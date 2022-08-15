Tyler Creek Forest Preserve Delights with a Meandering Creek, Woodlands and Prairie Flowers in Elgin, Illinois

Read full article on original website
3 Great Steakhouses in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Department of Education Cancels Nearly $4 Billion in Student LoansTechnology JournalNaperville, IL
Edward-Elmhurst Health’s Community Investment Fund supports Greater Family Health’s Franklin Park LocationLorena NunezFranklin Park, IL
Great outdoor seating at this popular Geneva RestaurantChicago Food KingGeneva, IL
3 Great Seafood Restaurants in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
One Illinois Town Is Packed With 4 Cool Historic Landmarks
This far western suburb of Chicago in the Fox Valley has enough historic landmarks to plan an entire day around. If you head east down I-90 from Rockford for about an hour and then head south on Randall Road. You'll eventually come across the town of Batavia, Illinois. I personally...
5 Perfect Illinois Road Trips for the End of Summer
Summer turning into fall is my favorite time of the year, with good vibes for sun-worshippers and exciting new colors for inspiring leaf-peeping road trips. 5 Perfect Illinois Road Trips for the End of Summer. You have time available on your calendar and you're itching to take a quick trip...
chambanamoms.com
Fall Fun in Chicago: Free Days at the Best Museums
Get your entire family into your favorite Chicago attractions for free on specific days this fall. Do you love visiting museums? Do you love visiting museums for free? We’ve put together our list of special days when we know Chicago museums offer free admission this fall, from September through December of 2022. (For free days remaining in August 2022, click here.)
thechicagogenius.com
The Bear Season 2 Moves to Arlington Heights
RIVER NORTH — Amid a dispute with the River North Residents Association over the neighborhood’s inaccurate, gritty depiction in Hulu’s ‘The Bear’, producers of the show plan to move the hit series from Chicago to Arlington Heights for the renewed second season. The suburban plotline will follow the opening of a franchise location for the show’s ‘The Original Beef of Chicagoland’, replacing the cultural city backdrop with a beige canvas devoid of any personality; the establishment merely a plastic homage to the former location lacking any character or history of its own.
Coroner: Lake Michigan body is that of missing Chicago man
The body of Dexter Trendell Sain, 36, was recovered Tuesday near Whiting Lakefront Park.
macaronikid.com
Eight Events Happening This Weekend
The kids go back to school this week and it feels like summer is almost over. Well, there are still some great events happening this week. Take a look and enjoy!. 🎶Naper Nights - Bruce Springsteen & Louisiana Party Music Tribute. Friday, August 19, 2022. 5:00 PM. Adult: $20...
Northern Lights forecast Chicago: Aurora borealis may be visible Thursday due to geostorm
Geomagnetic storms also have the potential to disrupt the electric power grid, GPS and satellite operations.
Illinois’ Most Expensive Homes Can Be Found In These Suburbs
So let's say that the current economic climate has no hold over you, and you're looking to spend some serious money rather than doing everything you can to stretch what you have (like so many of us are doing). You've decided to drop big-time cash on a house. You're not...
Chicago bartender, entrepreneur dies after falling into Lake Michigan near Diversey Harbor
Michael Davila was a long-time bartender and entrepreneur in Chicago.
positivelynaperville.com
Not everything is guaranteed to be true or accurate that is carved in stone
“Carved in stone” means that something is permanent or not able to be changed. However, in the case of Joseph Naper’s grave marker, this definition does not apply. About 15 years ago, when I was in the earliest stage of researching the members of Euclid Lodge No. 65, I traveled to the Warrenville Public Library to see what I could find about Hiram E. Leonard, a Warrenville merchant and one of the earliest members of the Lodge.
$300,000 Luxury Container Homes Will Arrive In The South Side By Winter
Wanting to bring luxury, energy-efficient container homes to the South Side, a team of investors have started developing a way to do so by winter. Enter Vincennes Village, a new development intent on bringing 12 eco-friendly container homes to a plot of vacant land on Vincennes Ave. The luxury homes will be built out of train shipping containers. Each structure will be 40 feet long, and 8 feet wide, with 10-foot ceilings, covering anywhere between 1,200-1,800 square feet of space. The container homes will be two stories tall and feature anywhere from three to four bedrooms per unit. As for who’s...
A Super Sweet Food Trail in Illinois Just Got Called One of America’s Best
I've never been on one of these in my entire life. Maybe it's because I've never heard of something like this before either. I mean sure there's a wine trail and a few years ago I shared a story about a taco trek that you could use to hit up every great taco joint in the 815.
thelansingjournal.com
J’dejean Fashion Cafe cuts ribbon on downtown Ridge Road storefront
LANSING, Ill. (August 17, 2022) – There’s a new cafe on Ridge Road, but it’s not for food. It’s for fashion. Owner Joi Houston treated family, friends, and members of the Lansing community to a taste of J’dejean Fashion Cafe on Wednesday as she cut the ribbon on her new clothing boutique. Located at 3431 Ridge Road, the clothing store has affordable clothes for women and will soon have similar offerings for men.
villageofmidlothian.net
Village of Midlothian's 1st Annual Oktoberfest
Join us for some Adult Beverages, Food, Vendors, Bags & Boards & DJ!. The Village of Midlothian is hosting its First Annual Oktoberfest. Saturday, September 17, 2022 @ the Metra Lot 147th & Waverly. ***This event is sponsored by the Village Event's Committee.***
365traveler.com
16 FUN THINGS TO DO IN NAPERVILLE, IL YOU’LL LOVE
A little less than an hour’s drive from the Windy City of Chicago, Naperville is a town filled with wonderful things to do. This municipality has a ton of fantastic tourist attractions for you and your friends to explore. It’s a fact that Naperville is one of the wealthiest cities in the Midwest region of the United States, and the 11th most prosperous city nationwide. This Illinois town is also on the list of the safest, best, and best places to retire.
skokie.org
Village Statement on Possible Westfield Old Orchard Sale
During the recent creation of the Westfield Old Orchard Business District, the possibility of mall ownership changes or joint ventures were contemplated and addressed by Village leaders in the agreement between the Village of Skokie and Westfield Old Orchard. “The possibility always exists for significant properties to change ownership, as...
KMOV
Search on for missing Illinois man last seen in Forest Park
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Police are looking for a missing Illinois man who was last seen at Forest Park on Sunday morning. The search is on for 28-year-old Joseph Carlberg. Police say he was last seen around 10:30 a.m. at the Central Field inside the park. He was last...
territorysupply.com
9 Fabulously Unique Places to Stay in Illinois
Territory Supply is reader-supported and may earn a commission when you book or purchase using our links. Learn more about our editorial policies here. Thanks to its unique history and long list of attractions, Illinois is a destination that goes by many names: The Land of Lincoln, The Prairie State, and the Metropolis of the Midwest.
The Magical World of Harry Potter is Coming to Illinois This Fall
Calling all wizards and muggles alike. You're all invited to experience everything Harry Potter at the Wizarding World of Harry Potter Magic at Play. Opening November 11 in Chicago (Water Tower Plaza) explore three floors of everything Harry Potter. Kids (and adults) will be able to climb and go on a magical adventure all inspired by the world of Harry Potter. There will be several activities throughout the three floors to discover and explore everything Harry Potter.
