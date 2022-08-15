Chiefs injury, absence updates from Day 14 of training camp

The Kansas City Chiefs held their fourteenth training camp practice on Monday at Missouri Western State University in St. Joseph, Missouri. This is the final week of training camp before the team heads back to Kansas City ahead of the 2022 NFL season.

The injury list is surprisingly small after the first preseason game of the season. Derrick Gore left Saturday’s game with a neck injury, but he participated in practice according to those in attendance. Blake Bell, who left the game with a hip injury, has what Andy Reid described as an “unusual” hip flexor injury. The injury didn’t actually occur on the play that Bell went down on during the game.

“These hip flexors are — this particular one that he had is a little bit unusual,” Reid said of Bell’s injury. “So they’re going through and kind of looking at it and seeing where we go with it. I’ll have more later for you. . . It actually happened on his touchdown. It actually happened there and he felt like he could still go and he went back in and he went down. We’ll get it fixed up and go. We’ll see how that whole thing goes.”

During the course of practice, K Harrison Butker left practice with ankle soreness. Reid said that he thinks Butker will be, “OK.” This allowed S Justin Reid to get some work in during a special teams period.

In other injury news, OT Lucas Niang (Knee) remains on the active/PUP list and out of practice. DB Zayne Anderson (Shoulder) missed his practice after leaving early from last Tuesday’s practice with his injury. He didn’t play in the Bears game over the weekend.