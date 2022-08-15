Read full article on original website
chautauquatoday.com
DEC Officer Rescues Pair of Baby Opossums in Cattaraugus County
A New York State DEC officer recently rescued a pair of baby opossums in Cattaraugus County and took them to a local rehabilitation center. The DEC reports that Environmental Conservation Officer Jason Powers assisted in rescuing the two babies on August 5th after their mother was struck by a vehicle. Officer Powers worked quickly to retrieve the babies. He successfully transported them to a wildlife rehabilitation center in the Town of Poland.
Volunteers flood area near Erie County Fairgrounds with positive messages
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Volunteers from Buffalo and Rochester are taking time to stand next to colorful carts featuring positive messages and Bible-based literature. Scot and Anita Fagan of East Aurora have been attending the Erie County Fair since they were kids. “As a kid, you just loved it. There...
wrfalp.com
Jamestown Planning Commission Approves Site Plan for ANEW Center, Tables Site Plan for COI’s Women’s Homeless Shelter
The Jamestown Planning Commission has approved a site plan for the Salvation Army’s ANEW center while tabling site plans for Chautauqua Opportunities‘ Women’s Homeless Shelter. The site plan approval for the Salvation Army facility is contingent on approval by City Department of Development staff. The Salvation Army...
chautauquatoday.com
Wendel Appoints Ashville Resident as New County DPF Director
Chautauqua County Executive P.J. Wendel has announced the appointment of Ashville resident Timothy Card as the county's new Director of Public Facilities. Card will begin his new position on September 6th, replacing former DPF Director Brad Bentley, who resigned in December 2021. Since 1990, Card has worked for the Town...
wrfalp.com
Chautauqua County Airport in Jamestown Celebrating 90th Anniversary with Family Events
The Chautauqua County’s Jamestown Airport is celebrating the airport’s 90th Anniversary this Friday and Saturday. The airport will host a free outdoor movie night, showing Disney movie, Planes, at 8:15 p.m, Friday, August 19. A pancake breakfast will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m., Saturday, August...
Erie County Executive assisting municipalities with trash pickup after Raccoon Refuse closure
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — In the aftermath of a local garbage collection company going out of business affecting thousands of local residents, and trash piling at a local transfer station, Erie County Executive Brenton Davis says he is stepping in. The county executive on Tuesday said he is actively assisting local municipalities after Raccoon Refuse permanently closed […]
Wind turbines being stored in Erie County
If you’ve driven along I-90 near the Station Road exit recently, you may have noticed the large wind turbine blades being stored on the property near the roadway. The turbine blades were recently moved to their current location after being unloaded at the Erie Port. They’re expected to be at their current location for several […]
chautauquatoday.com
Common Council Approves Bids for Citywide Paving Program
The Dunkirk Common Council on Tuesday approved a resolution accepting low bids from Lakeshore Paving for this year's citywide paving program. WDOE News spoke with City DPW Director Randy Woodbury, who says the city will use approximately $500,000 in CHIPS funding for the milling and paving of various streets. According to Woodbury, the city will work on an "even blend" of streets in all four wards, with a priority on the "most troublesome" roads...
chautauquatoday.com
CCRM Seeing Major Increase in Emergency Food Pantry Use
Chautauqua County Rural Ministry's Emergency Food Pantry has been busy this summer. That's according to CCRM Program Director Bridget Majka, who was a guest on WDOE's "Viewpoint" program on Tuesday. Majka says the agency is seeing a major increase in people using the pantry. She says it provided nearly 15,000 meals during the month of July. And August has also been busy, with more than 5,000 meals distributed so far...
wnynewsnow.com
Volunteers Raise Over $31,000 To Help Jamestown Women’s Shelter Project
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A group of volunteers have raised over $31,000 to help fund asbestos cleanup within a new woman’s shelter in Jamestown. Earlier this month, those with the Ascension Leadership Academy stepped up to help offset abatement costs for the United Christian Advocacy Network’s planned shelter in Downtown Jamestown.
New Information For Pistol Permit Applicants In Erie County
There has been a recent surge in the amount of interest and submitted applications for pistol permits across New York State. IN Erie County, the numbers have been in the thousands over the past couple of years and that seems to be a trend that will continue for the near future.
chautauquatoday.com
Several departments respond to structure fire in Westfield area
Several departments responded to a structure fire on Barber Road in the town of Westfield Monday evening. Chautauqua County emergency dispatchers say that firefighters from Westfield responded to the fire involving a vacant house at 8751 Barber Road shortly before 6:30 pm. Westfield received mutual aid from Ripley, Sherman, Portland and Ellery Center. Chautauqua County Emergency Services also assisted at the scene. There were no injuries reported.
chautauquatoday.com
K-9 locates missing girl in Mina
The Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office says several agencies were involved in a search for a 6-year-old girl in the town of Mina on Wednesday evening. Sheriff's deputies responded to the missing person report on Route 430 around 7:45 pm, along with Sheriff's K-9 Link. After nearly an hour of searching, the K-9 was able to locate the girl who was stuck in a thick area of brush about a half-mile from her home. She was not injured and returned to her family. The Sheriff's Office was assisted in the search by New York State Forest Rangers, the Findley Lake Fire Department, the Sherman Fire Department, and Chautauqua County EMS.
wrfalp.com
Jamestown DPW: Newland Avenue to Be Closed August 22-29
The Jamestown Department of Public Works has announced Newland Avenue will be closed for a week for road construction. DPF Director Jeff Lehman said starting Monday, August 22, Newland Avenue from Hallock Street to Huxley Street will be closed to vehicle traffic. He said it’s scheduled to reopen on Monday, August 29.
24 Foods That Are Missing From The Erie County Fair
It’s the time of year that we have all been waiting for: the Best 12 Days of the Summer. A lot of us go for the animals, others for the rides, but whatever you seek at the Erie County Fair, most visits end with one thing in particular. The...
Western New York Land Conservancy opens newest public nature preserve
The Western New York Land Conservancy held a ribbon cutting Tuesday afternoon at Mossy Point in Wales to highlight the importance of protecting native plants and animals in our region.
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for portions of Genesee and Erie County
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Another afternoon of strong storms across Western New York for the second day in a row. A Severe Thunderstorm Warning is in effect until 6 p.m. for portions of Genesee and Erie County. 60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail are the primary threats. This cell was previous severe warned until 5 p.m. and the warning has been extended in time and area as it slowly tracks west. Heavy rain that could lead to minor flooding as well as lots of lightning is expected with this storm too.
wesb.com
Lightning Causes House Fire in Olean
Lightning caused a house fire in Olean Wednesday afternoon. Firefighters were called out shortly before 1 PM for a report of a lightning-caused fire in the 100 block of North 4th Street. Firefighters reported the fire knocked down at 1:08. The amount of the damage is still unknown.
chautauquatoday.com
Fredonia Resident Hired as Director of Curriculum and Special Education at Randolph Academy
A Fredonia resident will be joining the Randolph Academy as its new Director of Curriculum and Special Education. Dr. Kristin Garaas-Johnson joins the two-campus district that supports, empowers and educates children in grades K-12 with emotional and mental health disabilities. She most recently served as Principal and Supervisor of the BOCES LoGuidice Educational Center in the Fredonia area, where she had been since 2020.
Buffalo German Fest has been cancelled this year
CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — Some bad news for cultural festival fans of Western New York. On Tuesday, the Buffalo German Fest announced that this year's festival has been cancelled. The festival was scheduled to take place Sept. 3 at Cheektowaga Town Park, but will not be happening this year "due to unforeseen circumstances." The announcement was made in a Facebook post by the festival.
