foxwilmington.com
H2GO legal battle concludes, Leland recuperated for attorney’s fees
LELAND, N.C. (WECT) – The case has finally been closed in a 5-year court battle between the Town of Leland and the Town of Belville over an attempt by Belville to obtain Brunswick Regional Water and Sewer H2GO’s assets. Belville was ordered to pay Leland $225,000 in attorney’s fees and $14,499 in costs for the legal battle.
foxwilmington.com
Former Pender County Commissioner Dr. Jimmy Tate returns to the board
PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) – Dr. Jimmy Tate is back as a member of the Pender County Board of Commissioners. Dr. Tate took the oath of office Tuesday night, to serve out the remainder of David Williams’s term as District 1 Representative. The Pender County Republican Party’s Executive Committee recommended Dr. Tate for the seat after Williams resigned last month, and commissioners unanimously approved the recommendation Tuesday evening.
whqr.org
A visit to Good Shepherd's Lakeside, as Wilmington considers a new land donation for housing
Good Shepherd’s Liz Carbone, gave WHQR a tour of Lakeside Reserve, a permanent supportive housing complex next to Greenfield Lake. Its baby blue and navy buildings are flanked by rocking chairs where a couple of residents are sitting. WHQR's Kelly Kenoyer, described the scene, “it's just very peaceful. You...
wraltechwire.com
Better roads, changing military needs spark a new look at NC’s Global TransPark
KINSTON – The ongoing war in the Ukraine – the first “hot” war in Europe since 1945 – is a reminder that the world remains a dangerous place. The good news? It could offer interesting possibilities for the economy of eastern North Carolina. At the...
WECT
U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service seeks to protect southeastern N.C. species, efforts aimed at Brunswick, New Hanover counties
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - On Aug. 17, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service proposed to list the magnific ramshorn snail as an endangered species. Historically, the snail has only been documented within four sites located in the lower Cape Fear River Basin. Per the announcement, recent observations have failed to locate any magnificent ramshorn snails at these sites.
foxwilmington.com
Wilmington City Council approves funding for digital education program, signs Letter of Support to join Clean Fuels Coalition
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) -The Wilmington City Council discussed a digital education program to further develop the workforce and a Letter of Support signing for a state Clean Fuels Coalition at their meeting on August 16 at 6:30 p.m. Digital education program ‘DigitalBridge’. The City Council unanimously approved a resolution...
ncconstructionnews.com
Port City Logistics to build $16 million facility in Wilmington
Port City Logistics is building a $16 million high velocity transload facility in Wilmington. “We are delighted to welcome Port City Logistics to New Hanover County, North Carolina,” Gov. Roy Cooper said in a statement. “When companies are ready to connect with global markets, they are drawn to our state because of our workforce, excellent transportation network, and attractive quality of life.”
carolinacoastonline.com
Morehead City historian, author offers Peletier $5,000 to repair historic church
PELETIER — Dr. Jack Dudley of Morehead City, a retired dentist and local historian who has deep ties to the Peletier-Swansboro area, recently offered a donate of $5,000 to Peletier to improve a church building the town owns on Peletier Loop Road. Dr. Dudley, who has written pictorial history...
bladenonline.com
Southeastern Carolina Crossroads is an addiction rehabilitation facility in Bladen County, the treatment center is a huge asset to Southeastern North Carolina.
Recently, one resident, D. Smith, gave witness to his restoration story at SCC. In an email he stated, “I have been asked to share how God has shown up in my life in the 12+ months since I have been at Carolina Crossroads, and I am happy to do so. Everything lost due to my drug use and subsequent arrest, has been restored to me. God has provided for every financial need and has saw me through all my legal issues. I am now legally FREE!”
Can you pronounce the names of these North Carolina places?
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — The Tar Heel State is a vibrant and diverse place with a little slice of paradise for everyone to enjoy, whether you prefer the beauty of the mountains or the sandy shores of the coastline. With that diversity, comes a wild variety of names, some of which may be pronounced […]
asheville.com
State Awards $30M in Grants to Expand Internet Access in 11 North Carolina Counties
More than 13,000 households and 582 businesses across North Carolina are set to receive access to high-speed internet thanks to more than $30.8 million in grants. The N.C. Department of Information Technology’s (NCDIT) awarded the following Growing Rural Economies with Access to Technology (GREAT) grants to expand broadband infrastructure:
Editorial: Health and life taking backseat to politics in N.C. abortion policy
The following is the opinion of Capitol Broadcasting Company. What did North Carolinians learn late on Wednesday when federal judge William Osteen Jr. allowed enforcement of the state’s ban on abortions after 20 weeks of pregnancy?. They learned that health and life are not the most important matters to...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Brunswick County teachers learning skills to keep themselves, students safe in emergency
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — With the first day of classes just over a week away, teachers with three schools around Brunswick County spent time recently learning valuable skills. Coastal Training Division led the event, providing teachers information on how to keep themselves and their students safe in the...
coastalreview.org
Brunswick Town/Fort Anderson awarded $500,000 grant
The Revolutionary War-era Brunswick Town/Fort Anderson State Historic Site in Winnabow was recently awarded a $500,000 federal preservation grant. Administered by the Historic Preservation Fund, the grant is through the Semiquincentennial Grant Program, a program Congress created in 2020 to honor the nation’s 250th anniversary by restoring and preserving state-owned sites and structures listed on the National Register of Historic Places, sites that commemorate the nation’s founding.
foxwilmington.com
New Hanover County shares updated COVID-19 guidelines
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – New Hanover County has shared the latest CDC COVID-19 community level along with the updated guidelines for precautions after being exposed to COVID-19. “At this point it’s safe to say that COVID isn’t going anywhere and as the virus continues to change and evolve, how we keep each other safe continues to do the same,” said County Health Director David Howard in a release.
foxwilmington.com
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis says 20 charged for voter fraud
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Thursday said 20 people who had been disqualified from voting because of felony convictions are now facing voter fraud charges. The Republican governor made the announcement at Broward County Courthouse in Fort Lauderdale during a press conference. FILE: Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks at a...
Go Blue Ridge
State of Emergency in North Carolina has been Lifted
It's been a little over two years since the start of the Covid-19 Pandemic. Finally things appear to be winding down. Governor Roy Cooper who has taken this issue very seriously announced Monday that he is lifting the CV-19 State of Emergency in North Carolina. Gov. Cooper said in a...
foxwilmington.com
Houston Moore deals with flooding, no running water
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – Just past midnight on Aug. 19, the Houston Moore housing community experienced an underground pipe burst outside one of its buildings, per report. Residents say that crews have been working to contain and seal the busted pipe. The burst caused high water levels for the...
foxwilmington.com
Wilmington Fire Department adding new positions for the first time in years
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – For the first time in years, Wilmington’s Fire Department is not only hiring new firefighters, but actually expanding the department’s size. That’s because the city is working to open a new station in Riverlights – and with a shortage of firefighters already, the city is stepping up their recruitment efforts.
thecentersquare.com
North Carolina taxpayers provide incentive to graphite company for $16.9M expansion
(The Center Square) — North Carolina taxpayers are giving $130,000 to Asbury Graphite to help the company with its $16.9 million expansion in Lumberton, a move critics think is nonsensical. Gov. Roy Cooper on Tuesday touted a taxpayer-funded grant of $65,000 from the One North Carolina Fund to help...
