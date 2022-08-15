ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

5 takeaways from Ravens' Week 1 preseason win vs. Titans

By Kevin Oestreicher
 3 days ago
The Baltimore Ravens picked up a 23-10 win over the Tennessee Titans in Week 1 of the 2022 preseason. It extended their preseason winning streak to 21-straight games, which means the team is continuing to build on their NFL record.

There were plenty of things to take away from the game on all three sides of the ball. Baltimore didn’t play many of their projected starters, which meant young players had the opportunity to step up in a big way. They delivered, with many making a case for a roster spot as well as more playing time.

Below we look at five takeaways from the Ravens’ Week 1 preseason win over Tennessee.

The Ravens have a good quarterback situation behind Lamar Jackson

(AP Photo/Gail Burton)

Third-year quarterback Tyler Huntley stepped into big moments for Baltimore over the course of his second season when Jackson was injured. He then had a great start to the 2022 preseason, completing 16-of-18 passes for 109 yards and a touchdown while adding 17 yards on three carries with his legs. However, the options behind him also performed well.

Undrafted rookie Anthony Brown had an impressive Thursday night showing, completing 10-of-15 passes for 117 yards and two carries for 14 yards, while veteran Brett Hundley finished 2-of-2 for 45 yards. Huntley is the clear backup to Jackson, but the team should be feeling good about a potential third-quarterback, whether that player is on the roster or on the practice squad.

Baltimore has many worthy players fighting for the No. 5 WR job

Mandatory Credit: Jessica Rapfogel-USA TODAY Sports

Many were intrigued by what the battle for the No. 5 wide receiver spot on the Ravens’ roster could present, and on Thursday against Tennessee many players stepped up to the plate to showcase their skillsets. There seems to be plenty of opportunity for young wideouts on the team to earn a roster spot as well as playing time, and Baltimore now looks to have no shortage of options.

Shemar Bridges led the way for the Ravens with four catches for 62 yards and a touchdown, displaying tremendous contested catch ability. Makai Polk led the team in both receptions and targets with six and eight respectively, while Binjimen Victor and Jaylon Moore also had nice moments. Baltimore has opted not to bring in a veteran wideout at the moment, and some of the young talent on their roster could prove their decision to be the right one if things keep trending the way they are after one preseason game.

TE Isaiah Likely has star potential

(Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

Likely was selected in the fourth round by the Ravens, and was the second tight end the team selected in the draft, the other being Charlie Kolar. The former Coastal Carolina star has a unique skillset, and he put it on full display against Tennessee.

He finished with four receptions for 44 yards, but showcased his ability to juke defenders in the open field as well as go up and make contested catches. While his blocking has a ways to go, he showed that he has true star potential, and with the right coaching and guidance could be an incredible player in the NFL for years to come.

DL Travis Jones was a steal for the Ravens at No. 76 overall

(AP Photo/Gail Burton)

Jones was regarded as one of the top defensive line prospects in the 2022 NFL draft, but somehow slipped to the third round at No. 76 overall, where Baltimore scooped up the former Connecticut star. In his first NFL preseason action, he showed why so many were ecstatic when he fell to the Ravens far later than he should have been on the board.

The rookie concluded the game with two tackles, one sack and one pass deflection, but showed far more than that beyond the box score. He was able to penetrate running lanes, push the pocket, and played an all-around game that showcased the layers to his game.

S Geno Stone adds another layer to an already deep room

(AP Photo/Nick Wass)

There’s been a lot of conversation surrounding Baltimore’s safety room in 2022, especially with the signing of star Marcus Williams and the selection of Notre Dame’s Kyle Hamilton at No. 14 overall. However, a player that has gone a bit under-the-radar is third-year player Geno Stone, who is looking to make a name for himself.

While Stone isn’t a certain lock to make the roster for some, he certainly made his case against the Titans, finishing the game with two tackles and interception. He made multiple plays on the field, and if he makes the team as the No. 5 safety, it’s fair to say that the position is one of the best on the team from top to bottom.

