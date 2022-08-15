ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Howell, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
92.7 WOBM

Can TR North Earn Its Place In History?

Jackson Memorial, Middletown South, Manasquan, Wall…they’ve all had football teams in the last 20 years or so which were among the best in New Jersey and finished high up in the state rankings which has become increasingly difficult for public schools. Their place in Shore Conference history can be debated and you will no doubt find a variety of opinions but just to be in the conversation means they were special.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
92.7 WOBM

Pro Wrestling To Support A Great Cause

I can count the number of times I’ve talked about wrestling in the 25+ years I have been doing this segment on one hand. As a matter of fact I only need one finger because today is a first. This is not high school or college wrestling which happens to be exceptional in New Jersey. This is the stuff that I admittedly watched when I was young on many Saturdays and has somehow gone mainstream…at least I think so.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
92.7 WOBM

Lego Fanatics Create a South Jersey Lego Beach & Boardwalk

A group of Lego enthusiasts from South Jersey have come up with the ultimate Lego beach and boardwalk homage and have dubbed it..."Tilewood". Tilewood is actually more than just Lego Wildwood, according to the South Jersey Lego Users Group. They feel that Tilewood is a combined re-creation of Wildwood, Seaside...
OCEAN CITY, NJ
92.7 WOBM

A Fantastic Night in Toms River to Light the Township Christmas Tree

It was a fantastic night in Downtown Toms River, for the annual lighting of the Toms River Township Christmas tree. It was a big crowd downtown and the chilly weather made it perfect for Santa's arrival. The event was hosted by the Downtown Toms River Business Improvement District and Toms River. Toms River Mayor Mo Hill was on hand along with Bob Shea and other members of the Township council to welcome Santa and Mrs. Claus and light the big courtyard Christmas tree.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
92.7 WOBM

Princeton, NJ man missing for three weeks found safe

PRINCETON — The search is on for a resident who has not been seen for three weeks. Princeton police Lt. Chris Tash said Emmanuel Lafontant, 60, was last seen in the area of Johnson Avenue in Hamilton. Tash said officers are investigating why Lafontant may have been in Hamilton.
PRINCETON, NJ
92.7 WOBM

180 cats and dogs rescued from horrific Brick, NJ home

BRICK — Police, animal shelter workers and hazardous material crews spent 10 hours Friday night and early Saturday removing 180 cats and dogs from a house where they were found to be living in "horrible and inhumane conditions." Police Chief James Kelly said officers responded to the house on...
BRICK, NJ
92.7 WOBM

These are 17 of the best NJ downtowns for holiday shopping

One thing is for certain: New Jersey has a lot of downtowns and many, if not all of them, are worth a visit. Now, that it's December, it's time to get serious and get that Christmas shopping done. Instead of getting a gift card or throwing cash in a card, why not get that special someone something unique, quirky, charming, or all of the above?
HADDONFIELD, NJ
92.7 WOBM

Atlantic City, NJ landmark attraction is closing for good on New Year’s Eve

ATLANTIC CITY — After opening along the Atlantic City boardwalk in the mid-1990s, the Ripley’s Believe It or Not! Museum is closing up shop for the new year. “We’re grateful for the support of our fans and guests, whose curiosity, open-mindedness, and enthusiasm have contributed to our success for over 26 years,” museum manager Chris Connelly said in a written statement on Thursday.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
92.7 WOBM

92.7 WOBM

Toms River, NJ
19K+
Followers
20K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

92.7 WOBM plays the best adult hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Ocean County, New Jersey Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy