old had gone missing from his hiking party near Thousand Island Lake.
AFP

Baldwin expects no charges over fatal movie set accident

US actor Alec Baldwin said he does not believe anyone will be criminally charged over the fatal shooting on the set of Western film "Rust," telling CNN he has hired a private investigator to assess culpability for the tragedy. A criminal investigation into the shooting is still ongoing, and prosecutors have not yet ruled out charges against those involved.
100.9 The Eagle plays the best classic rock and delivers the latest local news, information and features for the Tri-States.

