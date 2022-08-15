On August 14, 2022, at approximately 10:07 p.m., State Police arrested motorcyclists, 39-year-old, Conrad Larock, of Ogdensburg, NY. Larock was charged with Unlawfully Fleeing a Police Officer in a Motor Vehicle 3rd degree, Criminal Possession Controlled Substance 7th degree, Criminal use Drug Paraphernalia 2nd degree, Criminal Possession Stolen Property 5th degree, and multiple vehicle and traffic violations. Larock was issued appearance tickets returnable to Town of Oswegatchie Court where he must appear on a later date. Through further investigation, Larock had an outstanding warrant out of St. Lawrence County Court, where he was remanded to St. Lawrence County Jail.

OGDENSBURG, NY ・ 4 DAYS AGO