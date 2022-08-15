Read full article on original website
informnny.com
Man arrested on physical abuse charges in Franklin County
MOIRA, N.Y. (WWTI) — A man has been arrested on numerous charges following a domestic dispute in the North Country. According to New York State Police, on August 17 Troopers responded to a domestic dispute in the town of Moira. An investigation led by State Police revealed that 47-year-old...
wwnytv.com
Hermon man killed in crash
TOWN OF RUSSELL, New York (WWNY) - A St. Lawrence County man was killed Friday after his pickup truck left the road and overturned several times. It happened on County Route 17 in the town of Russell at around 3 a.m. The county sheriff’s office said 22-year-old Joseph Gotham of...
wwnytv.com
Norwood police: 2 charged in lumber thefts that ‘took some scheming’
NORWOOD, New York (WWNY) - Two people have been arrested in connection with the theft of thousands of dollars of lumber. Norwood police say 43-year-old Reid St. Ann and his 41-year-old girlfriend, Erica Barcomb, both of Massena, turned themselves in Friday morning. According to police, the duo used stolen credit...
nyspnews.com
Chazy women arrested for Petit Larceny
On August 18, 2022, SP Plattsburgh arrested Paige C. Handy, 28, of West Chazy, for Petit Larceny. Troopers investigating a shoplifting complaint at Walmart in the town of Chazy determined Handy had stolen merchandise valued at $360.77. Handy was arrested and transported to SP Plattsburgh for processing. She was released...
nyspnews.com
State Police arrest a Gabriels man for Criminal Contempt 2nd Degree
On August 17, 2022, Troopers arrested Chad A. Quinn, 46 of Gabriels, NY for Criminal Contempt 2nd-Disobey Court Order. On August 17, 2022, at approximately 11:55 a.m., Troopers responded to State Route 30, in the town of Malone for a domestic dispute. An investigation revealed Quinn became verbally abusive towards the victim which led to damaged property. Quinn struck the vehicle screen, causing it shatter while the victim was driving. The victim stopped and exited the vehicle to contact law enforcement.
nyspnews.com
Domestic dispute in Franklin County results in numerous charges
On August 17, 2022, Troopers arrested Dereck J. LaClair, 47 of Brushton, NY for Criminal obstruction of breathing, assault 3rd, and criminal mischief 4th. On August 17, 2002, at approximately 4:58 p.m., Troopers out of SP Malone responded to a domestic dispute on County Route 5 in the town of Moira. An investigation revealed LaClair became verbally abusive towards the victim which led to physical abuse. LaClair chocked, physically abused, and took victim’s cell phone preventing the victim from calling 911.
nyspnews.com
Female arrested following Criminal Tresspass complaint
On August 16, 2022, SP Massena Troopers arrested Marica E. McGee, 36 of Massena, NY for Criminal Trespass 2nd degree. On August 16, 2022, Troopers responded to Hough Road in the town of Massena for a trespass complaint. An investigation revealed McGee went to the victim’s residence without permission and would not leave. McGee was arrested and transported to SP Massena for processing.
suncommunitynews.com
Lengthy investigation yields indictment and felony arrest
PLATTSBURGH | A Franklin County man is facing several charges following an investigation into alleged threats of violence and the violation of a court order. Dennis V. Burnor, who is currently incarcerated at Bare Hill Correctional Facility, was arraigned on a felony indictment in Clinton County Court Aug. 16. According...
WCAX
North Country sheriff responds to allegations of harassment within department
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - The Clinton County sheriff is speaking out after a former deputy went public with claims of harassment and discrimination within the department. Sheriff David Favro says the deputy never came to him directly with her complaints, and he wishes she had. Chelsea Warick served as a...
WKTV
Utica woman accused of bringing drugs into state prison
DANNEMORA, N.Y. – A Utica woman was arrested after allegedly bringing drugs into the Clinton Correctional Facility in Dannemora earlier this week. Prison workers called New York State Police to report a visitor with suspected contraband. Following the investigation, 39-year-old Gina Chamoun was arrested and charged with introducing contraband into a prison.
nyspnews.com
Ogdensburg man arrested after short pursuit
On August 14, 2022, at approximately 10:07 p.m., State Police arrested motorcyclists, 39-year-old, Conrad Larock, of Ogdensburg, NY. Larock was charged with Unlawfully Fleeing a Police Officer in a Motor Vehicle 3rd degree, Criminal Possession Controlled Substance 7th degree, Criminal use Drug Paraphernalia 2nd degree, Criminal Possession Stolen Property 5th degree, and multiple vehicle and traffic violations. Larock was issued appearance tickets returnable to Town of Oswegatchie Court where he must appear on a later date. Through further investigation, Larock had an outstanding warrant out of St. Lawrence County Court, where he was remanded to St. Lawrence County Jail.
wwnytv.com
Morristown man faces federal fraud charges
BUFFALO, New York (WWNY) - A Morristown man is one of two people indicted on fraud charges in Buffalo Wednesday. A federal grand jury handed up an indictment charging 51-year-old Darin Pastor of Morristown and 59-year-old Halford Johnson of Brockport, N.Y., with conspiracy to commit wire fraud and securities fraud, securities fraud, and wire fraud.
wwnytv.com
Massena man allegedly caught in Nebraska with 258 lbs of cocaine
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (WWNY) - A Massena man is in a Nebraska jail after police allegedly found more than 250 pounds of cocaine in his vehicle. Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol say they pulled over a vehicle on Interstate 80 driven by 31-year-old Steven Windoloski for a license plate violation late Thursday morning.
wamc.org
Vigil held to remember murder victim and raise awareness about domestic violence
A candlelight vigil was held in Plattsburgh Thursday evening to honor a woman killed in mid-July and to raise awareness about domestic violence services in the region. On July 14th, 45-year-old Monique Yanulavich was found dead in her car in a parking lot in the town of Plattsburgh. An autopsy determined she died from multiple stab wounds and authorities ruled her death a homicide.
suncommunitynews.com
Plattsburgh man jailed following domestic dispute
PLATTSBURGH | A Plattsburgh man was jailed after he again allegedly violated a court order. Clinton County Sheriff’s deputies were called to a domestic incident in the Town of Plattsburgh Aug. 11 when they took William J. Frazier into custody on multiple charges. Frazier, 29, was arrested for aggravated...
wwnytv.com
St. Lawrence County to appeal court decision on unpaid tax collection
CANTON, New York (WWNY) - The battle continues between Ogdensburg and St. Lawrence County over collecting unpaid property taxes. The county has filed notice that it will appeal a recent ruling that Ogdensburg officials called “an enormous victory” for the city. Earlier this month, a state appeals court...
North Country Public Radio
In the last week, 8 North Country residents have died of COVID-19
Three of those deaths were in St. Lawrence County and 3 more people from Clinton County died of the coronavirus in the last week. A spokesperson for Warren County says they’ve seen an uptick in COVID hospitalizations in recent days. The two residents from Warren County who died in...
wwnytv.com
OBPA on Ogdensburg prison; ‘thanks but...’
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - The Ogdensburg Bridge & Port Authority is hesitant, when it comes to taking over the now-closed Ogdensburg prison property. Mayor Mike Skelly has said the prison and grounds could serve as an additional business park. But Steve Lawrence, head of the Port Authority, says the...
northcountrynow.com
Relaxing read along the river
Bethany Bresett, Potsdam, reads on a bench overlooking the St. Lawrence River near Waddington’s Park Pavilion. “I like to sit by the water, feel the breeze and look for ships,” she said. NCNow photo.
WCAX
Plattsburgh debates future of Crete Civic Center
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - Plattsburgh officials continue to debate the future of the Crete Civic Center. While the mayor is pushing to tear down the aging center used for community events and indoor winter sports, some council members are pushing to keep it on life support for another season. “They’re...
