Noem announces pay increases for correctional officers
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Governor Kristi Noem announced immediate pay increases for correctional security officers at the South Dakota Department of Corrections on Thursday. “These permanent pay increases will assist us with recruiting and retaining quality correctional security officers,” Noem said. Pay will increase for officers across the...
As a new school year nears, RCAS and other districts struggle to find teachers
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The tradition of giving an apple to the teacher might not happen in some classrooms around South Dakota given the statewide teacher shortage. The issue South Dakota is being plagued by has been more than just a statewide problem. The difficulty of finding teachers has been an ongoing predicament across the nation since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. This year the state has felt the effects of this shortage more than previous years.
South Dakota Mines searches for new ways to fight cancer
Dakota Point Brewery and SD Mines introduce “Hardrocker Ale”. This fall, Hardrocker fans will finally have the opportunity to enjoy a beer, while also enjoying a football game, and it’s all for a good cause. Updated: 6 hours ago. Monday night, Rapid City Mayor Steve Allender presented a...
