Multimillionaire Cashflow Jeff wants to help you rake in millions too

Jeff Milligan wants Black people to know it’s never too late to make your dreams come true. Milligan, also known as Cashflow Jeff, quit his day job and became a real estate investor over 20 years ago. The risk paid off and he became a multimillionaire. Now, he’s teaching other people how to become successful in real estate.
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: America's richest black man, tax cheat Robert Smith, put his girlfriend up in NYC apartment, and bought $5.3M nightclub in French Alps and 300-acre Colorado ranch with unclaimed income as he fights to keep spending details sealed

Billionaire tax cheat Robert Smith put up his girlfriend in a lavish apartment using business funds and bought luxury properties around the world using untaxed income, court documents claim. A federal investigator's affidavit lists a 300-acre ranch in Colorado, a club and condos in the French Alps and a Sonoma...
biztoc.com

Retirement: How To Save A Million And Live Off Dividends

Summary If you're in your 40s or older and haven't done retirement planning, there's no better time to do this than now. In fact, it's never too early. We demonstrate how to plan, save, and grow the capital for a couple in their mid-40s and plans to retire at 62. We present multiple simulations to show how anyone could grow modest savings into a significant sum that can last them for a lifetime. Lastly, we provide a simplified model portfolio to grow the capital safely at a 10% rate or more while at the same time preserving the capital to a large extent. Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at High Income DIY Portfolios. Learn More »
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
Michel

Five blunders people make when saving money to develop their financial future.

The path to financial freedom is seldom straightforward and typically demands perseverance and dedication in the beginning. Focusing on retirement or investing for the future may not seem to be a top concern for young people who are still striving to build their professions. But early financial mistakes can be expensive.
VISTA.Today

Citadel Credit Union Offers Tips on How to Financially Prepare Your Child for College

Image via Citadel Credit Union. The cost of college is often top of mind for parents from the time a child is born, but as your teenager gets closer to their first semester, you may be starting to think beyond the cost of tuition. In addition to scholarships and student loans to cover tuition, room, and board, the first year of college is also usually the first time a teenager is left to make everyday spending and saving decisions on their own. It’s not always easy to talk to teens about budgeting, but before you drop them off, it can help to have a conversation about prioritizing and ways to save money when income is limited.
IGN

How to Earn Money

Money is crucial in Two Point Campus, as it is needed to run a successful campus. Without enough money, you won't be able to build new classrooms, purchase new items, host events and competitions, and most importantly, pay your staff member. In this guide, we'll breakdown over 14 ways that you can earn money in Two Point Campus.
