Self-made millionaire offers tips on creating wealth with other people’s money
A woman has shared how she became a self-made millionaire by 40 by making use of other people’s money, being brave, and not getting caught up in others’ opinions. Maureen Pound, 54, shared the five things she did to become rich and says to make money you need to “take action.”
Multimillionaire Cashflow Jeff wants to help you rake in millions too
Jeff Milligan wants Black people to know it’s never too late to make your dreams come true. Milligan, also known as Cashflow Jeff, quit his day job and became a real estate investor over 20 years ago. The risk paid off and he became a multimillionaire. Now, he’s teaching other people how to become successful in real estate.
EXCLUSIVE: America's richest black man, tax cheat Robert Smith, put his girlfriend up in NYC apartment, and bought $5.3M nightclub in French Alps and 300-acre Colorado ranch with unclaimed income as he fights to keep spending details sealed
Billionaire tax cheat Robert Smith put up his girlfriend in a lavish apartment using business funds and bought luxury properties around the world using untaxed income, court documents claim. A federal investigator's affidavit lists a 300-acre ranch in Colorado, a club and condos in the French Alps and a Sonoma...
3 Mistakes to Avoid When Choosing Your Personal Representative of Your Estate
As a parent, you’ve always done your best to treat each of your children equally – even peeking into their Halloween candy bags to ensure an equivalent allocation of favorite treats. So when you’ve reached the point in your estate planning where you need to nominate a personal...
Dear Penny: Can I Disinherit My Kid for Repeating My Career Mistake?
Can I write my children out of my will for doing something against my wishes? Specifically, if one of them wants to start a business, but I would rather them work a steady job for someone else?. I am a failed entrepreneur myself but have since gotten back on my...
I read dozens of books trying to fix my credit and pay off debt, but 'I Will Teach You to Be Rich' is the one that changed my life
"I Will Teach You to Be Rich" helped me get out of debt, fix my credit, and save money. I learned to stop making excuses, to automate my finances, and to prioritize debt first. I also learned the impact of fees over time, and that being a boring investor is...
40 Bad Money Habits You Need To Break
If you break these financial habits, you could end up saving a lot of money.
Retirement: How To Save A Million And Live Off Dividends
Summary If you're in your 40s or older and haven't done retirement planning, there's no better time to do this than now. In fact, it's never too early. We demonstrate how to plan, save, and grow the capital for a couple in their mid-40s and plans to retire at 62. We present multiple simulations to show how anyone could grow modest savings into a significant sum that can last them for a lifetime. Lastly, we provide a simplified model portfolio to grow the capital safely at a 10% rate or more while at the same time preserving the capital to a large extent. Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at High Income DIY Portfolios. Learn More »
Buying a Home? Dave Ramsey Says to Pay for These 2 Expenses in Cash
When you're getting a mortgage, you don't need to add to your debt.
Working in Retirement: 5 Ways To Turn Your Passions Into Extra Income
Many workers dream of retirement as the time to stop working and enjoy a life of leisure. But others view retirement as the time they can finally choose what they want to do and explore their...
Worried you're mismanaging your money? Give yourself a financial checkup in 7 simple steps
What changes can you make to help cope with rising prices, higher interest rates and volatile financial markets?. From calculating your own personal inflation rate to sticking to one credit card and working with a trusted financial advisor, here are seven steps you can take to assess your money health.
Opinion: Things to Invest in That Will Save You A Lot of Money in the Long Run
Disclaimer: This information is accurate and true to the best of my knowledge. Content is for informational or entertainment purposes only and does not substitute for personal counsel or professional advice in business, financial, legal, or technical matters.
Want to Save an Extra $100 a Month? Here's How Suze Orman Says to Do It
You may be surprised at all the possible ways to find an extra $100.
Timothy Butts ready to share tech tips with Black pros at upcoming conference
The 44th annual Black Data Professional Association Technology Conference, one of the nation’s leading technology inclusion conferences, is back and taking place virtually as well as in-person from Aug. 18 through Aug. 20 in Atlanta. If you are looking to get into the tech world, or looking to network and develop your skills, this is the place to be.
Five blunders people make when saving money to develop their financial future.
The path to financial freedom is seldom straightforward and typically demands perseverance and dedication in the beginning. Focusing on retirement or investing for the future may not seem to be a top concern for young people who are still striving to build their professions. But early financial mistakes can be expensive.
Vibranium’s Derek Ferguson says don’t get duped when investing
Vibranium was proud to lend its substantial resources to Invest Fest 2022 as one of the premier sponsors of the event spearheaded by a Black organization to support Black tech companies. Tell us about the goal of Vibranium and your hopes for the future of the industry. Vibranium was really...
Citadel Credit Union Offers Tips on How to Financially Prepare Your Child for College
Image via Citadel Credit Union. The cost of college is often top of mind for parents from the time a child is born, but as your teenager gets closer to their first semester, you may be starting to think beyond the cost of tuition. In addition to scholarships and student loans to cover tuition, room, and board, the first year of college is also usually the first time a teenager is left to make everyday spending and saving decisions on their own. It’s not always easy to talk to teens about budgeting, but before you drop them off, it can help to have a conversation about prioritizing and ways to save money when income is limited.
Calculating Your Retirement: What’s the Least Amount of Money You Need?
You know you're supposed to save for life beyond your earning years, but how much? What's the least amount you need to retire and what's the plan to get there? If you can't rattle off the answers to...
How to Earn Money
Money is crucial in Two Point Campus, as it is needed to run a successful campus. Without enough money, you won't be able to build new classrooms, purchase new items, host events and competitions, and most importantly, pay your staff member. In this guide, we'll breakdown over 14 ways that you can earn money in Two Point Campus.
