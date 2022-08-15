ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Great Italian Food in Ohio

Photo by LauriPatterson from Getty Images Signature. If you're in the mood for Italian food, you should check out these restaurants in Ohio. This restaurant in Northeast Ohio serves great Italian food. Their Italian wedding soup is not only delicious, but it's also homemade. Practically everything on their menu is homemade, including the lasagna, which is among the best in Northeast Ohio, and the mouthwatering gnocchi in blush sauce. All entrees are served with their house salad, ciabatta bread, and house garlic butter. If you have room for something sweet at the end of your meal, try their homemade desserts. Customers highly recommend the tiramisu and limoncello cake.
COLUMBUS, OH
Eaton Register Herald

American Idol finalist plays PCHS

EATON — A former American Idol contender played the Preble County Historical Society Amphitheater last Friday night, for an excited crowd of fans of all ages. Alexis Gomez — a top-12 finalist on American Idol Season 14 — and her band donated a portion of ticket sales from the Friday, Aug. 12, show to the Preble County Historical Society, according to PCHS Executive Director Lisa White.
EATON, OH
miamivalleytoday.com

Senior day at the fair

TROY — Miami County senior citizens enjoyed Wednesday at the Miami County Fair, the day specifically designated for them. The Free Entertainment Tent was overflowing Wednesday morning, Aug. 17, for Senior Citizens Day after approximately 68 couples married for at least 50 years gathered for the annual Golden Anniversary picture. Couples were seated at 11 a.m. out front of the Miami County Fair secretary’s office for the picture.
MIAMI COUNTY, OH
ocj.com

2022 Ohio Crop Tour soybean results

By Matt Reese and Dusty Sonnenberg, CCA, Ohio Field Leader, a project of the Ohio Soybean Council and soybean checkoff. The 2022 Ohio Crop Tour was sponsored by Ohio Field Leader, a project of the Ohio Soybean Council and soybean checkoff. The Ohio State University Extension educators around the state also provided input by working with us on the Virtual Crop Tour. The in-person tour was held Aug. 8 and Aug. 9 with one group of scouts heading north and one group heading south. Each group sampled a representative soybean field. The county by county results are as follows.
OHIO STATE
Ohio Capital Journal

Nothing new? Records show startling new info on DeWine, Husted roles in Ohio bailout scandal

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and Lt. Gov. Jon Husted like to claim “there is nothing new” whenever startling new information is revealed about their administration’s role in Ohio’s corrupt political bribery and nuclear bailout scandal. I suppose it’s true they have personally known the extent of their own involvement all along, but the public hasn’t. […] The post Nothing new? Records show startling new info on DeWine, Husted roles in Ohio bailout scandal appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
miamivalleytoday.com

Miami County Fair ends with the Sales of Champions

TROY – On the final day of the Miami County Fair, Junior Fair members who won Grand Champion or Reserve Grand Champion sold their animals at the Sale of Champions with the largest sale being $17,000. The sale started with a pen of market chickens. Grand Champion Katie Quinn,...
MIAMI COUNTY, OH
Xenia Daily Gazette

Ohio Task Force 1 returns home

XENIA — Ohio Task Force 1 members recently returned from a hazardous mission in southeastern Kentucky — a state they were deployed to last December to assist tornado-ravaged Mayfield. A 16-person Mission Ready Package Water Rescue team departed the Dayton Airport terminal just before 8 p.m. on July...
OHIO STATE
Travel Maven

This Ohio Grocery Store is Bucket-List Worthy

Sometimes, going to the grocery store can be a drag. That is why we are so thankful for grocery stores that don't actually feel or look like grocery stores. Instead of boring aisles filled with bread and cereal, you'll spot floating sharks, a candy castle, and displays of food from all over the world. Jungle Jim's is a must-see destination for foodies, tourists, and local shoppers alike. Keep reading to learn more.
CINCINNATI, OH
themountvernongrapevine.com

Governor DeWine Awards $3 Million to Strengthen Food Supply Chain in Ohio

(COLUMBUS, Ohio)—Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and Lt. Governor Jon Husted today announced that 12 meat processors have been awarded a total of nearly $3 million to implement processing efficiencies, expand or construct facilities at existing sites, assist in training and certification, and improve harvest services. This is the third...
OHIO STATE
Daily Advocate

2022 Great Darke County Fair getting underway

GREENVILLE — The Great Darke County Fair is finally here and great weather is in the forecast for this nine-day, nine-night affair. The “Greatest County Fair on Earth,” as it is billed, opens its gates at 7 a.m. with activities beginning at 8 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 19.
DARKE COUNTY, OH
wyso.org

Voters look ahead to November elections following Ohio's second primary

Jim Gaines is the statehouse bureau chief for the Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal-News newspapers. In this interview with WYSO, he talks about voter turnout in Tuesday’s primary and what voters will face in the November midterms. Jim Gaines: On the ballot this time were state central...
OHIO STATE
livability.com

5 Can’t-Miss Annual Festivals in and Around Dayton, OH

The Dayton area knows how to throw a good party. Check out this sampling of fun annual events. Crowd-pleasing celebrations occur each year throughout the Dayton area. Here’s just a small sample:. Industrial Strength Bluegrass Festival. Formerly called the Southern Ohio Indoor Music Festival, the Industrial Strength Bluegrass Festival...
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

Hickory Bar-B-Q Celebrates 60 Years!

DAYTON, OH (WDTN) – If you know Dayton, you likely know Hickory Bar-B-Q. After 60 years in business, Carl Fisher showed a quick demo of their delectable ribs in the Living Dayton Kitchen. Fisher said Joe and Irene Kiss opened up the Hickory Bar-B-Q on Brown Street in 1962. “Joe ran it clear up until […]
DAYTON, OH
dayton.com

5 big grocery store moves around the Dayton area in recent weeks

Dorothy Lane Market recently purchased the former PNC Bank building at 2720 Far Hills Ave. in Oakwood, a real estate broker confirmed. The grocery bought the former bank branch for $1.1 million, said Robert Zavakos, senior vice president for commercial real estate firm NAI Global. He declined to comment beyond confirming the sale. Zavakos represented PNC in the sale.
DAYTON, OH
dayton.com

Rotary Food Truck Competition on Saturday to include nearly 30 vendors

Saturday’s lunch and possibly dinner are already planned out: The only challenge is making a choice, or in this case — choices. The eighth annual Springfield Gourmet Food Truck Competition will gather around 27 food vendors that will have a wide range of options from American comfort foods including burgers and pizza to international dishes, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday at Veterans Park, 250 Cliff Park Rd. Admission is free.
DAYTON, OH
dayton.com

The Vault Event Center closes in Miamisburg

A Miamisburg event center housed inside a former bank announced today on its Facebook page it has closed. “Absolutely breaks my heart to have to say that The Vault Event Center is officially closed,” said owner Melissa Climer in the Facebook post. Climer said in the post she “will...
MIAMISBURG, OH

