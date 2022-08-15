Read full article on original website
A City Girl Tries Van Life in the CityAnne SpollenStaten Island, NY
Three Shelters for the Homeless Coming to Staten IslandAnne SpollenStaten Island, NY
NJ Car Theft Caught on Camera in Broad Daylight: Governor Responds & Hopes To Tackle the IssueBridget MulroyFreehold Township, NJ
Stop-Work Orders for Two Rahway School ProjectsMorristown MinuteRahway, NJ
The Growing Wild Turkey Problem in New Jersey Neighborhoods: There are an Estimated 21,000 Birds, Many Causing ProblemsZack LoveToms River, NJ
Can TR North Earn Its Place In History?
Jackson Memorial, Middletown South, Manasquan, Wall…they’ve all had football teams in the last 20 years or so which were among the best in New Jersey and finished high up in the state rankings which has become increasingly difficult for public schools. Their place in Shore Conference history can be debated and you will no doubt find a variety of opinions but just to be in the conversation means they were special.
Pro Wrestling To Support A Great Cause
I can count the number of times I’ve talked about wrestling in the 25+ years I have been doing this segment on one hand. As a matter of fact I only need one finger because today is a first. This is not high school or college wrestling which happens to be exceptional in New Jersey. This is the stuff that I admittedly watched when I was young on many Saturdays and has somehow gone mainstream…at least I think so.
Rutgers Marching Band Picked for 2023 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade
A New Jersey university's marching band has been selected to perform in the 2023 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City. It's the Rutgers University Marching Scarlet Knights, according to NJ.com. I didn't realize next year's parade was already being planned, but I guess an event of that magnitude...
Lego Fanatics Create a South Jersey Lego Beach & Boardwalk
A group of Lego enthusiasts from South Jersey have come up with the ultimate Lego beach and boardwalk homage and have dubbed it..."Tilewood". Tilewood is actually more than just Lego Wildwood, according to the South Jersey Lego Users Group. They feel that Tilewood is a combined re-creation of Wildwood, Seaside...
A Fantastic Night in Toms River to Light the Township Christmas Tree
It was a fantastic night in Downtown Toms River, for the annual lighting of the Toms River Township Christmas tree. It was a big crowd downtown and the chilly weather made it perfect for Santa's arrival. The event was hosted by the Downtown Toms River Business Improvement District and Toms River. Toms River Mayor Mo Hill was on hand along with Bob Shea and other members of the Township council to welcome Santa and Mrs. Claus and light the big courtyard Christmas tree.
Man who killed ex-girlfriend in Deptford, NJ was retired police officer
The man who fatally shot his former girlfriend in her Deptford house and then turned the gun on himself on Monday was a retired Atlantic City police officer. William W. Beattie, 47, of the Landisville section of Buena, forced his way into the Ogden Road home of Erin A. Gatier, 47, around 6:50 p.m. and shot her dead, according to Chief Thomas Gilbert.
$1,000 reward offered in North Plainfield, NJ Halloween hit-and-run
NORTH PLAINFIELD — Crime Stoppers of Somerset County on Wednesday announced that up to $1,000 could be awarded to anyone who comes forward with information leading to the arrest of those responsible for a trick-or-treating pedestrian incident. As indicated in a release from the Somerset County Prosecutor's Office on...
Turns out, New Jersey isn’t such a great place to be single
We’ve seen surveys like this before, ranking cities on how single people fare and New Jersey usually has a couple of cities on the list (OK, it’s almost always Jersey City and Hoboken), but a new study is out and it makes it seem like New Jersey is pretty much a wasteland for singles.
Amazing New Jersey Restaurant Named Best Seafood In The State
New Jersey is famous for a lot of things, and one of them is the great, fresh and delicious seafood we can get at our great local restaurants. So, which restaurant serves up the best seafood in the Garden State?. There is no doubt that we are spoiled here in...
One of the Best Places in New Jersey for Mac and Cheese is Located in Point Pleasant Beach
I'm pretty sure that I would be right to say a majority of people love a good dish of macaroni and cheese, or "mac and cheese" as it has become better known as. Delicious creamy cheddar cheese and tasty cooked-to-perfection pasta. Maybe a bit well down on the top and edges? I am getting hungry just thinking about a great bowl of mac and cheese.
Three alarm fire at Toms River home sends two residents to hospital, two cats rescued
A fire that occurred at a two story home on Majorca Court in the Georgetown section of Toms River Friday morning remains under investigation, according to East Dover Vol. Fire Company Assistant Fire Chief Travis Veth. It was around 5:10 am on Friday that the East Dover Fire Company along...
Magic, Sparkle, and the Grinch at this Decorated House in Toms River, NJ
I love the Christmas lights in my neighborhood and every neighborhood in Ocean County. I love checking out different Christmas lights in all towns. I pretty much stay in Ocean County when we're driving around. This past weekend, the lights came alive in my neighborhood of Bayville. This year more...
Princeton, NJ man missing for three weeks found safe
PRINCETON — The search is on for a resident who has not been seen for three weeks. Princeton police Lt. Chris Tash said Emmanuel Lafontant, 60, was last seen in the area of Johnson Avenue in Hamilton. Tash said officers are investigating why Lafontant may have been in Hamilton.
Homicide arrest: Sayreville, NJ man ran over victim multiple times, cops say
OLD BRIDGE — Police have made an arrest in connection with the death of a Middletown man who was allegedly run over multiple times by the same driver in a parking lot on Tuesday. At around 4:30 p.m. on Friday, the Middlesex County Prosecutor's Office announced the arrest of...
NJ man gets 15 years for trying to kill woman in Toms River hotel
A Millville man has been sentenced to 15 years in state prison, stemming from the brutal stabbing of a woman last year at a hotel in Toms River. Carles Bryant, 36, previously pleaded guilty to attempted murder in connection with the March 2021 incident at the Howard Johnson Hotel on Hooper Avenue.
180 cats and dogs rescued from horrific Brick, NJ home
BRICK — Police, animal shelter workers and hazardous material crews spent 10 hours Friday night and early Saturday removing 180 cats and dogs from a house where they were found to be living in "horrible and inhumane conditions." Police Chief James Kelly said officers responded to the house on...
These are 17 of the best NJ downtowns for holiday shopping
One thing is for certain: New Jersey has a lot of downtowns and many, if not all of them, are worth a visit. Now, that it's December, it's time to get serious and get that Christmas shopping done. Instead of getting a gift card or throwing cash in a card, why not get that special someone something unique, quirky, charming, or all of the above?
Popular Hot Chicken Chain Is Opening Its First New Jersey Restaurant
Fried chicken is such a tasty meal, and there's a brand-new chicken spot coming to New Jersey that has my taste buds excited. New Jersey is home to some great fried chicken restaurants. This may be strange, but one of my favorite places to get fried chicken from is Acme,...
Two car accidents along slick roads in New Jersey town on Wednesday afternoon
There was some unpleasant weather moving across New Jersey on Wednesday and it led to some slick roads including in Stafford Township where police said two separate accidents occurred. The first of the two reported accidents on Wednesday occurred around 12:40 pm. Stafford Police said that 41-year-old Aaron Osborne of...
Atlantic City, NJ landmark attraction is closing for good on New Year’s Eve
ATLANTIC CITY — After opening along the Atlantic City boardwalk in the mid-1990s, the Ripley’s Believe It or Not! Museum is closing up shop for the new year. “We’re grateful for the support of our fans and guests, whose curiosity, open-mindedness, and enthusiasm have contributed to our success for over 26 years,” museum manager Chris Connelly said in a written statement on Thursday.
