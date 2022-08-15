The 4,000 acre Wagner Road Fire in Northwest Whitman County is at 0% containment. The blaze is burning fields and rangeland and scabland near Ewan about 13 miles West of St. John. It started Thursday afternoon. The cause of the fire is under investigation. Evacuation orders have been lifted. The blaze has been state mobilized which has brought in fire crews from around Washington. Aircraft have been deployed to help battle the flames. There are over 130 firefighters working to extinguish the blaze.

WHITMAN COUNTY, WA ・ 1 HOUR AGO