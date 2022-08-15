ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gurnee, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Popculture

Missing Actress Found in Jail After Online Panic

Australian actress Laura McCulloch was reported missing by her family, but was later identified as a woman who allegedly bit a police officer in Santa Monica, California on Aug. 12. McCulloch's family reported her missing to the Los Angeles Police Department and a GoFundMe page sad she was last heard from during a date with someone she met online. McCulloch, 37, has appeared in a handful of short films, including the 2022 indie COVID Support Group.
SANTA MONICA, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Gurnee, IL
State
Illinois State
Gurnee, IL
Crime & Safety
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
NBC News

Teen dies after going swimming in California lake during hike

A California teenager was found dead after going swimming in a lake during a hike earlier this month, authorities said. The Madera County Sheriff's office said in a statement Thursday that it had received a call at around 8 p.m. local time (11 p.m. ET) on Aug. 10 that the 19-year-old had gone missing from his hiking party near Thousand Island Lake.
MADERA COUNTY, CA
KICK AM 1530

KICK AM 1530

Quincy, IL
17K+
Followers
4K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

KICK AM 1530 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Quincy, Illinois and Hannibal, Missouri. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://kickam1530.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy