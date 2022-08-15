ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Chiefs announce roster moves ahead of Tuesday's roster cuts deadline

By Charles Goldman
 3 days ago
The Kansas City Chiefs have made five roster moves ahead of Tuesday’s roster cuts deadline.

The team has waived the following players:

  • CB Lonnie Johnson
  • WR Gary Jennings
  • WR Omar Bayless
  • OL Evin Ksiezarczyk

The most notable of the players waived is Lonnie Johnson. The team traded a conditional 2024 seventh-round draft pick to the Houston Texans to acquire after the 2022 NFL draft. It’s a safe bet that those conditions required him to make the roster, so that pick will stay with the Chiefs.

The former second-round draft pick in the 2019 NFL draft failed to latch on in Kansas City, with some younger players earning snaps ahead of him at training camp and during the preseason. The team releasing him now is doing him a favor as it gives him some time to latch on with another team before the start of the season.

Johnson reacted to the news of his release on Sunday night:

It’s possible that one player reverts back to injured reserve. Jennings had missed preseason Week 1 and several practices with a concussion, so it’s possible that he has been waived with an injury designation.

The team also made the signing of DT Danny Shelton official, canceling out one of the roster cuts they’ve made.

The Chiefs’ roster is now down to 87 players ahead of the NFL’s 4:00 p.m. deadline on Tuesday. They’ll need to release two more players ahead of that deadline in order to reach compliance. The next round of roster cuts is due on Tuesday, August 23, when the team will need to trim the roster from 85 to 80 players.

