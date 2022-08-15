TechSpot is supported by its audience. We may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Here's why you can trust us. Spider-Man Remastered is an old console game that was remastered for PlayStation 5 and now it's arrived to PC and we're taking a look at GPU performance, because why not. As the name suggests, this is a remastered port of Spider-Man, it includes the original game plus the downloadable content, updated textures, graphical and performance improvements amongst other things. This version was initially released for the PlayStation 5 back in late 2020.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 14 HOURS AGO