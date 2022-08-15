ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mont Alto, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Daily Collegian

Penn State awarded $1.6M to study if COVID-19 contributes to cognitive decline

HERSHEY, Pa. — As populations around the globe age, dementia — often caused by Alzheimer’s disease and related disorders — is a growing health issue for older adults worldwide. Although it may not seem like COVID-19 has much in common with these disorders, Penn State College of Medicine researchers say that these diseases may be linked to each other.
HERSHEY, PA
The Daily Collegian

The Medical Minute: How parents can prioritize their child’s eye health

HERSHEY, Pa. — They are a child’s portholes on the world, and it’s a parent’s job to make sure the view stays crystal clear. There’s no shortage of possible worries. Near-sightedness, far-sightedness and unexpected mishaps can create problems. As a child’s eyes and vision develop, parents must help protect and care for them. But when is the right time to see a doctor? And how often should you schedule appointments?
HERSHEY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy