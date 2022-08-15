Read full article on original website
Leilani Fire Now 90% Contained on State, PTA Lands
The Leilani Fire has reached 90% containment, state officials reported Wednesday, Aug. 17. The blaze scorched approximately 17,000 acres of state and Pōhakuloa Training Area lands. The area burned stretches south of Waikōloa Village, the resort area, and mauka of Highway 190 near the Puu Lani Subdivision. “It’s...
A Night to Remember: Fashion Show Raises Funds, Awareness for HIV on the Big Island
It was a night to remember — twinkling lights, long dresses and a lit-up runway took over the King Kamehameha Hotel ballroom Saturday night, Aug. 13, to raise funds and awareness for HIV on the Big Island. Hosted by Kumakahi Health + Wellness, a nonprofit that provides a safe space for those suffering from HIV in Hawai‘i, the fundraiser, Raise the Runway, was a dream come true.
DLIR Announces Free Virtual Job Summit H.U.B. Workshops
The Hawai‘i Department of Labor & Industrial Relations (DLIR) on Wednesday, Aug. 17 announced a three-day series of workshops to assist job seekers during this dynamic period in the local labor market as it continues to evolve due to the COVID-19 pandemic. These live, interactive sessions will offer an opportunity for job seekers to learn from labor market experts and peers’ hacks, tips and insights on finding that right job for them.
Weekly COVID Update: DOH Reports 338 New Cases on Big Island
The state Department of Health reported 2,696 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, Aug. 17, bringing the statewide total to 335,518. Thirteen new fatalities were reported. A total of 338 new infections were reported Wednesday on the Big Island. A map documenting new cases by district throughout all islands can be accessed at the DOH website.
Police Seek Missing Pāhoa Teen
Hawai‘i Island police are requesting the public’s assistance in locating 14-year-old Alika Togi-Branco, who was reported as a runaway. He was last seen on Monday, Aug. 15 shortly after 9 p.m. in Pāhoa wearing a reggae colored surf shorts, white t-shirt, white shoes, and a black hat.
Police: 7 Wanted for Active Warrants
Hawai‘i Island police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating seven individuals who have outstanding Big Island Drug Court active warrants:. Persons who know a warrant is out for their arrest are advised to report to the nearest police station to avoid having an officer go to their home or workplace to arrest them.
HPD’s Weekly Outstanding Warrants: Aug. 18, 2022
DISCLAIMER: This list is active as of Aug. 18, 2022. Interested parties reading this list in the future should be aware that some individuals will have cleared up the matters of an outstanding warrant with the police department by then. They may no longer have a warrant out for their arrest, and the circumstances for which the original warrant was issued may be resolved absent serious penalties.
