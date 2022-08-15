ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Whitman County, WA

4,000 Acre Wagner Road Fire In NW Whitman County 0% Contained

The 4,000 acre Wagner Road Fire in Northwest Whitman County is at 0% containment. The blaze is burning fields and rangeland and scabland near Ewan about 13 miles West of St. John. It started Thursday afternoon. The cause of the fire is under investigation. Evacuation orders have been lifted. The blaze has been state mobilized which has brought in fire crews from around Washington. Aircraft have been deployed to help battle the flames. There are over 130 firefighters working to extinguish the blaze.
Fire Crews Battling 800 Acre Wildfire Near Ewan In NW Whitman County

Fire crews are battling a nearly thousand acre blaze in Northwest Whitman County near Ewan. The Wagner Road fire started Thursday afternoon around 2:00 and has burned about 800 acres of crops and rangeland. Nearby residents have been evacuated. State mobilization has been authorized at the request of Whitman County Fire District 2 Chief John Laughtenslaugher out of St. John. The mobilization means that fire resources from around the Washington will be responding to help battle the flames. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
All evacuations lifted for Wagner Road Fire in Whitman County

WHITMAN COUNTY, Wash. - All evacuations have been lifted for the Wagner Road Fire, according to Whitman County Emergency Dispatch. A spokesperson with the Deparment of Natural Resources said the fire's acreage is now up to 4,000 acres and the fire is 0% contained. At least 100 firefighters are working...
Brush fire blocking both lanes of Hwy 195, Level 2 evacuation issued

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — A brush and grass fire has been reported in the median of SR 195 north of Excelsior Road. This is reported to be a second alarm brush fire. According to a tweet by Washington State Patrol District (WSP) 4, the fire is rapidly moving and fire crews are at the area actively working to fight the fire. Updates from WSP will continue in the attached thread.
BNSF Sandpoint Bridge enters home stretch

Contractors working for BNSF Railway installed the final deck girder segment on the nearly one-mile-long bridge across Lake Pend Oreille near Sandpoint, Idaho, during the first half of August. Under construction since 2020, the new bridge parallels BNSF’s existing bridge that was completed in 1904, and is part of a...
Idaho State Police investigating fatal tractor crash in Lewiston

LEWISTON, Idaho — Idaho State Police (ISP) are investigating a fatal tractor crash that took the life of a 71-year-old man in Lewiston. According to ISP, the incident occurred on Aug. 17, 2022 around 2:42 p.m. on Rosenau Road in Latah County. The 71-year-old victim from Boise, Idaho was traveling southbound in a Peterbilt tractor before leaving the roadway and hitting a drainage canal.
Paradise Pathway lighting project in Moscow begins August 22nd

A pedestrian pathway improvement project located along the Paradise Pathway between Highway 95 and Styner Avenue in Moscow is scheduled to begin Monday and will be completed by this fall. The first phase of the project will include the installation of conduit along the pathway. The conduit will be used...
Washington Fall Chinook Salmon Fishing On Snake River Opens Thursday

The Washington fall chinook salmon fishing season for the Snake River opens Thursday. The Snake opens for chinook below Lower Granite Dam South of Colfax and from just below Clarkston upriver to the Oregon state line. Up to three adults can be kept every day with no limits on jacks. Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife is expecting another strong run of chinook this fall with over a quarter million salmon.
Man suffered medical emergency before deadly Idaho crash, ISP says

LATAH COUNTY, Idaho — A 71-year-old man from Boise died after a truck crash Wednesday afternoon near Genesee in rural Latah County. Idaho State Police said the man was driving a Peterbilt tractor hauling items for delivery on Rosenau Road when the truck left the roadway and hit a drainage canal near Stout Road. According to a news release from the ISP Region 2 office in Lewiston, investigating officers suspect the driver experienced a medical emergency before going off the road.
