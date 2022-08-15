ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salem, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
99.5 WKDQ

This Beautiful Town Has Been Named Indiana’s Most Underrated

Indiana is a state full of nice, quiet, and interesting small towns. Recently one town was named the state's most underrated, and it's not too far from the Evansville area. When it comes to traveling in Indiana, we all know about the most popular hotspots. They are usually found in bigger cities like Indianapolis, Evansville, and Fort Wayne. However, you would be surprised with all of the beautiful and unique places that you could see in some of the smaller towns throughout the state.
NASHVILLE, IN
leoweekly.com

Barn 8 Delivers Culinary Treats In A Delightful Farm Setting

If you haven’t made your way out to Barn 8 Restaurant at Hermitage Farm in Goshen, take my advice: You ought to give it a try soon. You’ll be glad you did. Walk in the front door of the black, red-trimmed former horse barn on U.S. 42, and one of the first things you see will be a small painting of local art enthusiast and 21c hotel founder Steve Wilson, showing a big smile and his trademark red glasses.
GOSHEN, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Salem, IN
Obituaries
City
Salem, IN
Indiana State
Indiana Obituaries
State
Florida State
State
Indiana State
salemleader.com

Quilters guild to meet

Washington County Piecemakers Quilt Guild meeting is Thursday Aug. 18. They meet at the New Beginning Baptist Church, located at 3515 E. State Road 160 in Salem. The meeting starts at 7 p.m. and visitors are welcome.
SALEM, IN
WRBI Radio

Obituary for Michelle Renee Roberts Howard

Michelle Renee Roberts Howard passed away on August 10, 2022 at the Decatur County Memorial Hospital in Greensburg, Indiana. She was born on July 16, 1971, in Greensburg as the daughter of Nelson and Darlene Roberts. She was a lifetime resident of Decatur County. She graduated from South Decatur High...
GREENSBURG, IN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Brown
salemleader.com

Logan Jon Gilstrap

Logan Jon Gilstrap, age 34, of Salem, passed away Friday, August 12. Logan was loved by his family and many friends. Private services will be held at a later date.
SALEM, IN
salemleader.com

Pageant entry deadline Aug. 24

This year’s Campbellsburg Country Girl Pageants are quickly approaching. The pageants will take place on Friday evening, Sept. 9, at 6:15 p.m. at the shelter house. Contestants should arrive by 5:50 p.m. The pageants are open to all Washington County girls within the following age groups: Little Miss Country...
CAMPBELLSBURG, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Justin Ernest#Art#U S Citizenship#The State Of Indiana#The First Baptist Church#Afghans#Husban
salemleader.com

GKN gives back

Local GKN Sinter Metals employees wished for children to go back to school with everything they needed to have a successful year, so they held a BTS fundraiser. “It was a huge success,” said Kim Doane, HR generalist at GKN. All three county elementary schools received supplies that...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Obituaries
Country
Germany
salemleader.com

Salem Police Action 08-08-2022 to 08-14-2022

Possible Breaking and Entering, Brandywine Ct. Suspicious Female, Riverview Dr. Possible Breaking and Entering, Walker Blvd. Domestic Problem, Teresa St. Property Exchange, Teresa St. Suspicious Person, N. Main St. 08-10-2022. Assist Other Dept., E. Hackberry St. Assistance, Virginia Ave. Parking Issue, Public Square. Fraud, E. Hackberry St. Theft, N. High...
SALEM, IN
WTHR

Silver Alert for missing southern Indiana woman canceled

MADISON, Ind. — A statewide Silver Alert for a woman missing from southern Indiana was canceled early Monday morning. The Madison Police Department had been investigating the disappearance of 79-year-old Patricia Ison, who had last been seen in Madison early afternoon on Sunday, Aug. 14. A Silver Alert was issued shortly after 12 a.m. Monday and canceled roughly four hours later.

Comments / 0

Community Policy