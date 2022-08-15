Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
allongeorgia.com
Feed the Boro to Distribute 1 Millionth Meal at Next Food Drop August 20
Feed the Boro will reach an incredible milestone this Saturday, August 20, at their next Food Drop event. The organization will distribute their One Millionth meal. Feed the Boro addressed Statesboro’s Mayor Jonathan McCollar and City Council at the council’s meeting Tuesday, and thanked them for their support over the past year. Don Poe, President of Feed the Boro, also announced that as of this weekend, the monthly event will have provided one million meals. A plaque was presented to the organization to acknowledge the accomplishment.
Grice Good: Preston Skipper shares warmth and comfort at Southern Manor
Preston Skipper, age 4, visited his dad at work this week to spread some love and kindness with the residents on Hagan’s Lane at Southern Manor Senior Living. Preston is the son of Southern Manor owners, Ralph Cowart and Alan Skipper. Preston enjoys using his own “Warmies” stuffed animals,...
wtoc.com
Savannah Police Department notices large spike in auto thefts following new social media trend
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A national TikTok trend has made its way to the Coastal Empire and it’s putting a strain on local police officers. Savannah Police report a 50% uptick in auto thefts, but criminals are doing it in a different way. Corporal Joshua Flynn at SPD’s Northwest...
Local ministry works to provide place to stay, eat for homeless
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Every week, people facing homelessness in the Hostess City have a place they can go to find food, supplies and someone to talk to. It’s all the effort of a local woman, and her ministry of support, working to provide a safe place to go and better yet, hope. “It keeps […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wtoc.com
Renters, home purchasing assistance opportunities
GARDEN CITY, Ga. (WTOC) - With prices rising for day to day expenses — there is help to pay for housing in both Georgia and South Carolina. If you are looking to buy a house, you can come to the Empowerment Center in Garden City Thursday at 11 a.m. for their event and get your questions answered.
wtoc.com
Meet Dylan Smith, WTOC’s new meteorologist
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - WTOC has a new addition to the weather team!. Meteorologist Dylan Smith will be taking over weekend evenings and will be joining Meteorologist Andrew Gorton during weekend mornings for traffic. You can follow Meteorologist Dylan Smith on Facebook.
Huling named Bulloch County President of Citizens Bank of the South
Matthew Huling, also known as “P.K.” by many of his local colleagues and friends, has been promoted to President of Citizens Bank of the South (CBOTS) in Bulloch County. Huling initially joined CBOTS in April of 2017 following a successful tenure as AVP/. Loan Officer with Claxton Bank....
WTGS
Savannah employment agency hosts job fair
POOLER, Ga. (WTGS) — Savannah Signature Contingent Management office started a new series of hiring events on Wednesday. SCM, a staffing agency, is hosting the job fair to fill over 150 full-time industrial, janitorial and clerical positions. Recruitment specialist Tony Sutton said that by partnering with corporations and big...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WJCL
Ask Asa: Job scams are rising, here's how to avoid them
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Job scams often appear next to genuine employment opportunities. Many fall under the "advance-fee" or "check-cashing" umbrella, where the scammers aim to steal money from you. The scammers offer you a so-called advance payment for your time or expenses. They tell you to deposit the money...
southmag.com
Seabolt Real Estate Listing in Savannah, Ga. Wins 2022 HGTV Ultimate House Hunt in Downtown Dwellings Category
Seabolt Real Estate, the exclusive coastal Georgia affiliate of Christie’s International Real Estate, is delighted to announce that Associate Broker Staci Donegan’s listing at 112 West Gaston St. in Savannah’s National Historic Landmark District recently won the Downtown Dwellings category in the prestigious HGTV Ultimate House Hunt 2022.
Five spooky places in Georgia that are considered haunted and where to find them
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from the OnlyInYourState website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're feeling brave and adventurous, you might want to check out the following supposedly haunted places in the state of Georgia.
Savannah Tribune
Good Times Celebrates Teddy Adams With 3-Day Birthday Bash August 19 – 21, 2022
Good Times Jazz Bar and Restaurant presents three amazing nights celebrating jazz historian, educator, author and musician Dr. Teddy Adams with a three-day birthday bash. The three-day Teddy Adams Birthday Bash kicks off Friday, August 19th at 8:00 PM with former students and mentees, bassist Delbert Felix, pianist Louis Heriveaux, drummer Xavier Breaker, trombonist Andrae Murchison & vocalist Gina Renè Harris.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
How a monster truck show found a new home in Statesboro
The Extreme Monster Truck Nationals have found a new home in Statesboro, thanks to the collaborative efforts of two local leaders and the Kiwanis Club of Statesboro. The show’s promoter, Jim Morris of Oklahoma, has always held the show at the Oglethorpe Speedway in Pooler. He was set to host the 2022 show there in May. But in the fall of 2021, after more than 70 years of dirt track racing – many of those hosting the monster truck show – the speedway closed for good.
Savannah man faces minimum of 15 years for gun charges
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A Savannah man faces a minimum of 15 years in prison for illegally possessing a gun. The Southern District of Georgia charged Raheem Jackson, 30, with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. The Savannah man has three prior felony convictions, said David H. Estes, U.S. Attorney for the Southern […]
Mega-site construction job awarded to Barnett Southern; Hiring event scheduled
Barnett Southern, a growing commercial and industrial site development. company, and its business partners McLendon Enterprises and Complete Sitework Services, have been awarded the contract for site and utility development (Phase I) of the recently announced Hyundai Motors electric vehicle plant, which broke ground in August. Phase 1 is slated...
wtoc.com
Deadly Statesboro shooting trial to begin again on Monday
STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - A trial will start again in Bulloch County on Monday more than two years after a deadly shooting. Jurors in this case must compare the danger Marc Wilson faced on the road that evening with danger he perceived when he fired his gun. Wilson faces murder...
This Restaurant Serves The Best Chicken Tenders In Georgia
Here's where you can find it.
Arrest made in Statesboro apartment shooting
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — An arrest has been made from the 111 South Apartments shooting that occurred last Saturday. Based on interviews and video surveillance obtained via the Fusus system, 22-year-old Robert George of Statesboro was arrested and a search of his apartment was conducted. A firearm believed to have been used in the Saturday […]
Georgia Southern piano sale set for Thursday-Saturday in Savannah
The Georgia Southern University Fred and Dinah Gretsch School of Music has partnered with the Rockley Family Foundation, a non-profit organization dedicated to supporting music education, to hold a piano and digital piano sale. The sale will take place Thursday, Friday, and Saturday, August 18-20, in the Fine Arts Auditorium...
Savannah Mayor: New US attorney will help tackle gun violence on multiple levels
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Last week, the Savannah City Council passed a memorandum to appoint a special assistant United States Attorney to crack down on gun violence in Savannah on a federal level. Though the decision was not unanimous Mayor Van Johnson emphasized his own excitement about the new position during his weekly press conference […]
Grice Connect
Statesboro, GA
3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
550K+
Views
ABOUT
Grice Connect is here to help connect news, information, ideas and opportunities with the community. Connecting you to our community and our community to you is our focus. Grice Connect is a hyper-local, locally owned and operated, digital media news outlet serving Statesboro and Bulloch County, Georgia including Georgia Southern University, East Georgia State College and Ogeechee Technical College, the cities of Brooklet and Portal.https://griceconnect.com/
Comments / 0