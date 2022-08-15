ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mendon, NY

Mendon, NY
Honeoye Falls, NY
13 WHAM

Irondequoit deer population causing issues for residents

Irondequoit, N.Y. — The deer population has long been an issue in Irondequoit and Wednesday night residents got a chance to speak before the town board. Residents are appealing the Irondequoit Police Department's decision to not exclude certain plots from the bow hunt program. Some residents are citing safety...
IRONDEQUOIT, NY
News 8 WROC

Rochester Rundown: RFD captain resigns, BID passes

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Catch up on the last week in local news, in just a few minutes! Rochester Rundown, a digital exclusive brought to you by News 8 WROC, recaps some of the top stories from the past seven days. It’s everything you need to know, or might have missed. This week’s seven stories are: […]
ROCHESTER, NY
FL Radio Group

Six Geneva Elementary School Teachers Awarded Addona Grants

Six Geneva City School District elementary teachers and staff have been awarded grants totaling $3383.53 from The Becky Addona TLC Grant Foundation. The grant program was created in 2018 in honor of retired Geneva teacher Becky Addona, who passed away in 2017. The grant calls for innovative and creative proposals...
GENEVA, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

Mayor Evans extends gun violence state of emergency in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester's state of emergency order on gun violence has been extended by Mayor Malik Evans. The mayor issued a proclamation on Thursday saying the state of emergency, which was first put in place on July 21, will remain in effect through at least September 17. It...
ROCHESTER, NY
wxxinews.org

Gap Mangione: 'A lot of logs' on the fire that led to 1964 riots

Note to readers: The annual Clarissa Street Reunion, a celebration of Rochester’s Black history, would have been happening now, but has been canceled until next year. In its place, we take a look at an unusual aspect of that history: The story of Gap and Chuck Mangione. The two...
ROCHESTER, NY
khn.org

Her Brother Landed in a Nursing Home. She Was Sued Over His Bill.

Medical Issue: None. She was billed for her brother’s care. What Happened: Lucille Brooks was stunned to discover a nursing home in Monroe County, New York, was suing her. She had never been a patient there. Nor had her husband. “I thought this was crazy,” she said, figuring it had to be a mistake.
MONROE COUNTY, NY
wutv29.com

Buffalo-area man accused of unlawful surveillance in Canandaigua

Canandaigua, N.Y. — A man from the Buffalo is accused of illegally recording someone in Ontario County. Eric Nash, 27, of Cheektowaga, allegedly recorded video of the victim's private parts in July 2021 and July 2022 at a home in Canandaigua. Both recordings were done secretly and without consent,...
CANANDAIGUA, NY
iheart.com

Much of New York State Under Drought Watch

Most of the state's 62 counties are under a drought watch. That includes nearly every county in the Rochester region -- with the exception of Wayne County. Governor Hochul says simple steps to reduce water consumption will be crucial to the state's efforts to prevent any increased drought levels. There...
WAYNE COUNTY, NY
rewind1077.com

John Daly wows crowd in Cayuga Heights

CAYUGA HEIGHTS, N.Y. (WHCU) — He’s known for long hair and longer tee shots. Pro golfer John Daly gave fans an up-close look at his game this week in Cayuga Heights. WHCU’s Matt Aceto went to RaNic Golf Club to see the sport’s most unconventional star.
CAYUGA, NY

