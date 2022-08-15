Read full article on original website
IGN
Rotten Greataxe
"Greataxe designed for gladiatorial combat, now festering with scarlet rot. Used by duelists who were exiled from the colosseum." The Rotten Greataxe Default Weapon Skill is Endure: Assume an anchored stance to brace for incoming attacks, briefly boosting poise. Damage taken while using this skill is reduced.
IGN
Starscourge Greatsword
"Curved greatswords of black steel wielded by General Radahn. A pair of weapons decorated with a lion mane motif. Radahn earned considerable renown as the Starscourge in this youth, and it is said that it was during this time he engraved the gravity crest up these blades. " The Starscourge...
IGN
Dragon Greatclaw
"Weapon said to have been whittled from the claw of a great, ancient dragon, wielded by grotesque Tree Sentinels who yet serve the Erdtree. The claw is enwreathed with lightning, and tears through the dragons' feeble descendants with ease." The Dragon Greatclaw Default Weapon Skill is Endure: Assume an anchored...
IGN
Envoy's Greathorn
"Fanned golden horn of the Oracle Envoys. Profoundly weighty, its blows are sure to be felt. Originally an instrument, but one that cannot be sounded by a mere human. Or perhaps it is too early to sound the call." The Envoy's Greathorn Default Weapon Skill is Great Oracular Bubble: Sorcery...
IGN
Fallingstar Beast Jaw
"Part of a Fallingstar Beast's jaw, hard and shining black, fashioned into a weapon. With its sharp point, this colossal weapon can skewer foes. " The Fallingstar Beast Jaw Default Weapon Skill is Gravity Bolt: Imbue the jaw of Fallingstar Beast with gravitational lightning, sending a bolt crashing down a short distance away. Can be fired in rapid succession.
IGN
List of Weapons
Weapons are a crucial part of Crusade runs in Cult of the Lamb. This page details all available weapon archetypes, as well as variants that can be unlocked and the abilities they grant you during your playthrough. Weapon Archetypes. Each Crusade run begins by presenting you with a random weapon...
IGN
Lets Play Naraka: Bladepoint Anniversary Update
Naraka: Bladepoint is celebrating its 1-year anniversary update, and bringing with it a brand-new map named Holoroth full of new locations, challenges, and traps. Naraka: Bladepoint is a 60-player PVP mythical action combat experience full of martial arts-inspired melee combat, gravity-defying mobility, vast arsenals of melee and ranged weapons, and legendary customizable heroes with unique abilities all inspired by legends of the Far East.
IGN
New Game Plus
Start with all of your armor, talismans, enchantments, Runic Attacks, Skills, and Weapons intact. While Kratos does start New Game + with Tap to Reveal, he cannot use them to interact with the Winds of Hel until he unlocks this ability again during The Sickness. They can still get rid of Hel's Bramble, however.
