Feed the Boro to Distribute 1 Millionth Meal at Next Food Drop August 20

Feed the Boro will reach an incredible milestone this Saturday, August 20, at their next Food Drop event. The organization will distribute their One Millionth meal. Feed the Boro addressed Statesboro’s Mayor Jonathan McCollar and City Council at the council’s meeting Tuesday, and thanked them for their support over the past year. Don Poe, President of Feed the Boro, also announced that as of this weekend, the monthly event will have provided one million meals. A plaque was presented to the organization to acknowledge the accomplishment.
wtoc.com

Renters, home purchasing assistance opportunities

GARDEN CITY, Ga. (WTOC) - With prices rising for day to day expenses — there is help to pay for housing in both Georgia and South Carolina. If you are looking to buy a house, you can come to the Empowerment Center in Garden City Thursday at 11 a.m. for their event and get your questions answered.
wtoc.com

Meet Dylan Smith, WTOC’s new meteorologist

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - WTOC has a new addition to the weather team!. Meteorologist Dylan Smith will be taking over weekend evenings and will be joining Meteorologist Andrew Gorton during weekend mornings for traffic. You can follow Meteorologist Dylan Smith on Facebook.
WTGS

Savannah employment agency hosts job fair

POOLER, Ga. (WTGS) — Savannah Signature Contingent Management office started a new series of hiring events on Wednesday. SCM, a staffing agency, is hosting the job fair to fill over 150 full-time industrial, janitorial and clerical positions. Recruitment specialist Tony Sutton said that by partnering with corporations and big...
WJCL

Ask Asa: Job scams are rising, here's how to avoid them

SAVANNAH, Ga. — Job scams often appear next to genuine employment opportunities. Many fall under the "advance-fee" or "check-cashing" umbrella, where the scammers aim to steal money from you. The scammers offer you a so-called advance payment for your time or expenses. They tell you to deposit the money...
southmag.com

Seabolt Real Estate Listing in Savannah, Ga. Wins 2022 HGTV Ultimate House Hunt in Downtown Dwellings Category

Seabolt Real Estate, the exclusive coastal Georgia affiliate of Christie’s International Real Estate, is delighted to announce that Associate Broker Staci Donegan’s listing at 112 West Gaston St. in Savannah’s National Historic Landmark District recently won the Downtown Dwellings category in the prestigious HGTV Ultimate House Hunt 2022.
Savannah Tribune

Good Times Celebrates Teddy Adams With 3-Day Birthday Bash August 19 – 21, 2022

Good Times Jazz Bar and Restaurant presents three amazing nights celebrating jazz historian, educator, author and musician Dr. Teddy Adams with a three-day birthday bash. The three-day Teddy Adams Birthday Bash kicks off Friday, August 19th at 8:00 PM with former students and mentees, bassist Delbert Felix, pianist Louis Heriveaux, drummer Xavier Breaker, trombonist Andrae Murchison & vocalist Gina Renè Harris.
Grice Connect

How a monster truck show found a new home in Statesboro

The Extreme Monster Truck Nationals have found a new home in Statesboro, thanks to the collaborative efforts of two local leaders and the Kiwanis Club of Statesboro. The show’s promoter, Jim Morris of Oklahoma, has always held the show at the Oglethorpe Speedway in Pooler. He was set to host the 2022 show there in May. But in the fall of 2021, after more than 70 years of dirt track racing – many of those hosting the monster truck show – the speedway closed for good.
WSAV News 3

Savannah man faces minimum of 15 years for gun charges

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A Savannah man faces a minimum of 15 years in prison for illegally possessing a gun. The Southern District of Georgia charged Raheem Jackson, 30, with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. The Savannah man has three prior felony convictions, said David H. Estes, U.S. Attorney for the Southern […]
wtoc.com

Deadly Statesboro shooting trial to begin again on Monday

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - A trial will start again in Bulloch County on Monday more than two years after a deadly shooting. Jurors in this case must compare the danger Marc Wilson faced on the road that evening with danger he perceived when he fired his gun. Wilson faces murder...
WSAV News 3

Arrest made in Statesboro apartment shooting

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — An arrest has been made from the 111 South Apartments shooting that occurred last Saturday. Based on interviews and video surveillance obtained via the Fusus system, 22-year-old Robert George of Statesboro was arrested and a search of his apartment was conducted. A firearm believed to have been used in the Saturday […]
Grice Connect

Georgia Southern piano sale set for Thursday-Saturday in Savannah

The Georgia Southern University Fred and Dinah Gretsch School of Music has partnered with the Rockley Family Foundation, a non-profit organization dedicated to supporting music education, to hold a piano and digital piano sale. The sale will take place Thursday, Friday, and Saturday, August 18-20, in the Fine Arts Auditorium...
Grice Connect

