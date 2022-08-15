Read full article on original website
Featured: Building Central’s Culture of Inclusion During Welcome Week
Central College’s annual Welcome Week will feature new programs to nurture and build upon Central’s culture of caring for others, engaged citizenship and inclusion. Welcome Week, scheduled for Aug. 19-25, introduces students to campus services, resources, academic advising, fun and socializing opportunities along with the Step into Central gathering and the special ceremony Turning Over the Class with Mark Putnam, Central president, and Quinn Deahl, student body president.
Featured: Bob Vermeer ’66, Trustee Emeritus, Dies at 78
It is with great sadness that the Central College community mourns the passing of Robert “Bob” Vermeer, a 1966 Central graduate and trustee emeritus, after a battle with cancer. During his time at Central, Bob studied economics and was a member of the A Cappella Choir and Young...
Experience, leadership guiding Central women’s soccer squad
PELLA — Seven returning starters and 17 returning letterwinners provide an abundance of experience for the Central College women's soccer team entering the 2022 season. Talent and experience are in ample supply for coach Mike Kobylinski as he enters his 12th season at the helm of the Dutch women's soccer program. Central started last season 7-2-1 before a string of injuries slowed the team in the second half of the season, finishing sixth in the league table. Central has qualified for nine of the last 10 league tournaments.
