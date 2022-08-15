Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
This Beautiful Town Has Been Named Indiana’s Most Underrated
Indiana is a state full of nice, quiet, and interesting small towns. Recently one town was named the state's most underrated, and it's not too far from the Evansville area. When it comes to traveling in Indiana, we all know about the most popular hotspots. They are usually found in bigger cities like Indianapolis, Evansville, and Fort Wayne. However, you would be surprised with all of the beautiful and unique places that you could see in some of the smaller towns throughout the state.
wdrb.com
Southern Indiana man arrested on charges he scammed woman for home improvement project
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A southern Indiana man was charged with theft, accused of scamming a woman for a home improvement project. Louisville Metro Police officers arrested Kyron Anderson for theft by deception of $10,000 or more. Police said he operates K Construction and failed to complete work at a woman's Louisville home.
leoweekly.com
Barn 8 Delivers Culinary Treats In A Delightful Farm Setting
If you haven’t made your way out to Barn 8 Restaurant at Hermitage Farm in Goshen, take my advice: You ought to give it a try soon. You’ll be glad you did. Walk in the front door of the black, red-trimmed former horse barn on U.S. 42, and one of the first things you see will be a small painting of local art enthusiast and 21c hotel founder Steve Wilson, showing a big smile and his trademark red glasses.
wdrb.com
Southern Indiana tree trimmer accused of scamming customers out of thousands of dollars
NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WDRB) -- A tree-trimming service that primarily serves southern Indiana is accused of scamming dozens of people after taking deposits and never doing any work. Branchwalker Tree Service, owned by James Morgan, is accused both in civil and criminal court of stealing hundreds of dollars from at...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
salemleader.com
Quilters guild to meet
Washington County Piecemakers Quilt Guild meeting is Thursday Aug. 18. They meet at the New Beginning Baptist Church, located at 3515 E. State Road 160 in Salem. The meeting starts at 7 p.m. and visitors are welcome.
wdrb.com
Kentucky man arrested in southern Indiana on child solicitation charges
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police in Madison, Indiana, arrested a man on child solicitation charges. Dagin Priest, 21, is accused of planning to meet up with a 14-year-old for sex. Police said he showed up as planned and was taken to jail. The Worthville, Kentucky, native is also accused of...
Wave 3
Troubleshooters: Ky. issued stop work order to yacht club 2 days before diver was electrocuted
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Diver Keith Elkins died working for the Prospect Yacht Club on the Ohio River before Thunder over Louisville in April. Records uncovered by WAVE Troubleshooters raised serious questions about how he died. The Oldham County coroner’s investigation reported Elkins was using compressed air to level a...
WRBI Radio
Obituary for Michelle Renee Roberts Howard
Michelle Renee Roberts Howard passed away on August 10, 2022 at the Decatur County Memorial Hospital in Greensburg, Indiana. She was born on July 16, 1971, in Greensburg as the daughter of Nelson and Darlene Roberts. She was a lifetime resident of Decatur County. She graduated from South Decatur High...
RELATED PEOPLE
'There are going to be a lot of unhappy people:' Louisville subdivision pushes against concrete plant
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — An Eastern Jefferson County subdivision is pushing back on a concrete plant planning to build across the street. SI Ready Mix has already started clearing ground on Aiken Road near Lake Forest and the company will complete construction if given a permit to do so. It's...
WLKY.com
Meet K9 Callie: Four-legged hero helped recover eastern Kentucky flood victims
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A four-legged hero is back in Louisville after helping recover victims from the eastern Kentucky flooding. K9 Callie is the first search and rescue dog in the entire U.S. Military and an official member of the Kentucky Air National Guard. The 5-year-old Dutch Shepherd returned to...
salemleader.com
Logan Jon Gilstrap
Logan Jon Gilstrap, age 34, of Salem, passed away Friday, August 12. Logan was loved by his family and many friends. Private services will be held at a later date.
salemleader.com
Pageant entry deadline Aug. 24
This year’s Campbellsburg Country Girl Pageants are quickly approaching. The pageants will take place on Friday evening, Sept. 9, at 6:15 p.m. at the shelter house. Contestants should arrive by 5:50 p.m. The pageants are open to all Washington County girls within the following age groups: Little Miss Country...
IN THIS ARTICLE
salemleader.com
GKN gives back
Local GKN Sinter Metals employees wished for children to go back to school with everything they needed to have a successful year, so they held a BTS fundraiser. “It was a huge success,” said Kim Doane, HR generalist at GKN. All three county elementary schools received supplies that...
wdrb.com
9/11 Never Forget mobile exhibit will be on display at Kentucky State Fair
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new exhibit at the Kentucky State Fair this year hopes to ensure that all generations never forget 9/11. Tunnel to Towers Foundation's 9/11 Never Forget mobile exhibit was escorted by a motorcade into Louisville on Tuesday. The 53-foot trailer features artifacts from the rubble of...
Kentucky part of ‘extreme heat belt’ growing in the middle of U.S.
Parts of Kentucky are likely to face days when the heat index reaches 125 degrees or more over the next three decades.
wdrb.com
Developer plans to build 206-unit apartment community in Charlestown, Indiana
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A developer plans to bring more than 200 new multi-family apartments to southern Indiana. Denton Floyd Real Estate Group wants to build a 206-unit apartment community called Forest Edge on Depot Street in Charlestown. The "garden-style apartment community" would have a clubhouse, a heated outdoor pool,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WLKY.com
Homeless camp pops up in Portland neighborhood, turns out to be movie set
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Residents in a west Louisville neighborhood were outraged Wednesday after learning what they believed was a homeless camp that popped up in their neighborhood was actually part of a movie set. "When I drove up on it, I looked at it and I was stunned," Portland...
WLKY.com
New garden shop opens in Jeffersontown's historic Gaslight District
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A new garden shop is now open in Jeffersontown. Above The Dirt is on Taylorsville Road in the historic Gaslight District. The shop features plants of all varieties for indoor, outdoor and landscaping. Owner Paula Henson said the shop is for plant lovers and hobbyists who...
salemleader.com
Salem Police Action 08-08-2022 to 08-14-2022
Possible Breaking and Entering, Brandywine Ct. Suspicious Female, Riverview Dr. Possible Breaking and Entering, Walker Blvd. Domestic Problem, Teresa St. Property Exchange, Teresa St. Suspicious Person, N. Main St. 08-10-2022. Assist Other Dept., E. Hackberry St. Assistance, Virginia Ave. Parking Issue, Public Square. Fraud, E. Hackberry St. Theft, N. High...
Silver Alert for missing southern Indiana woman canceled
MADISON, Ind. — A statewide Silver Alert for a woman missing from southern Indiana was canceled early Monday morning. The Madison Police Department had been investigating the disappearance of 79-year-old Patricia Ison, who had last been seen in Madison early afternoon on Sunday, Aug. 14. A Silver Alert was issued shortly after 12 a.m. Monday and canceled roughly four hours later.
Comments / 0