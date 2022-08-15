Read full article on original website
Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro
Samsung has finally turned a corner with its Galaxy Buds 2 Pro, which forego futuristic looks in favor of great 24-bit sound, head-tracked spatial audio and a design that fits comfortably. By T3 on August 18, 2022 80. The Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Pro aren't messing about, they're high-quality true wireless...
Adidas shows off solar-powered headphones with 80 hours of battery life
In a nutshell: Adidas has announced a pair of wireless, solar-powered headphones with up to 80 hours of battery life. The Adidas RPT-02 SOL utilizes Powerfoyle solar cell technology from Exeger across the top of the headband, which can convert all forms of light into energy. This means they can be continuously charged outside via natural light or indoors with artificial light.
Intel prepping 350-watt Turbo Mode for high-end Raptor Lake CPUs
In brief: Next-gen GPUs are expected to reach new heights in terms of power consumption, but it looks like upcoming Intel CPUs won't be too far behind. Team Blue is reportedly preparing a new overclocking profile for upcoming enthusiast-grade Raptor Lake CPUs that will enable more performance at the cost of increased power consumption and heat output.
Sega's Genesis Mini 2 will ship with a well-rounded bundle of 60 games
What just happened? Sega of America has finalized the collection of games that'll ship on the Genesis Mini 2 later this year. The pint-sized throwback will pack 60 pre-installed classics including a handful of titles that were exclusive to the Sega CD add-on. Highlights from the 16-bit cartridge catalog include...
Intel Core i9-13900KF QS benchmarked at 6.1 GHz using liquid cooling
What just happened? A popular tech content creator recently acquired a Qualification Sample (QS) of the Intel Core i9-13900KF and put it through some tests. He compared it to Intel's Alder Lake equivalent processor, the i9-12900KF, to show the performance gains that Raptor Lake will bring to the table. The results were incredible, especially when overclocked with a liquid cooler.
Spider-Man Remastered GPU Benchmark
TechSpot is supported by its audience. We may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Here's why you can trust us. Spider-Man Remastered is an old console game that was remastered for PlayStation 5 and now it's arrived to PC and we're taking a look at GPU performance, because why not. As the name suggests, this is a remastered port of Spider-Man, it includes the original game plus the downloadable content, updated textures, graphical and performance improvements amongst other things. This version was initially released for the PlayStation 5 back in late 2020.
Windows 11 22H2 feature update could arrive as soon as September 20
Something to look forward to: Microsoft's next major Windows 11 release was expected for the second half of this year. Now it looks like version 22H2 is about a month away, with several new features and changes that have been undergoing testing in Insider builds. While some Windows components like the Start Menu, Task Manager, and the Taskbar are set to receive useful improvements with the 22H2 release, Microsoft is expected to roll out other enhancements as part of its "Moments" feature drop later this year.
PSA: Google advises users to update Chrome as soon as possible
In brief: This week, Google released an update for the Chrome web browser that doesn't include any new features, as it's entirely focused on fixing important security vulnerabilities, including one zero-day flaw that malicious actors are currently targeting in malware campaigns. Google's latest stable channel update for the desktop version...
Corsair teases their first PCIe 5.0 SSD, capable of 10,000 MB/s sequential speeds
Forward-looking: Corsair recently teased a PCIe 5.0 NVMe SSD that can reach sequential speeds of up to 10,000 MB/s. These numbers are giving users a glimpse into the near future of PCIe and NVMe storage as the launch of AMD Ryzen 7000 and Intel Raptor Lake processors loom, equipped with support for these PCIe 5.0 storage drives.
Embracer Group is buying The Lord of the Rings IP rights, Tripwire Interactive, and more
What just happened? Embracer Group is continuing its apparent quest to own the entire entertainment industry with six more acquisition agreements that include the purchase of Limited Run Games, Tripwire Interactive, and the rights to Lord of the Rings, The Hobbit, and their related properties—but not the books themselves.
Philippines fraud inquiry examines government purchase of 40,000 Celeron laptops at $1,000 each
WTF?! Imagine paying $1,042 for a laptop that isn't a mid-range Windows model or a MacBook but one powered by Intel's budget Celeron processor. Then imagine you bought almost 40,000 of them. That's what The Philippines' Department of Education did, resulting in the country's government launching a fraud probe into how it happened and who is responsible.
YouTube engineer builds an insanely accurate knife-throwing gun
In context: Throwing a knife and sticking it blade-first into a target is not as easy as Hollywood makes it seem. Navy Seal Casey Ryback, played by Steven Seagal in the movie Under Siege, is an expert in landing a blade right where it counts. But doing this in real life takes a lot of mental mathematics, as this YouTuber points out with his latest project — a knife-throwing gun.
Is Apple failing at modems?
Rumor mill: A few weeks ago, Ming-Chi Kuo, a well-known sell-side analyst, tweeted that his checks indicate Apple's effort to build their own cellular modem may have failed. In this column we want to walk through this -- the likelihood of it, the potential causes, and some of the implications.
