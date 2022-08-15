Read full article on original website
Related
notebookcheck.net
Motorola Edge 2022 unveiled as the first smartphone with a MediaTek Dimensity 1050 chipset
Motorola has presented the Edge 2022, a smartphone equipped with a 144 Hz OLED display. Also on board is a 50 MP triple camera, the new MediaTek Dimensity 1050, and up to 8 GB of RAM with 256 GB of storage. The Motorola Edge 2022 is available at a price befitting its mid-range status too.
notebookcheck.net
Xiaomi POCO M4 5G arrives in Europe with a 90 Hz display from €219
Xiaomi has started offering the POCO M4 5G in Europe, nearly four months after the smartphone debuted in India. Strangely, Xiaomi has changed the device's specifications since its launch in India, but only its camera sensors. Specifically, the global POCO M4 5G has a 13 MP primary camera, rather than the 50 MP sensor on which the Indian model relies. While Xiaomi continues to include the same 2 MP sensor, the 8 MP front-facing camera has been swapped for a 5 MP sensor.
notebookcheck.net
ColorOS 13 makes a splash with new thematic, always-on display, performance-boosting and privacy-related features
OPPO has formally unveiled ColorOS 13 (COS) as its most "evolutionary" and effective version of Android yet, packed with features users might most want to see. To be frank, this might be because some of them might expect to see them in a build of OxygenOS (OOS) instead, the updated Private Safe, home-screen Shelf and Insight AOD included.
notebookcheck.net
Leaks reveal the FiiO M11S with aptX HD and LDAC support, plus a 32-bit 384 kHz DAC
The FiiO M11S should arrive later this month, ahead of which two videos have revealed its design and various specifications. Unsurprisingly, the FiiO M11S resembles the FiiO M11 Pro, albeit with a few changes. Android Gadget Leaks / Rumors. The FiiO M11S has leaked again, two months on from the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
notebookcheck.net
Huawei Mate 50 series will debut with a version of HarmonyOS 3.0 capable of an exclusive "emergency text" feature
Chinese Tech Leaks / Rumors Phablet Smartphone Software Touchscreen. Huawei is still expected to launch Mate 40 and 40 Pro successors before the end of 2022. They are expected to launch as high-end phablets powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 1-series silicon, albeit limited to 4G/LTE connectivity. Now, they also have an interesting new Weibo leak.
notebookcheck.net
Lenovo Xiaoxin Pad Pro 2022 is a new 2.5K OLED display Android tablet that comes with choices of color and processor
Lenovo has now made the 2022 edition of its Xiaoxin Pad Pro official. The tablet's specs have been exposed for the most part already; then again, the OEM has only just revealed that its high-end display has a max brightness of 600 nits, covers the DCI-P3 color gamut and is compatible with first-party styli.
notebookcheck.net
Intel Raptor Lake CPU model names and specifications revealed in their entirety by new leak
Intel hasn't been particularly successful at containing Raptor Lake leaks, of which there have been multiple. Bilibili's ExtremePlayer, who extensively benchmarked the Intel Core i9-13900K, Core i7-13700K and Core i5-13600K, has now ruined another one of Intel's surprises by posting the entire Raptor Lake SKU list. It includes key metrics, such as TDP, core/thread count, base clocks and iGPU specs. The list isn't complete yet as it doesn't feature low-end Celeron/Pentium models, which might not be announced until later next year.
notebookcheck.net
Xiaomi 13 series projected to land with choices of flat or curved displays with new bezel-shrinking technology
According to the latest leaks, Xiaomi is currently rushing to make the 13 series one of the first (if not the first) Snapdragon 8 Gen 2-powered Android flagship smartphones on Earth. They have been rumored to retain the curved displays of their predecessors, whereas some other OEMs have gone with the flat-screen trend instead, even in their latest high-end models.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
notebookcheck.net
First live image of the Ryzen 7 7700X breaks cover less than two weeks before the official unveiling
AMD is set to officially announce the Ryzen 7000 “Raphael” processors on August 29. But this hasn’t stopped the leaks from pouring out. Today we have our first real image of a Ryzen 7 7700X CPU thanks to user Cortexa99. For the uninitiated, the Ryzen 7 7700X...
notebookcheck.net
Lenovo Legion Y70 launches as another 'flagship killer' with Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 and a 144 Hz OLED display
Lenovo has introduced the Legion Y70, a gaming smartphone based on the Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1. The Lenovo Legion Y70 also has a 144 Hz OLED display, a 50 MP triple rear-facing camera setup and a 5,100 mAh battery that supports 68 W fast charging. Lenovo has presented the...
notebookcheck.net
Samsung 990 Pro: Hopes of a PCIe 5.0 SSD that can hit 13,000 MB/s wobble as Samsung teases an "Ultimate SSD"
The Twitter account for Samsung Semiconductor has shared a 6-second promo clip of a mystery SSD along with the claim that the “Ultimate SSD is on its way”. The teaser describes the unnamed SSD as the “Champion Maker” and mentions that it will be coming soon. It is possible that the SSD in question here is the Samsung 990 Pro, based on the fact that this particular designation was recently revealed on the PCI-SIG website. However, what the 990 Pro will likely be able to offer users in terms of key specs is now in something of a confused state.
notebookcheck.net
AYA Neo adds minor upgrades to the Air Lite handheld console spec list without modifying the price
Back in June, AYA Neo announced its Air thin and light handheld console with OLED display and the crowdfunding period that allows backers to pre-order units at a discounted price is set to end on August 23. In order to reduce production costs with diversified configurations, AYA Neo is now upgrading some specs for the entry-level Lite version so it is more in line with the standard version, without bumping the original US$549 price (US$499 for backers who pre-order before the end of August).
notebookcheck.net
The world's first 240 Hz OLED screen on the MSI Raider GE67 HX gaming laptop revealed to have the clearest and cleanest motion ever seen from a modern display, according to professional calibrator
When it comes to large OLED screens, the highest current refresh rate of 175 Hz is offered by Alienware with the AW3423DW curved gaming monitor based on Samsung’s QD-OLED tech. However, this is not the highest refresh rate for an OLED screen available right now. MSI’s Raider GE67 HX 2022 gaming laptop is the first to feature a 15.6-inch 1440p OLED display with 240 Hz. Vincent Theo from HDTVTest managed to get his hands on the MSI laptop and one of his latest Youtube videos reveals how it compares to existing OLED TVs and monitors.
notebookcheck.net
Neither Samsung Galaxy Watch5 nor Galaxy Watch5 Pro recharge as fast as advertised
Samsung advertises the Galaxy Watch5 series as featuring a new fast charging feature. Theoretically, the Galaxy Watch5 and Galaxy Watch5 Pro should recharge 0-45% in just 30 minutes. However, an independent test has shown that this is unachievable in practice. Instead, new owners of either smartwatch should expect to wait a lot longer for either smartwatch to reach 45% charge, let alone full charge.
notebookcheck.net
Dell XPS 13 2-in-1: Launch date and pricing confirmed for powerful Microsoft Surface Pro 8 competitor
Last week, Dell finally launched the XPS 13 (9315), the cheaper option to the XPS 13 Plus (9320) that the company already sells. Available from US$999, the XPS 13 (9315) features lower-powered Intel Alder processors, with the Core i5-1230U and Core i7-1250U to choose from, plus up to 32 GB of LPDDR5-5200 RAM. Now, Dell has announced availability and pricing for the XPS 13 (9315 2n1), also known as the XPS 13 2-in-1.
notebookcheck.net
MIT researchers design a battery-free wearable "e-skin" featuring various wireless sensors
Wearables represent one of the fastest growing industries to date, with an estimated global revenue of US$380.5 billion by 2028. Sensors powered by wireless tech are now small enough to be included in wristwatches or armbands and they can measure various human biomarkers like glucose concentration, blood pressure, heart rate, steps taken throughout the day etc. These chips still require a small battery, but, in the near future, there will not be any need for synthetic power sources, as researchers have managed to fabricate wearable sensors embedded in a thin mesh that does not require wireless chips or batteries.
notebookcheck.net
ASUS Zenbook Pro 15 Flip OLED is now available in Europe with 120 Hz OLED display and Intel Arc Graphics
ASUS has started selling the Zenbook Pro 15 Flip OLED in the Eurozone. For context, ASUS introduced the laptop in May, alongside numerous other laptop refreshes and releases. To recap, ASUS equips the Zenbook Pro 15 Flip OLED with a Core i5-12500H or Core i7-12700H, both 45 W parts from Intel's Alder Lake-H series. Additionally, the Zenbook Pro 15 Flip OLED has an Arc A370M, one of Intel's entry-level discrete GPUs that has 4 GB of GDDR6 VRAM.
notebookcheck.net
Motorola Moto Tab G62 debuts in India via Flipkart
Motorola has made the Moto Tab G62 official today (August 17, 2022) as the latest in its series of Android tablets for the Indian market. It is, as the OEM has hinted, a smaller version of the Moto Tab G70 - although this does mean it gets a "stunning" 2K (albeit LCD and apparently not more than 60Hz) display, Dolby Atmos "Quad Speaker" audio and 4GB of RAM.
notebookcheck.net
Apple A17 Bionic destined for iPhone 15 Pro models only claims prophetic leaker
The iPhone 14 series hasn’t even been released yet and we already have quite the steady flow of leaks and rumors about its potential 2023 successor, the Apple iPhone 15 series. This latest one, courtesy of a user on the social media site Weibo via the Chinese-language site ITHome, is quite believable considering current expectations about the Apple iPhone 14 range. The source claims that Apple will once again use two separate SoCs for the four devices in the lineup.
notebookcheck.net
Deal | Lepow C2 Series 15.6-inch 1080p portable monitor on sale this week for $130 USD
At just under $130 USD, the Lepow C2 is one of the least expensive 15.6-inch 1080p IPS monitors you can find. Users can connect PCs, compatible smartphones, and even gaming systems via the integrated Mini-DP, HDMI, and Type-C ports. There's almost no excuse to not have a second monitor these...
Comments / 0