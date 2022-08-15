Read full article on original website
Black Firefighter Seeking $4M After Being Forced to Attend Racist PartyBriana BelcherRochester, NY
The Caregiver's Life: One Son's JourneyHerbie J PilatoRochester, NY
This New York Farm Has One of the Largest Sunflower Fields in the CountryTravel MavenPenfield, NY
"Fall Preview" Memories of TV GuideHerbie J PilatoRochester, NY
Nursing Home Sues Relatives for as Much as $100,000 for Loved One's Medical BillsSharee B.Monroe County, NY
Local pastor to jump through burning wall on bicycle in ‘Stop the Violence’ event
This weekend’s event at Frontier Field is a 'Spiritual Renewal' celebration, that will feature music, food and a fiery performance by a local pastor.
Goodwill hosting ‘Thrift Crawl’ to bring awareness to sustainable shopping
The crawl kicks off at Goodwill of the Finger Lakes Headquarters at 451 South Clinton Avenue in Rochester.
Volunteers flood area near Erie County Fairgrounds with positive messages
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Volunteers from Buffalo and Rochester are taking time to stand next to colorful carts featuring positive messages and Bible-based literature. Scot and Anita Fagan of East Aurora have been attending the Erie County Fair since they were kids. “As a kid, you just loved it. There...
Lollypop Farm searching for missing golden retriever
Honey is described as very nervous and was last spotted toward the Trolley Path trail.
St. John Fisher receives $1.1 million grant to improve nursing through diversity
St. John Fisher University officials say that a federal grant totaling $1.1 million will help Fisher with its goal of increasing the pipeline of diverse nurses in that profession. The university’s Fisher Improves Nursing through Diversity (FIND) program is being funded by that grant, which is spread over three years,...
New York hockey team, hospital cut ties with dentist accused of hosting racist Juneteenth party
The Rochester (N.Y.) Amerks hockey team and Highland Hospital in Rochester have cut ties with a dentist accused of hosting a racist and misogynistic Juneteenth party at his home with his wife, WHAM, an ABC affiliate, reported Aug. 12. Nicholas Nicosia, DDS, is the owner of Nicosia Dental in Rochester....
Irondequoit deer population causing issues for residents
Irondequoit, N.Y. — The deer population has long been an issue in Irondequoit and Wednesday night residents got a chance to speak before the town board. Residents are appealing the Irondequoit Police Department's decision to not exclude certain plots from the bow hunt program. Some residents are citing safety...
Rochester Rundown: RFD captain resigns, BID passes
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Catch up on the last week in local news, in just a few minutes! Rochester Rundown, a digital exclusive brought to you by News 8 WROC, recaps some of the top stories from the past seven days. It’s everything you need to know, or might have missed. This week’s seven stories are: […]
Monroe County announces $400K grant for workforce development program
The program provides training and job-site experience, as well as teaching the basic skills required for success to under-served populations in Rochester.
New York School District Changes ‘Insensitive’ Native American Mascot
Another New York school has changed its Native American mascot.. Waterloo Central Schools will go from being the Waterloo Indians to the Tigers this fall. The Finger Lakes school district changed its mascot after the board voted to drop the insensitive Native American name. “I would like to thank the...
Rochester doctors weigh in on latest FDA guidance for hearing aids
Doctors stress the aids are meant for those over 18, who experience mild to moderate hearing loss.
Six Geneva Elementary School Teachers Awarded Addona Grants
Six Geneva City School District elementary teachers and staff have been awarded grants totaling $3383.53 from The Becky Addona TLC Grant Foundation. The grant program was created in 2018 in honor of retired Geneva teacher Becky Addona, who passed away in 2017. The grant calls for innovative and creative proposals...
‘breathe’ dissolves franchises, owners to take their own paths
PITTSFORD, N.Y. (WROC) — After 10 years of franchising the business, “breathe” in Pittsford will now be the only location. The franchises are all looking to operate separately as their own business at the end of the year. The other franchises, which include locations in the Greater Rochester Area and Syracuse, will still be yoga […]
Mayor Evans extends gun violence state of emergency in Rochester
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester's state of emergency order on gun violence has been extended by Mayor Malik Evans. The mayor issued a proclamation on Thursday saying the state of emergency, which was first put in place on July 21, will remain in effect through at least September 17. It...
Gap Mangione: 'A lot of logs' on the fire that led to 1964 riots
Note to readers: The annual Clarissa Street Reunion, a celebration of Rochester’s Black history, would have been happening now, but has been canceled until next year. In its place, we take a look at an unusual aspect of that history: The story of Gap and Chuck Mangione. The two...
Her Brother Landed in a Nursing Home. She Was Sued Over His Bill.
Medical Issue: None. She was billed for her brother’s care. What Happened: Lucille Brooks was stunned to discover a nursing home in Monroe County, New York, was suing her. She had never been a patient there. Nor had her husband. “I thought this was crazy,” she said, figuring it had to be a mistake.
Buffalo-area man accused of unlawful surveillance in Canandaigua
Canandaigua, N.Y. — A man from the Buffalo is accused of illegally recording someone in Ontario County. Eric Nash, 27, of Cheektowaga, allegedly recorded video of the victim's private parts in July 2021 and July 2022 at a home in Canandaigua. Both recordings were done secretly and without consent,...
Much of New York State Under Drought Watch
Most of the state's 62 counties are under a drought watch. That includes nearly every county in the Rochester region -- with the exception of Wayne County. Governor Hochul says simple steps to reduce water consumption will be crucial to the state's efforts to prevent any increased drought levels. There...
John Daly wows crowd in Cayuga Heights
CAYUGA HEIGHTS, N.Y. (WHCU) — He’s known for long hair and longer tee shots. Pro golfer John Daly gave fans an up-close look at his game this week in Cayuga Heights. WHCU’s Matt Aceto went to RaNic Golf Club to see the sport’s most unconventional star.
More bus cubes added to Rochester bus stops
Officials believe that people who use the buses should have a comfortable and respectable place to sit while waiting for the bus.
