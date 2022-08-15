Read full article on original website
Betty Lou (Eidson) Bursiek
Betty Lou (Eidson) Bursiek a former resident of Cygnet and Perrysburg Ohio died on August 19, 2022, in Orange Park Florida where she had lived since 2018. She was born in Rudolph Ohio on January 21, 1929. A graduate of Cygnet High School she later attended Davis Business School. She...
Local Briefs: 8-19-2022
GRAND RAPIDS — With the 88% probability of rain and potential of thunderstorms, the Grand Rapids Arts Council has canceled the Sunset Jazz and Art Fest set for Sunday. Supreme court candidates Judges Terri Jamison and Marilyn Zayas will be at Grounds for Thought, 174 S. Main St., on Saturday from 2-3:30pm.
Ronald M. Johns
Ronald M. Johns, age 86 of Millbury, Ohio, passed away Sunday, August 14, 2022 at Parkcliffe of Northwood. He was born on March 1, 1936 in Toledo, Ohio to Richard and Ione (Rambeau) Johns. On June 24, 1958 Ronald married Janice S. Moore in Luckey, Ohio. Ronald and Janice raised 2 sons and celebrated over 64 years of marriage together.
Edward Elmer Woessner
Ed was born in Bowling Green, Ohio on 2/12/1937 to Martin Lewis and Clara Belle Woessner. He had 2 siblings, Virginia Woessner Scharf and Jack Lewis Woessner (deceased). Ed passed away peacefully in his sleep in Traverse City early Saturday morning. He worked for the Daily Sentinel Tribune while he...
2nd annual Perrysburg Sculpture Walk begins Sept. 1
PERRYSBURG – The second annual Perrysburg Sculpture Walk exhibition presented by the Perrysburg Convention and Visitors Bureau and the City will start Sept. 1 and run through August 2023. The sculpture walk is located on the perimeter and entry way of Woodlands Park, 429 E. Boundary St. The exhibit...
Cheryl L. Kinney
Cheryl L. Kinney, age 77, of Bowling Green, Ohio passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, August 16, 2022, at St. Lukes Hospital in Maumee. She was born on January 28, 1945, in Findlay, Ohio to the late Harry J. & Virginia L. “Petie” (Frankforther) Brueggemeier. Cheryl married Gary Kinney on September 2, 1967, and they later divorced.
BGSU women’s golf schedule released
The Bowling Green State University women’s golf team’s schedule features 11 tournaments, which will be capped by the 2023 MAC in Kalamazoo, Michigan, in late April. “I am happy to announce our schedule for the 2022-23 year,” said coach Erin Fahey. “We will see a great mix of teams throughout the year that will challenge us and provide us with opportunities to compete for tournament titles.
Steven Yates
Steven Yates, 77, Weston, died Aug. 18, 2022. Arrangements are pending with Hanneman Funeral Home, Findlay.
BG prosecutor named new city attorney
The city prosecutor will now be Bowling Green’s attorney. Council on Monday unanimously approved Mayor Mike Aspacher’s appointment of Hunter Brown, currently Bowling Green city prosecutor, to serve as the city’s next city attorney, replacing the retiring Mike Marsh. Aspacher noted that Brown, a Bowling Green native,...
Pollick leads BG in golf match against Springfield
PERRYSBURG — At Crosswinds Golf Club Wednesday, the Rossford girls team lost to Clay, 169-204. For the Bulldogs, Haley Hogan shot 45, Jadyn Durfey scored 51, and Alex Spears and Stacie Vliet both shot 54. For Clay, Hannah Berning was medalist with a 37, Bekah McVicker shot 39, Izzy...
James E. McCartney
James E. McCartney, 82, Grand Rapids, died Aug. 13, 2022. Arrangements are pending with Feehan-Rodenberger Funeral Home, Deshler.
Updated: Krinn, Henricksen get jail time in Foltz hazing death
Two men accused of hazing and contributing to the death of Stone Foltz will be spending time in jail. Jacob Krinn and Troy Henricksen were the remaining two defendants of the eight originally charged in the death of Foltz, a Bowling Green State University student. They appeared Wednesday in the...
North Baltimore goes solo this year
NORTH BALTIMORE — For North Baltimore third-year football coach Wade Ishmael, teaching the local kids how to win means everything. That is because he grew up in North Baltimore, moved to Oak Harbor where he played prep football for legendary coach Gary Quisno, and then came back to coach.
Hagemeyer photography celebrates 35 years
Hagemeyer Fine Photography is celebrating their 35th Anniversary of business in Bowling Green this month. The portrait studio, that has been a part of the Wood County business community since August 1987, was opened by photographer Cheryl Hagemeyer. She has been the sole photographer since the doors were opened on Railroad Street in 1987.
Mural and expansion planned for Rossford cafe
ROSSFORD — The possible expansion of a local bar and addition of a new building-side mural was approved by council on Aug. 8. Brad Morrison, principal of the Maumee Bay Turf Center, is negotiating to purchase of Danny’s Cafe, and has plans for an expansion and a mural for the side of the building. Council approved both plans.
Feel the noise, hear the power: Tractor pull is on
The roar of highly modified tractors will rock Bowling Green once again this weekend. The National Tractor Pullers Association Championship Pulling season continues with the 55th National Tractor Pulling Championships, to be conducted in five sessions through Saturday at the Wood County Fairgrounds. Keith Seiler of the 225-member Northwestern Ohio...
Ohio ag won't add foxtail, which has been harming pets, to noxious weed list
PERRYSBURG — The Ohio Department of Agriculture has denied the city’s request to add foxtail barley to the noxious weed list. Several residents have said they believe that the barley has harmed their pets, some severely. Mayor Tom Mackin, in a statement on Friday, said that the neighbors...
Senior Events: 8-19-2022
The following events will take place next week through the Wood County Committee on Aging/Wood County Senior Center. To register for any of the following programming, call the programs department at 419-353-5661 or 800-367-4935 or email programs@wccoa.net. To receive Zoom login info weekly, sign up for the email list by...
Sight Center’s Tegge selected for National Blind Leaders Program
Tim Tegge, the Sight Center of Northwest Ohio’s development coordinator, has been selected as one of 25 mentors in a national Blind Leaders Development Program organized by the American Foundation for the Blind. Launched in 2019, the national program is designed to increase upward mobility and create meaningful leadership...
Smile … you’re in Pemberville
Help Pemberville make history as they coordinate “A Mile of Smiles” before the start of this year’s Grand Parade on Saturday at 12:50 p.m. This endeavor will take place all along the “parade route” starting at the corner of Front and Hickory streets, which is the end of the parade route, and winding through the downtown business district. The route will be East Front Street, along Memorial Drive, onto College Avenue, down to Hickory Street.
