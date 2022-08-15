Read full article on original website
Evacuations lifted for people living near Wagner Road Fire
SPOKANE, Wash. — Evacuations have been lifted for people living near the Wagner Road Fire in Whitman County. The fire started Thursday evening and originally prompted level 3 evacuations. State fire assistance has been mobilized to help contain the fire and crews are using water from Rock Lake to...
pullmanradio.com
4,000 Acre Wagner Road Fire In NW Whitman County 0% Contained
The 4,000 acre Wagner Road Fire in Northwest Whitman County is at 0% containment. The blaze is burning fields and rangeland and scabland near Ewan about 13 miles West of St. John. It started Thursday afternoon. The cause of the fire is under investigation. Evacuation orders have been lifted. The blaze has been state mobilized which has brought in fire crews from around Washington. Aircraft have been deployed to help battle the flames. There are over 130 firefighters working to extinguish the blaze.
pullmanradio.com
Fire Crews Battling 800 Acre Wildfire Near Ewan In NW Whitman County
Fire crews are battling a nearly thousand acre blaze in Northwest Whitman County near Ewan. The Wagner Road fire started Thursday afternoon around 2:00 and has burned about 800 acres of crops and rangeland. Nearby residents have been evacuated. State mobilization has been authorized at the request of Whitman County Fire District 2 Chief John Laughtenslaugher out of St. John. The mobilization means that fire resources from around the Washington will be responding to help battle the flames. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
KHQ Right Now
All evacuations lifted for Wagner Road Fire in Whitman County
WHITMAN COUNTY, Wash. - All evacuations have been lifted for the Wagner Road Fire, according to Whitman County Emergency Dispatch. A spokesperson with the Deparment of Natural Resources said the fire's acreage is now up to 4,000 acres and the fire is 0% contained. At least 100 firefighters are working...
Brush fire blocking both lanes of Hwy 195, Level 2 evacuation issued
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — A brush and grass fire has been reported in the median of SR 195 north of Excelsior Road. This is reported to be a second alarm brush fire. According to a tweet by Washington State Patrol District (WSP) 4, the fire is rapidly moving and fire crews are at the area actively working to fight the fire. Updates from WSP will continue in the attached thread.
‘We could see the black smoke’: Event south of Spokane postponed after Wednesday fire
SPOKANE, Wash. — For the past four years, Celeste Shaw has hosted Terrain Table, an event that benefits local artists and restaurants. Shaw said she expects 300 guests, all of whom will be seated at one large table on her property. “I think one of the most vital parts of this dinner that should be recognized is that this is...
KHQ Right Now
Spokane fire crews respond to house fire across from Holy Family Hospital
SPOKANE, Wash. - A home on Nebraska and Lidgerwood went up in flames Tuesday. Crews are on the scene working to mitigate the damage. The home is across the street from Lidgerwood Elementary and Holy Family Hospital. Smoke is visible from around the area. KHQ is on the scene. Check...
spokanepublicradio.org
New more powerful license plate cameras may soon be scanning Inland Northwest vehicles
Law enforcement say they’re chronically understaffed, and need more tools to solve crime. Privacy experts say the model being explored – a partnership with tech company Flock Safety – will lead to information about innocent people being collected and stored. Most law enforcement agencies in the Pacific...
rtands.com
BNSF Sandpoint Bridge enters home stretch
Contractors working for BNSF Railway installed the final deck girder segment on the nearly one-mile-long bridge across Lake Pend Oreille near Sandpoint, Idaho, during the first half of August. Under construction since 2020, the new bridge parallels BNSF’s existing bridge that was completed in 1904, and is part of a...
Fire closes highway, prompts evacuations near Spokane
A wildfire has closed part of a highway and prompted mandatory evacuations south of Spokane.
Idaho State Police investigating fatal tractor crash in Lewiston
LEWISTON, Idaho — Idaho State Police (ISP) are investigating a fatal tractor crash that took the life of a 71-year-old man in Lewiston. According to ISP, the incident occurred on Aug. 17, 2022 around 2:42 p.m. on Rosenau Road in Latah County. The 71-year-old victim from Boise, Idaho was traveling southbound in a Peterbilt tractor before leaving the roadway and hitting a drainage canal.
pullmanradio.com
Intersection of D Street and Mountain View Road in Moscow closed to all traffic
The pedestrian improvement project at the D Street and Mountain View Road intersection in Moscow is nearing completion. To install asphalt to road cuts and repaint the lanes, the intersection will be closed to all traffic August 18th and 19th.
Spokane County aquatic centers closing Sunday
SPOKANE CO., Wash. – Spokane County aquatic7 centers will close for the season on Sunday. The Northside and Southside facilities will close at 5:30 p.m. that day. Tickets for both facilities are still available for this weekend and can be purchased online. Session times for each day run from...
pullmanradio.com
Paradise Pathway lighting project in Moscow begins August 22nd
A pedestrian pathway improvement project located along the Paradise Pathway between Highway 95 and Styner Avenue in Moscow is scheduled to begin Monday and will be completed by this fall. The first phase of the project will include the installation of conduit along the pathway. The conduit will be used...
Police searching for suspect after stabbing at house on 37th Street in Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. — Local police are currently looking for a suspect in a stabbing that occurred at a house on 37th Street in Spokane. According to police, one person has been taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The suspect is currently not in custody, but officers do know who it is and are actively searching for them.
pullmanradio.com
Washington Fall Chinook Salmon Fishing On Snake River Opens Thursday
The Washington fall chinook salmon fishing season for the Snake River opens Thursday. The Snake opens for chinook below Lower Granite Dam South of Colfax and from just below Clarkston upriver to the Oregon state line. Up to three adults can be kept every day with no limits on jacks. Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife is expecting another strong run of chinook this fall with over a quarter million salmon.
Man suffered medical emergency before deadly Idaho crash, ISP says
LATAH COUNTY, Idaho — A 71-year-old man from Boise died after a truck crash Wednesday afternoon near Genesee in rural Latah County. Idaho State Police said the man was driving a Peterbilt tractor hauling items for delivery on Rosenau Road when the truck left the roadway and hit a drainage canal near Stout Road. According to a news release from the ISP Region 2 office in Lewiston, investigating officers suspect the driver experienced a medical emergency before going off the road.
Spokane deputies looking for man accused of brandishing firearm at restaurant employees, open firing at parkgoers
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Police Department (SPD) is looking for a man accused of brandishing a firearm at a group of employees at a downtown Spokane restaurant and firing a round at a group at Riverfront Park moments later. According to the press release, deputies responded to a...
pullmanradio.com
The Idaho Foodbank hosts Community Food Distribution at Latah County Fairgrounds
The Idaho Foodbank’s Community Food Distribution will be held at the Latah County Fairgrounds on Monday from 10 am until the last box is handed out. Distributions include fresh produce, frozen meats, dairy and dry goods to help meet a family’s needs. All of the food is free,...
pullmanradio.com
Pullman PD and Latah County Sheriff’s office to conduct impaired driving emphasis patrol
The City of Pullman PD and the Latah County Sheriff’s office along with other Idaho Law enforcement agencies will be participating in an impaired driving emphasis patrol starting Friday through September 2nd. The patrol is dedicated to enforcing all applicable Idaho codes in regards to driving while under the...
