Noem announces pay increases for correctional officers
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Governor Kristi Noem announced immediate pay increases for correctional security officers at the South Dakota Department of Corrections on Thursday. “These permanent pay increases will assist us with recruiting and retaining quality correctional security officers,” Noem said. Pay will increase for officers across the...
As a new school year nears, RCAS and other districts struggle to find teachers
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The tradition of giving an apple to the teacher might not happen in some classrooms around South Dakota given the statewide teacher shortage. The issue South Dakota is being plagued by has been more than just a statewide problem. The difficulty of finding teachers has been an ongoing predicament across the nation since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. This year the state has felt the effects of this shortage more than previous years.
South Dakota News Watch: Majority of SD voters oppose total ban on abortion
Editor’s note: This is the first in a series of articles based on a July 2022 statewide poll conducted by South Dakota News Watch and the Chiesman Center for Democracy at the University of South Dakota, and is the latest segment in the ongoing “South Dakota Matters” series of polls and panel discussions hosted by News Watch.
