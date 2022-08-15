COLUMBUS, Ohio — A Columbus man is being charged with murder in a shooting that left a 32-year-old man dead May 29 in north Columbus, according to police. Police are on the lookout for Paul Harris III, 21, who is a suspect in the homicide that took place on the 700 block of Gibbard Avenue near North Washington Avenue. An arrest warrant has been issued for his arrest.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 8 HOURS AGO