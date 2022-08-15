Read full article on original website
4 Places To Get Great Italian Food in Ohio
Photo by LauriPatterson from Getty Images Signature. If you're in the mood for Italian food, you should check out these restaurants in Ohio. This restaurant in Northeast Ohio serves great Italian food. Their Italian wedding soup is not only delicious, but it's also homemade. Practically everything on their menu is homemade, including the lasagna, which is among the best in Northeast Ohio, and the mouthwatering gnocchi in blush sauce. All entrees are served with their house salad, ciabatta bread, and house garlic butter. If you have room for something sweet at the end of your meal, try their homemade desserts. Customers highly recommend the tiramisu and limoncello cake.
American Idol finalist plays PCHS
EATON — A former American Idol contender played the Preble County Historical Society Amphitheater last Friday night, for an excited crowd of fans of all ages. Alexis Gomez — a top-12 finalist on American Idol Season 14 — and her band donated a portion of ticket sales from the Friday, Aug. 12, show to the Preble County Historical Society, according to PCHS Executive Director Lisa White.
Senior day at the fair
TROY — Miami County senior citizens enjoyed Wednesday at the Miami County Fair, the day specifically designated for them. The Free Entertainment Tent was overflowing Wednesday morning, Aug. 17, for Senior Citizens Day after approximately 68 couples married for at least 50 years gathered for the annual Golden Anniversary picture. Couples were seated at 11 a.m. out front of the Miami County Fair secretary’s office for the picture.
Millward promoted to weekday anchor; Buganski to anchor weekend evenings
Millward joined WCPO 9 as a reporter in 2014 and was promoted to anchor in 2017. He will anchor at 5:30 p.m. and 7 p.m.
2022 Ohio Crop Tour soybean results
By Matt Reese and Dusty Sonnenberg, CCA, Ohio Field Leader, a project of the Ohio Soybean Council and soybean checkoff. The 2022 Ohio Crop Tour was sponsored by Ohio Field Leader, a project of the Ohio Soybean Council and soybean checkoff. The Ohio State University Extension educators around the state also provided input by working with us on the Virtual Crop Tour. The in-person tour was held Aug. 8 and Aug. 9 with one group of scouts heading north and one group heading south. Each group sampled a representative soybean field. The county by county results are as follows.
Nothing new? Records show startling new info on DeWine, Husted roles in Ohio bailout scandal
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and Lt. Gov. Jon Husted like to claim “there is nothing new” whenever startling new information is revealed about their administration’s role in Ohio’s corrupt political bribery and nuclear bailout scandal. I suppose it’s true they have personally known the extent of their own involvement all along, but the public hasn’t. […] The post Nothing new? Records show startling new info on DeWine, Husted roles in Ohio bailout scandal appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
This Middle of Nowhere Bakery Has Some of the Best Pies in Ohio
Sometimes it seems as if the smallest most unassuming restaurants are the ones with the best food. These under-the-radar spots are usually family-owned and rise in popularity from word of mouth amongst locals and maybe even social media.
Miami County Fair ends with the Sales of Champions
TROY – On the final day of the Miami County Fair, Junior Fair members who won Grand Champion or Reserve Grand Champion sold their animals at the Sale of Champions with the largest sale being $17,000. The sale started with a pen of market chickens. Grand Champion Katie Quinn,...
Ohio Task Force 1 returns home
XENIA — Ohio Task Force 1 members recently returned from a hazardous mission in southeastern Kentucky — a state they were deployed to last December to assist tornado-ravaged Mayfield. A 16-person Mission Ready Package Water Rescue team departed the Dayton Airport terminal just before 8 p.m. on July...
This Ohio Grocery Store is Bucket-List Worthy
Sometimes, going to the grocery store can be a drag. That is why we are so thankful for grocery stores that don't actually feel or look like grocery stores. Instead of boring aisles filled with bread and cereal, you'll spot floating sharks, a candy castle, and displays of food from all over the world. Jungle Jim's is a must-see destination for foodies, tourists, and local shoppers alike. Keep reading to learn more.
Governor DeWine Awards $3 Million to Strengthen Food Supply Chain in Ohio
(COLUMBUS, Ohio)—Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and Lt. Governor Jon Husted today announced that 12 meat processors have been awarded a total of nearly $3 million to implement processing efficiencies, expand or construct facilities at existing sites, assist in training and certification, and improve harvest services. This is the third...
2022 Great Darke County Fair getting underway
GREENVILLE — The Great Darke County Fair is finally here and great weather is in the forecast for this nine-day, nine-night affair. The “Greatest County Fair on Earth,” as it is billed, opens its gates at 7 a.m. with activities beginning at 8 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 19.
A federal prosecutor wants to block some investigations into Ohio’s scandalous Statehouse corruption: Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- A federal prosecutor asked the Public Utilities Commission of Ohio to freeze its four investigations into FirstEnergy and the House Bill 6 bribery scandal, arguing it may interfere with an ongoing federal investigation. We’re talking about the separation of government powers, and who answers to whom, on...
Voters look ahead to November elections following Ohio's second primary
Jim Gaines is the statehouse bureau chief for the Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal-News newspapers. In this interview with WYSO, he talks about voter turnout in Tuesday’s primary and what voters will face in the November midterms. Jim Gaines: On the ballot this time were state central...
5 Can’t-Miss Annual Festivals in and Around Dayton, OH
The Dayton area knows how to throw a good party. Check out this sampling of fun annual events. Crowd-pleasing celebrations occur each year throughout the Dayton area. Here’s just a small sample:. Industrial Strength Bluegrass Festival. Formerly called the Southern Ohio Indoor Music Festival, the Industrial Strength Bluegrass Festival...
Hickory Bar-B-Q Celebrates 60 Years!
DAYTON, OH (WDTN) – If you know Dayton, you likely know Hickory Bar-B-Q. After 60 years in business, Carl Fisher showed a quick demo of their delectable ribs in the Living Dayton Kitchen. Fisher said Joe and Irene Kiss opened up the Hickory Bar-B-Q on Brown Street in 1962. “Joe ran it clear up until […]
5 big grocery store moves around the Dayton area in recent weeks
Dorothy Lane Market recently purchased the former PNC Bank building at 2720 Far Hills Ave. in Oakwood, a real estate broker confirmed. The grocery bought the former bank branch for $1.1 million, said Robert Zavakos, senior vice president for commercial real estate firm NAI Global. He declined to comment beyond confirming the sale. Zavakos represented PNC in the sale.
Rotary Food Truck Competition on Saturday to include nearly 30 vendors
Saturday’s lunch and possibly dinner are already planned out: The only challenge is making a choice, or in this case — choices. The eighth annual Springfield Gourmet Food Truck Competition will gather around 27 food vendors that will have a wide range of options from American comfort foods including burgers and pizza to international dishes, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday at Veterans Park, 250 Cliff Park Rd. Admission is free.
The Vault Event Center closes in Miamisburg
A Miamisburg event center housed inside a former bank announced today on its Facebook page it has closed. “Absolutely breaks my heart to have to say that The Vault Event Center is officially closed,” said owner Melissa Climer in the Facebook post. Climer said in the post she “will...
