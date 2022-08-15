ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pine Island, NY

Library seeks neutrality

The Board of Trustees of Albert Wisner Public Library has decided this year not to designate a newspaper of record, since the Library is not legally required to have one. The Library’s position of trust in offering a neutral environment drives this decision. As a corollary, we recently requested that the Warwick Valley Dispatch remove the Library’s name from its masthead.
WARWICK, NY
Newburgh art exhibit to reclaim “incorrigible”

Since 2014 when the project was founded, Incorrigibles has illuminated the systemic failure of the juvenile justice system – and plans for the future of justice for girls through art, storytelling, and public engagement. This project continues the mission of taking back the word “incorrigible,” redefining it as a symbol of agency and resilience.
NEWBURGH, NY
Village of Florida historian with local legacy acknowledged

A framed Certificate of Appreciation was awarded to Gary Randall at a recent meeting of Florida Historical Society for his thirty years of dedication to the history of Florida, Warwick, and surrounding areas. Dr. Richard Hull also presented Randall with a plaque that signified his Emeritus status. Randall had “already...
WARWICK, NY
Linda Maude Murphy

Ms. Linda Murphy, a former area resident, passed away peacefully on Monday, August 8, 2022, at home surrounded by her beloved family. She was 55. The daughter of the late Edward and Gladys Corbitt Murphy, Linda was born on October 19, 1966, in Rockville Centre, NY. Linda grew up in...
ROCKVILLE CENTRE, NY

