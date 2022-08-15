Read full article on original website
19-year-old man in critical condition after east Columbus shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A 19-year-old man is in critical condition after a shooting on the east side of Columbus Thursday night. Police said officers responded to the 1000 block of South Ashburton Road at 9:30 p.m. for a report of a shooting. When officers arrived, the man was found...
21-year-old charged in deadly north Columbus shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A Columbus man is being charged with murder in a shooting that left a 32-year-old man dead May 29 in north Columbus, according to police. Police are on the lookout for Paul Harris III, 21, who is a suspect in the homicide that took place on the 700 block of Gibbard Avenue near North Washington Avenue. An arrest warrant has been issued for his arrest.
Columbus police identify 21-year-old as May homicide suspect
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police filed a warrant Friday for the arrest of a man accused of killing a 32-year-old in the Milo-Grogan neighborhood. Paul R. Harris III, 21, is suspected of fatally shooting 32-year-old Trey L. Glover and injuring another man on the 700 block of Gibbard Avenue on May 29, according to […]
WSYX ABC6
Suspect identified in connection to north Columbus fatal shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police have identified a suspect in a homicide that occurred in May in north Columbus. A warrant has been issued for the arrest of 21-year-old Paul Harris. He is accused of fatally shooting Trey Glover, 32, on May 29, 2022. Officers arrived at the...
28-year-old shot multiple times near east side Marathon
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A Columbus man was shot multiple times Thursday evening on the city’s east side. Around 7:15 p.m., police responded to the Marathon gas station on the 3300 block of East Livingston Avenue on reports of a shooting, where they found a 28-year-old man with several gunshot wounds to the upper body, […]
17-year-old injured in Lexington Avenue shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are investigating a shooting that left a 17-year-old boy suffering from a gunshot wound. Police were dispatched to the 2000 block of Lexington Avenue around 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, according to the Columbus Division of Police. Officers found a 17-year-old boy boy suffering from a gunshot wound. A second […]
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Wrong-way crash leaves one man in serious condition
HOCKING COUNTY, Ohio — Troopers with the Ohio Highway Patrol are investigating a wrong-way crash that caused the closure of route 33 in Hocking County yesterday evening. Reports say 74-year-old Arthur William Harris of Columbus was traveling eastbound in the westbound lane of route 33 around 11:42 p.m. when his 2016 Ford F-150 collided with another oncoming pickup truck.
WSYX ABC6
Man arrested for murder of 25-year-old woman in northeast Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A man has been arrested for murder in a shooting case that happened on August 10 in northeast Columbus. Joseph Mendoza, 37, was taken into custody without incident on Thursday, August 18. He is accused of killing 25-year-old Mirracclle Morris. Officers were called to the...
Accused Columbus shooter arrested for killing 25-year-old woman
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A Columbus man accused of killing a 25-year-old woman on the city’s north side was arrested Thursday, police said. Joseph Mendoza, 37, is accused of fatally shooting Mirracclle Anderson Morris, who police found unresponsive on the evening of Aug. 10, according to the Columbus Division of Police. Medical crews pronounced Morris […]
sunny95.com
Anti-crime sweep focuses on West Side
COLUMBUS – Columbus police made nearly 100 arrests and confiscated drugs, guns and cash during the fifth “Operation Unity,” a coordinated crackdown on violent crime in targeted neighborhoods. During a 21-hour stretch between early Wednesday and early Thursday, law enforcement and social service agencies collaborated to respond...
Columbus police arrest 92 people in Franklinton, Hilltop operation
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police made more than 90 arrests, recovered eight illegal guns, issued 69 liquor citations and seized more than 50 grams of cocaine as part of an operation in Franklinton and Hilltop. In response to violent crime trends in the two areas, police completed its fifth “Operation Unity” to address violent […]
614now.com
Bomb squad, hostage negotiators respond to man making bomb threats from a tree Downtown
A man was arrested yesterday evening after making bomb threats while in a tree near the federal courthouse building located at the corner of Marconi Boulevard and E. Long Street in Downtown Columbus. Columbus Division of Fire received a call yesterday evening about a man making bomb threats in a...
myfox28columbus.com
Authorities searching for juveniles who may have info regarding Columbus Kroger fire
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus Division of Fire is looking for juveniles who may have information regarding a Kroger fire that happened in early August. On August 6 a fire was reported around 6 p.m. at the Kroger located on West Sycamore Street. According to a social media...
WBNS 10TV Columbus
'He took everything': Northeast Columbus business burglarized 4 times in 2 months
Better Buy, located in Northland Plaza, says a burglar has raided their store four times. The business has lost about $50,000.
WSYX ABC6
Woman suspected to be connected to large drug trafficking organization sought by police
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Investigators are asking for the public's help in identifying a woman suspected of being a part of a large drug trafficking operation in Central Ohio. The Central Ohio High-Intensity Drug Trafficking Area and Ohio Organized Crime Investigation Commission said the group is known for the...
East Columbus shooting leaves one person dead
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One person is dead after being shot on the east side of Columbus, police said. At approximately 4:10 p.m. on Monday, Columbus police responded to reports of a shooting that arose from an altercation at the 1000 block of South Ashburton Road, according to the Columbus Division of Police. Columbus police […]
Two men wanted for 2021 Columbus murder
Katherine Persang, the mother of the victim Bryce Persang, spoke with NBC4 earlier this year on the homicide investigation. You can watch that in the video player above. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Central Ohio Crime Stoppers is looking for community tips to help find two men wanted in the 2021 shooting death of Bryce Persang. […]
sunny95.com
Nightclub shooting leaves one dead
COLUMBUS – Columbus police have not named any suspects in the shooting of a man outside a downtown nightclub in the early hours of Saturday morning. Sylvester Watkins died at OhioHealth Grant Medical Center at 7:20 p.m. Saturday, approximately 18 hours after he was gunned down outside XO Nightclub in the 100 block of E. Long Street, according to Sgt. Edward Powell III of the Columbus Homicide Unit.
Court: Columbus banks stabbing suspect won’t stand trial
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man arrested earlier this year for allegedly stabbing a teller at a north Columbus bank won’t stand trial any time soon. Danilo Nangkeang Nkematiah, 18, was ruled not competent to stand trial and will be sent for treatment at Twin Valley Behavioral Health for at least one year. According to […]
OVI crash hospitalizes Ohio highway trooper, sees man arrested
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — An Ohio State highway trooper was hospitalized Thursday morning after being hit by a suspected drunk driver. Around 1:18 a.m., 39-year-old Warsame A. Warsame, of Columbus, was driving eastbound on State Route 161 west of Interstate-270 in Franklin County. His Honda Accord then hit an Ohio State Highway Patrol cruiser driven […]
